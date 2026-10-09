Undefeated Knockout Artist Amari “The Reaper” Jones Set to Headline November 20 Boxing Event Live on DAZN

INDIO, Calif. (October 9, 2026) — Undefeated knockout artist Amari “The Reaper” Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland will once again headline on DAZN when he takes on South Carolina’s rugged DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs). The 12-round middleweight clash is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will stream worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Coachella Valley’s Undisputed WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Flyweight World Champion and Ring Magazine Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) will defend her titles against Poland’s Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1). The 10-round championship fight is presented in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing.

“I’m closer than ever to a world title and anything in my way is getting rolled over!” said Amari Jones. “I don’t bring fear, I bring the end!”

“Fighting on DAZN in Southern California is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m looking forward to showing everyone what I can do on this stage,” said DeAundre Pettus. “I’m thankful to Golden Boy Promotions, my manager Von Wilson, and my coach Charles Jones for their support and belief in me. I’ve put in the work, and I’m ready to deliver a great performance.”

“Amari Jones is next in line for a world title and is chasing greatness. Anyone with a world title in the middleweight division – beware!” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Having Gabriela Fundora defend her undisputed championship in her own backyard makes this night even more special. Gabriela is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing, and the Coachella Valley has watched her grow from a young prospect into an undisputed world champion. We’re closing out the year at Fantasy Springs with two of Golden Boy’s brightest stars, and I expect fireworks from start to finish.”

“It’s ring time again, and I’m ecstatic to be closing out the year on November 20th at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA, the only way I know how, with a stellar performance,” said Gabriela Fundora. “Courtesy of THE Sweet Poison Gabriela Fundora!!!”

“This really is a dream come true. I’ve put a lifetime of work into reaching this moment, and after winning European and international titles, the goal was always to fight for a world title,” said Jasmina Zapotoczna. “I’m incredibly proud and excited that the opportunity comes against Gabriela Fundora. She’s a fantastic champion and someone I have a huge amount of respect for, both for what she’s achieved in the ring and the way she carries herself outside of it.”

Ticket information will be announced in the coming days. Media may apply for credentials at https://www.goldenboy.com/ press-credentials/ . The deadline to apply is Monday, November 16.

Amari “The Reaper” Jones is steadily putting the middleweight division on notice. On May 22, the undefeated Oakland native headlined at SAP Center in San Jose against former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in the biggest test of his career, an IBF title eliminator that catapulted him into legitimate world title contention. Jones made it look effortless, dropping Gualtieri twice in the third round before the former champion was unable to continue after the second knockdown. Once again, Jones proved there’s nowhere to hide when “The Reaper” is on the hunt.

Jones’ rise accelerated in June 2025 when he signed with Golden Boy Promotions, a pivotal move that elevated his profile and expanded his opportunities on the global stage. He wasted no time making an impression in his Golden Boy debut, scoring a third-round knockout over Shady Gamhour at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin in November 2025. Jones followed that performance with another statement victory, stopping Luis Arias after Arias declined to continue following the third round of their scheduled 10-round bout on the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The performance further cemented Jones’ growing reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

Since turning professional in April 2021, Jones has compiled an undefeated 17-0 record with 15 knockouts, showcasing his talent across the United States, Australia, Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. His ability to seamlessly switch between orthodox and southpaw stances adds another dimension to his game, making him a difficult puzzle for opponents to solve. Before entering the professional ranks, Jones built a strong amateur foundation, capturing multiple national titles while consistently testing himself against elite competition. Now training under respected coach Virgil Hunter, Jones continues to sharpen his craft as he climbs the rankings, currently sitting No. 4 with the IBF, No. 14 with the WBC and No. 7 with Ring Magazine.

Middleweight contender DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus of West Columbia, South Carolina, is a tricky and durable opponent for anyone. With a professional record of 14-4 (7 KOs), Pettus has never been knocked out or touched the canvas. In January 2025, Pettus went the distance with Golden Boy contender Jordan Panthen, losing by unanimous decision but proving his durability against top-level competition and refusing to back down. A former football player, Pettus found his way to boxing after high school, inspired by learning that his late father had been a boxer. He carried his natural athleticism into the ring and has since built a reputation for toughness and non-stop pressure.

Gabriela Fundora continues to reign over the lower weight divisions, where her “sweetness” in the ring is deadly poison for anyone who stands across from her! In her latest outing, Fundora dominated WBA mandatory challenger Viviana Ruiz, scoring a sixth-round knockout. After controlling the fight throughout, she dropped Ruiz in the fifth and forced a stoppage in the sixth as referee Ray Corona stepped in. Prior to that, she scored a seventh-round knockout of Canada’s Alexas Kubicki at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, a commanding defense of her undisputed titles that highlighted her reach, power and technical skill.

Fundora made history in November 2024, becoming an undisputed champion after a dominant performance against Gabriela Alaniz. She first captured a world title in October 2023, knocking out Arely Mucino in the fifth round to claim the IBF flyweight crown. With an undefeated record of 18-0 (10 KOs), she is cementing her place as a leader in women’s boxing. Raised in a boxing family, Fundora trains alongside her brother Sebastian Fundora under the guidance of her father, Freddy Fundora. She honed her craft at the Olympic Training Center as an amateur, winning the 2017 National Championship, and set her sights on becoming a world champion from an early age. Making her professional debut in May 2021, Fundora quickly earned a reputation for her combination of size, athleticism and technical prowess.

European Flyweight Champion Jasmina Zapotoczna, originally from Poland and now based in Wakefield, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, has quickly established herself as a force in the flyweight division. She captured the European title by defeating Chloe Watson and has successfully defended it once against Justine Lallemand. Zapotoczna also claimed the WBA International Flyweight title in July 2024, defeating Maisey Rose Courtney by unanimous decision. With a professional record of 10-1 (0 KOs), she has yet to be knocked out or put on the canvas. Before boxing, Zapotoczna spent 10 years pursuing her passion for jazz and soul singing. At 20, she completely changed course and committed herself to boxing, with her sights set on the sport’s biggest stages from the moment she stepped into the ring.

Jones vs. Pettus is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com. Follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing. Become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy and https://www.facebook.com/DAZN. Follow on Instagram @GoldenBoy and @DAZNBoxing.