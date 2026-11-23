The 21-year-old amateur world champion brings 14 international gold medals and a 36-4 record to MVP as the promotion continues expanding its women’s boxing roster.

NEW YORK (November 23, 2026) – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is adding another promising young talent to its rapidly expanding women’s boxing roster, announcing the signing of British amateur world champion Amber Moss-Birch ahead of her anticipated professional debut in early 2027.

The 21-year-old Southampton native becomes the first British fighter signed by MVP, bringing an impressive amateur résumé that includes 14 international gold medals, four national championships, a youth world title, and European championship success. With a 36-4 amateur record and years of experience competing against elite international opposition, Moss-Birch enters the professional ranks with the credentials and foundation to become an intriguing addition to women’s boxing.

For MVP, the signing represents another step in its efforts to identify and develop young international talent while strengthening its growing presence in British boxing. For Moss-Birch, it provides an opportunity to transition from a decorated amateur career to the professional stage with a promotional company that has made women’s boxing a central part of its business.

From Southampton Football Prospect to Amateur Boxing Champion

Long before collecting international boxing medals, Moss-Birch appeared headed toward a different sporting career. Growing up in Southampton, England, she developed a passion for football, playing for local grassroots clubs before progressing to Southampton FC.

Boxing eventually entered the picture through her father, Adam Birch, who trained at Golden Ring ABC. Amber and her younger sister frequently accompanied him to the gym, where watching training sessions gradually developed into an interest in stepping into the ring herself.

By age 12, Moss-Birch had begun boxing, initially balancing her development in the sport with her football commitments. However, her natural ability and competitive drive eventually convinced her to concentrate entirely on boxing. Just a year later, she was representing England in international competition.

Her progress continued through the England national boxing program and eventually into Great Britain’s elite setup. Over six years competing internationally, Moss-Birch established herself among the country’s most accomplished young amateur fighters, developing the technical foundation and competitive experience necessary to pursue a professional career.

A Decorated Amateur Career Built Against International Competition

Moss-Birch’s amateur achievements extend well beyond domestic competition. She captured gold at the 2019 European School Boxing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, before earning bronze at the 2022 European Youth Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Her breakthrough on the world stage came later in 2022 at the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. Competing in the 81kg light-heavyweight division, Moss-Birch delivered a commanding performance in the final, stopping Uzbekistan’s Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the opening round to secure the world championship gold medal.

That victory highlighted the power and ability that helped her build a 36-4 amateur record. Across her international career, she collected 14 gold medals and four national championships while consistently testing herself against high-level competition.

Although amateur success does not automatically translate into professional championships, Moss-Birch’s extensive experience provides a strong starting point. Her exposure to different international fighting styles, combined with her relatively young age, gives her considerable room to develop as she adjusts to the demands of professional boxing.

Learning Alongside Some of Women’s Boxing’s Biggest Names

One of the more interesting aspects of Moss-Birch’s development has been her exposure to established world champions well before making her professional debut.

Throughout her amateur career, Moss-Birch and her father traveled extensively around the United Kingdom in search of quality sparring opportunities. Those efforts placed her in the ring with several of women’s boxing’s most recognizable fighters, including Caroline Dubois, Chantelle Cameron, Mikaela Mayer, Sandy Ryan, Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price.

Working alongside accomplished professionals has allowed Moss-Birch to experience the speed, physicality and technical demands of championship-level boxing. While sparring is different from competition, that exposure could prove valuable as she makes the transition into the paid ranks.

More recently, Moss-Birch served as a sparring partner during Chantelle Cameron’s latest training camp. That experience also introduced her to MVP’s approach to women’s boxing, with Cameron helping provide insight into the promotional opportunities available.

For the past three years, Moss-Birch has been based in Liverpool, training at Rotunda ABC. She plans to continue working with her current coach as she begins her professional career, maintaining the training structure that helped establish her amateur success.

Moss-Birch Excited About Joining MVP

For Moss-Birch, signing with Most Valuable Promotions represents an opportunity to build upon years of amateur success while joining a company that has invested heavily in expanding women’s professional boxing.

Amber Moss-Birch said:

“I am absolutely over the moon signing with MVP. I have been watching what they have been doing for women’s boxing, and this decision was a no-brainer. I sparred Chantelle Cameron for her last camp, and after speaking with her about MVP, I could not wait to make the move. I have signed a very good contract, and their plans for me are very exciting. I’m looking forward to making my debut in early 2027 and my partnership with Jake, Nakisa and the team.”

Her comments reflect the increasing importance of promotional platforms for young female fighters entering the professional ranks. With greater television exposure and larger promotional opportunities available than in previous generations, promising amateurs have more potential avenues to establish themselves as recognizable names in the sport.

For Moss-Birch, the immediate challenge will be translating her amateur accomplishments into professional success while continuing to develop against increasingly experienced opposition.

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian See Major Potential in British Prospect

MVP founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian believe their newest signing has the talent and discipline to develop into a significant figure in women’s professional boxing.

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, Founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said:

“The UK is the pound for pound champion of boxing talent and we are thrilled to sign our first British amateur, Amber Moss-Birch, one of the country’s most exciting young amateur fighters. At just 21 years old, she has compiled a remarkable 36-4 amateur record, won 14 international gold medals, captured four national championships and established herself as a world and European champion. She has spent years developing alongside some of the best fighters in women’s boxing, including MVP’s own Chantelle Cameron, Caroline Dubois and Mikaela Mayer. Amber has the determination and discipline to become a major force in the professional ranks. As we continue to expand and build the future of boxing, we’re committed to giving exceptional young fighters like Amber the opportunities and platform to become global stars. We look forward to her professional debut in early 2027.”

The signing also illustrates MVP’s interest in building a roster that extends beyond established champions and recognizable stars. By bringing in younger fighters with strong amateur backgrounds, the promotion is positioning itself to participate in developing the next generation of potential title contenders.

Moss-Birch’s arrival adds another international prospect to that strategy, particularly in the United Kingdom, where women’s boxing has produced several prominent champions and continues to attract considerable attention.

What the Signing Means for Women’s Boxing

The addition of Moss-Birch comes as MVP continues expanding its dedicated women’s boxing platform, MVPW, which is designed to create additional opportunities and visibility for female fighters around the world.

Through broadcast partnerships with ESPN in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the company has established avenues for bringing women’s boxing to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

The larger question will be how MVP develops Moss-Birch once she officially begins competing professionally. Despite her impressive amateur background, the transition will require adjustments to longer fights, professional scoring, smaller gloves and opponents with different levels of experience.

Her extensive international background and exposure to world-class sparring provide reasons for optimism, but the early stages of her professional career will be important in determining how quickly she can progress.

At just 21 years old, there is little reason to rush that development. A carefully constructed schedule that allows Moss-Birch to gain rounds, adjust to the professional environment and steadily increase her level of competition could be essential to establishing long-term success.

Professional Debut Expected in Early 2027

Moss-Birch is expected to make her professional debut in early 2027, although MVP has not yet announced an opponent, weight division, date or location. Those details will be confirmed at a later time.

Her amateur accomplishments will naturally generate expectations, particularly given the level of success she enjoyed representing England and Great Britain. However, her first professional appearances will offer a clearer indication of how her style translates to the professional ranks and where she fits into the competitive landscape.

For Most Valuable Promotions, Moss-Birch represents another investment in the future of women’s boxing. For the young British fighter, the signing opens the door to the next chapter of a career that has already produced significant international success.

Fight Week will continue following Amber Moss-Birch’s transition to professional boxing as additional details about her 2027 debut become available.

For more information about Most Valuable Promotions, follow @MostVPromotions on X and @MostValuablePromotions on Instagram.