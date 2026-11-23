Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week: November 23–29

Agit Kabayel begins his reign as WBC heavyweight champion against an undefeated knockout artist, Andy Cruz gets another opportunity to capture a world title, and one of Japan’s best bantamweight rivalries returns in Tokyo.

Thanksgiving week may be quieter than usual for the UFC, but boxing is doing more than enough to fill the gap.

The action begins Thursday in Japan and continues almost nonstop through Sunday, with world championships on the line across several divisions. Heavyweight boxing provides two particularly interesting matchups, including Agit Kabayel’s first defense of the WBC championship in Germany and a dangerous Friday-night fight in California between unbeaten Andrii Novytskyi and Kingsley Ibeh.

Lightweight also gets a significant fight Friday when Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz makes his second attempt to become a professional world champion. Then the weekend closes in Tokyo with three title fights on one card, including a rematch between Riku Masuda and Seiya Tsutsumi.

MMA fans do not have a UFC event this weekend, but Cage Warriors offers a legitimate championship matchup in Manchester between undefeated lightweight champion Ieuan Davies and former featherweight champion Jordan Vucenic. The UFC’s schedule resumes December 5 with Israel Adesanya against Shara Magomedov in Riyadh.

Here are Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch This Week.

1. Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa

Boxing — WBC Heavyweight World Championship

Saturday, November 28 — Düsseldorf, Germany

DAZN

Agit Kabayel spent years trying to force his way into the heavyweight championship conversation. Now he gets to find out what life looks like when everybody is chasing him.

The unbeaten German enters at 27-0 with 19 knockouts and makes his first defense of the WBC heavyweight championship in front of a home crowd. Kabayel earned his position the difficult way, building momentum with stoppage victories over heavyweight contenders including Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang before stopping Damian Knyba earlier this year. He was elevated to full WBC champion in June after the title became vacant.

That résumé is important because Kabayel did not become champion by carefully navigating around dangerous opponents. He became champion by steadily beating fighters who were supposed to expose his limitations. His pressure, body punching and ability to maintain a difficult pace have become increasingly effective as the opposition has improved.

Nelson Hysa brings an entirely different story to Düsseldorf.

The Albanian challenger is also undefeated at 25-0, but the number that immediately stands out is his 23 knockouts. Hysa has stopped 19 consecutive opponents and enters his first world-title fight knowing that power remains the clearest route to producing one of the biggest heavyweight upsets of the year.

There is a significant gap in the level of opposition the two men have faced. Kabayel has already proven himself against internationally recognized heavyweight contenders, while Hysa is taking a considerable step upward. But heavyweight boxing has always punished anyone who assumes résumé alone determines what happens once two big punchers begin exchanging.

Kabayel is supposed to win. He is fighting at home, owns the championship and has been tested against better competition. What makes Saturday worth watching is that Hysa possesses exactly the type of power capable of making all of those advantages irrelevant with one clean sequence.

Kabayel has spent years trying to become a heavyweight world champion. Saturday begins the more difficult task of proving he can remain one.

2. Andy Cruz vs. Artur Subkhankulov

Boxing — Vacant IBF Lightweight World Championship

Friday, November 27 — Ufa, Russia

Andy Cruz has already learned that being one of the most decorated amateur fighters of his generation does not guarantee a professional world championship.

Friday gives him another opportunity.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist enters at 7-1 with four knockouts and faces undefeated Russian southpaw Artur Subkhankulov, 12-0 with six knockouts, for the vacant IBF lightweight championship. The title became available after Raymond Muratalla moved up in weight.

Cruz’s first attempt at winning this same championship ended with a narrow majority-decision loss to Muratalla in January. It was the first professional defeat of Cruz’s career and perhaps the first time since turning professional that his exceptional amateur background could not solve every problem in front of him.

He responded correctly.

Cruz returned in July and stopped Abraham Montoya in three rounds, then found himself back in the championship picture when Muratalla vacated the belt. Instead of spending years rebuilding from his first defeat, Cruz gets another opportunity less than a year later.

Subkhankulov brings more than an undefeated record and hometown advantage. He and Cruz have history dating back to the amateurs, where Cruz earned a split-decision victory over him in 2019. Seven years later, they meet again with considerably more at stake.

The professional version of this fight should look very different.

Cruz remains one of the most technically sophisticated lightweights in boxing, but professional championship fights demand more than clean combinations and ring intelligence. Twelve rounds create opportunities for pressure, fatigue and small mistakes to become decisive. Subkhankulov does not possess Cruz’s international résumé, but he is unbeaten, fighting in Russia and gets the opportunity of his career against a man he has already shared a ring with.

For Cruz, Friday is about turning potential into something tangible.

Another close loss would force difficult questions about how his brilliant amateur skill set translates at the highest professional level. A victory makes him an IBF world champion and immediately places him among the important names in a lightweight division that continues to change.

3. Riku Masuda vs. Seiya Tsutsumi II

Boxing — WBA Bantamweight Championship

Sunday, November 29 — Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan

The first fight between Riku Masuda and Seiya Tsutsumi happened before either man possessed the championship status he carries today.

That is what makes the rematch so much more interesting.

Tsutsumi defeated Masuda by decision over 10 rounds in August 2023, handing Masuda the only defeat of his professional career. Since then, both men have climbed significantly higher in the bantamweight division. Tsutsumi went on to defeat Takuma Inoue for the WBA championship, while Masuda rebuilt his career and now enters Sunday holding the WBA’s secondary bantamweight title.

Masuda is 9-1 with eight knockouts, an unusually high finishing rate for a fighter competing at 118 pounds. Tsutsumi remains undefeated at 13-0-3 with eight knockouts and already owns the psychological advantage of knowing he has beaten Masuda once before.

But rematches are rarely repetitions.

Masuda has had more than three years to develop since the first fight, while Tsutsumi has accumulated championship experience and learned what happens when the competition becomes more demanding. Each man now understands much more about his own style than he did when they first met.

The larger bantamweight picture also makes this significant. The WBA currently has an awkward championship structure at 118 pounds, and another decisive result between Masuda and Tsutsumi would at least provide some clarity regarding who deserves the larger opportunities awaiting the division.

The Tokyo card is much deeper than one fight. Kenshiro Teraji defends the WBO junior bantamweight championship against Jassiel Amador, while WBA champion David Jimenez meets Seigo Yuri Akui on the same show.

Still, Masuda-Tsutsumi II carries the best built-in story.

One man is trying to erase the only loss on his record.

The other is trying to prove the first fight told us exactly who the better bantamweight is.

4. Andrii Novytskyi vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Boxing — WBC International Heavyweight Championship

Friday, November 27 — Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California

Not every fight worth watching needs a full world championship attached to it.

Sometimes the appeal comes from two heavyweights agreeing to take a risk at exactly the point when protecting their position might be easier.

Undefeated Ukrainian Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi enters at 16-0 with 12 knockouts and defends his WBC International heavyweight championship against Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh, 17-3-1 with 15 knockouts, in a scheduled 10-round fight at Pechanga Resort Casino.

Novytskyi has done everything asked of him so far, but fights like this begin telling us whether an undefeated heavyweight is ready to move beyond developmental matchmaking. Ibeh has already been in with experienced heavyweights and has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to take assignments that carry genuine risk.

That makes him dangerous for a fighter trying to preserve a perfect record.

Ibeh is not being positioned as an opponent who simply provides rounds. His own career remains active in the rankings, and he enters believing a victory over an unbeaten heavyweight with a WBC regional championship would move him substantially closer to the larger fights available in the division. Fight Week recently covered Ibeh’s decision to accept the matchup despite the risk to his own ranking.

Stylistically, this also has the ingredients heavyweight fans usually want.

Novytskyi stands 6-foot-6 and has stopped 12 of his 16 opponents. Ibeh has 15 stoppages in 17 victories and has never built his reputation around avoiding exchanges. The fight therefore carries the possibility of becoming much more dramatic than its placement underneath the main event might suggest.

The heavyweight division remains wide open enough that one impressive performance can dramatically change a fighter’s trajectory.

For Novytskyi, Friday is about proving the undefeated record is ready for a more serious level of opposition.

For Ibeh, it is about taking somebody else’s momentum.

5. Ieuan Davies vs. Jordan Vucenic

MMA — Cage Warriors Lightweight World Championship

Saturday, November 28 — BEC Arena, Manchester, England

UFC Fight Pass

There is no UFC card this weekend, but MMA fans still have a championship fight worth finding.

Undefeated Cage Warriors lightweight champion Ieuan Davies makes the first defense of his title against former featherweight champion Jordan Vucenic in the main event of Cage Warriors 215 in Manchester.

Davies enters at 8-0 and has built much of his success around grappling, with six of his professional victories coming by submission. He captured the lightweight championship earlier this year by submitting Omiel Brown in the first round and now immediately gets the kind of challenger capable of determining whether his reign has staying power.

Vucenic is not simply another contender.

He previously held Cage Warriors gold at featherweight and returns to the promotion after competing twice in the UFC. He brings far more professional experience at 16-4, along with the perspective of somebody who has already experienced what it takes to move from the European scene to the sport’s largest promotion.

That makes Saturday’s main event an important test for Davies.

Remaining undefeated against developing opposition is one thing. Defending a championship against a former champion who has already competed at the UFC level is considerably different.

For Vucenic, the fight provides an opportunity to rebuild quickly. Winning another Cage Warriors championship would immediately restore much of the momentum lost during his UFC run and potentially put him back on the radar for another opportunity at the highest level.

For Davies, beating Vucenic would accomplish something equally important.

It would give his undefeated record a name people recognize.

Cage Warriors has produced a long list of fighters who eventually moved to the UFC. Fights like this are where we begin finding out who might be next.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa gets the top spot because heavyweight championship fights carry a different kind of tension, particularly when both men enter undefeated and the challenger has stopped 23 of his 25 opponents.

But there is another reason this fight matters.

Kabayel spent years being one of the heavyweight division’s most overlooked contenders. Victories over Makhmudov, Sanchez and Zhang eventually made ignoring him impossible. Now that he possesses the WBC championship, the expectations change. He is no longer the dangerous opponent waiting for someone else’s opportunity.

He is the opportunity.

Hysa arrives with exactly the mentality that makes heavyweight title fights dangerous. At 42, there is no reason for him to fight cautiously with an eye toward some distant future opportunity. This is the opportunity, and his 23 knockouts tell us exactly what kind of path he will probably try to take.

The rest of the week gives Fight Week plenty to follow. Cruz gets a second chance to turn Olympic greatness into a professional world championship. Masuda gets an opportunity to avenge the only defeat of his career. Ibeh and Novytskyi take a heavyweight risk that could significantly improve one man’s position. Davies and Vucenic give MMA fans a legitimate championship fight during the UFC’s week off.

Tokyo. Temecula. Ufa. Manchester. Düsseldorf.

Thanksgiving week may belong to boxing, but there is no shortage of combat sports worth watching.