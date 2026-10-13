CW 211 Rome: Official Fight Card + Broadcast Times

It’s fight week in the Eternal City, as Europe’s Leading MMA Organisation returns to Rome with a huge Italian fight night set for the PalaPellicone on Saturday night.

Former middleweight champ Dario Bellandi headlines as he makes his return for the first time since his unsuccessful title defence on CW 200.

Standing across from him in the cage will be CW veteran Aldo Pereira who stands as a fierce opponent for Italian opposition, having previously defeated Francesco Mazzeo on just a few days’ notice.

In the co-main event, top prospect Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo looks like the next big thing to represent the tricolour and faces his toughest test yet in Alexis Tsarmantidis, with two European stars set to clash in a fight that promises fireworks.

Following fight cancellations and injuries, Khadim Dia and Mazzeo will no longer feature on the card, which is set to feature a promising line-up of future Italian stars, including the exciting debut of amateur standout Federico Rotoni.

The full line-up for CW 211: Rome is as follows…



Cage Warriors 211: Rome | LIVE on UFC Fight Pass

Main Card – 20:30 (CEST) | 19:30 (BST) |15:30 (ET) | 12:30 (PT)

Middleweight: Aldo Pereira vs. Dario Bellandi

Featherweight: Alexis Tsarmantidis vs. Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo

Welterweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Andrea Kabali

Lightweight: Dylan Logan vs. Simone Patrizi

Bantamweight: Tommy Brunning vs. Enrico Di Gangi

Bantamweight: Andrei Gabura vs. Federico Rotoni

Prelims – 18:00 (CEST) | 17:00 (BST) | 12:30 (ET) | 09:30 (PT)

Featherweight: Simone Ali vs. Alessandro Ortolani

Lightweight: Christian Tosco vs. Salvatore Bellotta

Bantamweight: Angelo Coppola vs. Jonathan Rivera

Flyweight: Elez Guri vs. Gabriele Lionetti

Lightweight: Valentino Greco vs. Niko Ceraglia

Bantamweight: Jurgen Koci vs. Ruben Vinci

Flyweight: Diego Giangirolami vs. Kevin Caperna

CW 211 Rome will air live on UFC Fight Pass and on international broadcast partners.