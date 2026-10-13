CW 211 Rome: Official Fight Card + Broadcast Times

It’s fight week in the Eternal City, as Europe’s Leading MMA Organisation returns to Rome with a huge Italian fight night set for the PalaPellicone on Saturday night.
Former middleweight champ Dario Bellandi headlines as he makes his return for the first time since his unsuccessful title defence on CW 200.
Standing across from him in the cage will be CW veteran Aldo Pereira who stands as a fierce opponent for Italian opposition, having previously defeated Francesco Mazzeo on just a few days’ notice.
In the co-main event, top prospect Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo looks like the next big thing to represent the tricolour and faces his toughest test yet in Alexis Tsarmantidis, with two European stars set to clash in a fight that promises fireworks.
Following fight cancellations and injuries, Khadim Dia and Mazzeo will no longer feature on the card, which is set to feature a promising line-up of future Italian stars, including the exciting debut of amateur standout Federico Rotoni.
The full line-up for CW 211: Rome is as follows…
Cage Warriors 211: Rome | LIVE on UFC Fight Pass
Main Card – 20:30 (CEST) | 19:30 (BST) |15:30 (ET) | 12:30 (PT)
Middleweight: Aldo Pereira vs. Dario Bellandi
Featherweight: Alexis Tsarmantidis vs. Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo
Welterweight: Danilo Belluardo vs. Andrea Kabali
Lightweight: Dylan Logan vs. Simone Patrizi
Bantamweight: Tommy Brunning vs. Enrico Di Gangi
Bantamweight: Andrei Gabura vs. Federico Rotoni
Prelims – 18:00 (CEST) | 17:00 (BST) | 12:30 (ET) | 09:30 (PT)
Featherweight: Simone Ali vs. Alessandro Ortolani
Lightweight: Christian Tosco vs. Salvatore Bellotta
Bantamweight: Angelo Coppola vs. Jonathan Rivera
Flyweight: Elez Guri vs. Gabriele Lionetti
Lightweight: Valentino Greco vs. Niko Ceraglia
Bantamweight: Jurgen Koci vs. Ruben Vinci
Flyweight: Diego Giangirolami vs. Kevin Caperna
CW 211 Rome will air live on UFC Fight Pass and on international broadcast partners.