Fight Week Prospect Watch: Kevin Anton, Smilla Sundell & 3 Rising Fighters

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

Fight Week Prospect Watch: Kevin Anton, Smilla Sundell & a Week of Career-Changing Tests

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

There is a point in every prospect’s career when potential stops being enough.

The undefeated record may still look impressive. The knockout percentage may still jump off the page. Amateur championships, regional titles and highlight-reel finishes can all create excitement. Eventually, though, a fighter reaches the stage where the résumé has to survive better opposition and bigger expectations.

This week’s Fight Week Prospect Watch is filled with fighters standing at exactly that point.

In Arizona, undefeated junior middleweight Kevin Anton gets his first main event against a dangerous former Cuban amateur standout. In Las Vegas, Smilla Sundell attempts to turn an extraordinary Muay Thai career into a UFC opportunity after only two professional MMA fights. Fellow unbeaten striker Ilias Bulaid finally gets the Contender Series opportunity that illness postponed two weeks ago.

Across the Atlantic, lightweight champion Louie O’Doherty begins learning what happens after a prospect wins domestic titles, while unbeaten MMA finisher Jason Asher gets the kind of opponent designed to expose whether a perfect record is ready for the UFC.

Five fighters. Five very different stages of development.

And five opportunities to move forward.

Kevin Anton — Junior Middleweight

Record: 14-0, 12 KOs | Opponent: Freudis Rojas (15-1, 11 KOs) | October 16 | Rawhide Event Center, Arizona

Kevin Anton has reached the part of an undefeated fighter’s career where another victory by itself does not necessarily tell us anything new.

Fourteen wins are impressive. Twelve knockouts are even more impressive. The 6-foot-3 southpaw has the size, power and unbeaten record that make promoters start thinking beyond prospect development and toward legitimate contender status.

Friday night provides a much better measuring stick.

Anton headlines ProBox TV’s Championship Series card at Rawhide Event Center against Freudis Rojas, a once-beaten Cuban-born fighter who enters 15-1 with 11 knockouts. Anton will also defend his WBC Continental Americas junior middleweight title. ProBox currently lists Anton at 14-0 with 12 stoppages and ranked No. 15 by the WBC.

Originally, Anton was expected to face undefeated Yan Marcos in a matchup between unbeaten southpaws. An injury removed Marcos from the fight, but the replacement did not turn Friday into a showcase.

Rojas brings real amateur pedigree and real professional power. He stopped his first 11 professional opponents before beginning to face tougher competition, and his only defeat came by decision earlier this year against Damian Sosa.

For Anton, that makes this an important kind of test.

Prospects with power often look unbeatable until they meet someone who cannot easily be overwhelmed. Friday may tell us more about Anton’s patience, adaptability and ability to control a longer fight than another early knockout ever could.

It also comes with the additional responsibility of being the main attraction.

This is Anton’s night now.

Fight Week Take: Anton’s 14-0 record has gotten him here. Beating an experienced, dangerous Rojas in his first main event would begin telling us how far he can go.

Smilla Sundell — Bantamweight MMA

Record: 2-0 | Opponent: Aline Pereira (3-2) | October 13 | Dana White’s Contender Series

Very few fighters arrive on Dana White’s Contender Series with only two professional MMA fights and still feel experienced.

Smilla Sundell is one of them.

Sundell became a world champion in Muay Thai at just 17 years old, later establishing herself as one of the most accomplished young strikers in combat sports. She enters tonight with a 2-0 MMA record, and both victories have come by TKO.

That background makes Sundell fascinating, but it also makes tonight important.

Elite striking credentials do not automatically produce elite mixed martial artists. The cage introduces wrestling, submissions, positional grappling and a different pace. Fighters who have spent most of their lives mastering one discipline sometimes discover that MMA forces them to rebuild parts of their game almost from the beginning.

Across from Sundell will be Aline Pereira, who enters at 3-2 and has also made the transition from striking sports into MMA. Pereira is the sister of former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira, giving the matchup an obvious storyline, but the more meaningful story belongs to Sundell’s development.

At 21, there is absolutely no reason to rush her.

But opportunities do not always arrive according to a careful developmental calendar.

Tonight, Sundell can earn a UFC contract after only three professional MMA appearances.

If she does, the UFC would be getting something unusual: a fighter who is still extremely young in MMA terms but has already experienced championship-level pressure in another combat sport.

Fight Week Take: Sundell’s striking résumé tells us what she already is. Tonight begins telling us what she might become. That distinction makes her one of the most interesting prospects fighting anywhere this week.

Ilias Bulaid — Featherweight MMA

Record: 9-0 | Opponent: Erick Visconde (17-3) | October 13 | Dana White’s Contender Series Main Event

Ilias Bulaid has already experienced one of the frustrating realities of professional fighting: sometimes the biggest obstacle has nothing to do with the opponent.

Bulaid was scheduled to compete on Contender Series two weeks ago. He made weight, prepared to fight Erick Visconde and then became ill before the event, forcing the bout to be postponed.

Tonight, he finally gets the opportunity back.

And it comes in the main event.

Bulaid enters undefeated at 9-0 with one no contest after building an extensive kickboxing career before committing himself fully to MMA. UFC lists his kickboxing record at 25-6, while six of his nine professional MMA victories have come inside the distance. His most recent win ended with a first-round body-knee stoppage that earned him the interim Levels Fight League featherweight championship.

There is an obvious temptation to assume that a high-level kickboxer with an undefeated MMA record simply needs an opportunity.

Visconde should prevent anyone from making that assumption too easily.

The Brazilian enters at 17-3 and owns the LFA featherweight championship. His recent run includes wins over Chris Mecate and Gustavo Pintos, and his losses came earlier while competing at bantamweight.

That is exactly what makes this such a useful prospect fight.

Bulaid is not being asked to beat someone who exists only to improve his résumé. He is being asked to beat a fighter who has already reached championship level in one of the UFC’s most reliable developmental promotions.

At 31, Bulaid also does not have years to spend slowly climbing the ladder.

If he belongs in the UFC, tonight is the night to show it.

Fight Week Take: Bulaid’s striking experience and undefeated record make him interesting. Beating a 17-3 LFA champion would make him convincing.

Louie O’Doherty — Lightweight

Record: 13-0 | Opponent: Michael Gomez Jr. | October 17 | The O2, London

Prospect development changes when the fighter starts carrying belts into the ring.

Before winning a championship, the question is whether a young fighter is ready.

After winning one, the question becomes whether he can keep it.

That is where Louie O’Doherty finds himself this weekend.

The undefeated English lightweight enters Saturday at 13-0 as the British and Commonwealth champion and faces Michael Gomez Jr. at London’s O2 Arena on the Daniel Dubois-Fabio Wardley II undercard. O’Doherty captured the domestic titles earlier this year with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ahmed Hatim.

The record is not built around spectacular knockout numbers — O’Doherty’s official site lists only three stoppages among his 13 victories — and that may actually make his development more interesting.

He has had to learn how to win rounds.

He has had to manage fights rather than simply erase opponents with one punch.

And he has already experienced championship distance.

Those lessons become increasingly valuable as the opposition improves.

Gomez Jr. has significantly more professional experience and has already been around British title-level boxing. Saturday therefore becomes another stage in O’Doherty’s transition from promising unbeaten fighter into someone expected to defend what he has earned.

The glamour of winning a belt lasts one night.

Then everybody starts preparing to take it from you.

Fight Week Take: O’Doherty has moved beyond building an undefeated record. Now he has to build a championship résumé. Successful defenses are how that process starts.

Jason Asher — Lightweight MMA

Record: 5-0 | Opponent: Greg Foster (8-1) | October 13 | Dana White’s Contender Series

Jason Asher does not need much time to make his point.

Five professional fights have produced five victories.

All five have ended by knockout.

Four ended in the opening round.

That kind of record is exactly what gets a prospect onto Contender Series.

It is also exactly the kind of record that raises questions.

What happens when the knockout does not arrive immediately?

How does a fighter who has spent relatively little professional time inside the cage react when an opponent survives the first wave?

Tonight, Greg Foster gets the opportunity to ask those questions.

Foster enters at 8-1 and trains at The MMA Lab, a gym with a long record of successfully preparing fighters for the Contender Series route to the UFC. UFC specifically notes that the camp has helped fighters including Sean O’Malley and Arizona’s José Miguel Delgado graduate through the program.

That makes Foster exactly the type of opponent Asher needs.

If Asher produces knockout number six, the result becomes more meaningful because of who was standing across from him.

If the fight lasts longer than usual, we may learn even more.

Prospect development is not always about discovering whether a fighter can dominate.

Sometimes it is about discovering whether he can adjust.

Fight Week Take: Five knockouts in five fights make Asher exciting. What happens when an experienced 8-1 opponent refuses to cooperate could tell us whether he is ready for the UFC.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Smilla Sundell

There are fighters on this week’s list with more MMA fights, more professional experience and more developed résumés.

But none has a developmental story quite like Smilla Sundell.

She is only 21.

She has fought professionally in MMA just twice.

Yet calling her inexperienced does not feel right.

Sundell was competing professionally in Muay Thai as a teenager and became a world champion at 17. She has already competed under championship pressure, fought internationally and learned what it feels like when opponents prepare specifically to beat her.

Now she is attempting something entirely different.

She is taking a skill set that was already good enough to reach the top of one sport and finding out whether it can become the foundation of another.

That is what makes tonight more interesting than simply asking whether she wins.

We are watching the beginning of a transformation.

If Sundell beats Aline Pereira impressively and earns a UFC contract, the promotion will have a 21-year-old prospect with elite striking experience and years available to develop the rest of her game.

That combination does not appear very often.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Smilla Sundell.

From Prospect to Something More

The five fighters in this week’s column represent five different versions of the same challenge.

Anton is becoming a main-event fighter.

Sundell is trying to turn championship striking into UFC-level MMA.

Bulaid has to prove an undefeated record can survive an established regional champion.

O’Doherty is learning that winning titles only creates new expectations.

Asher is about to discover whether his knockout streak survives an opponent with the experience to test it.

That is ultimately what Prospect Watch should be about.

Not simply finding undefeated records.

Not simply finding knockouts.

And not simply predicting which young fighter might eventually become a champion.

The interesting part is finding the moment when a fighter has to become something more than what got him or her here.

This week, five prospects have reached one of those moments.

Now we get to see what they do with it.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow fighters making the transition from prospect to contender and identify the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.