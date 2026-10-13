Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps Elevated to MVPW-07 Co-Main Event; Irma Garcia vs. Nataly Delgado Title Unification Bout Added to November 8 Supercard on ESPN

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – October 13, 2026 – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced updates to MVPW-07, a championship supercard featuring four world title bouts on the ESPN main card and an additional WBA regular world title bout on the preliminary card, taking place at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 8, live on ESPN and the ESPN App. MVP’s Somali-British boxer, activist, and high-fashion model Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) will face New York’s undefeated Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) in the new co-main event, a 10-round championship bout for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight world titles at 122lbs. The bout replaces the previously scheduled WBC featherweight world championship between Tiara Brown and Ellie Scotney, following Scotney’s withdrawal due to injury. Joining the MVPW-07 championship main card on ESPN will be Mexico’s IBF super flyweight world champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) vs. Panama’s WBA super flyweight world champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round world championship unification bout for the IBF and WBA titles at 115lbs.

On the preliminary card, MVP’s #1 WBA contender Brittany Sims (10-3, 5 KOs) will take on MVP’s newest signee Shera Mae Patricio (10-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA regular world title at 118lbs (Dina Thorslund remains the WBA super champion) in a 10-round contest. Dallas contender Fernando Garcia (14-5, 8 KOs) will also join the card in a 6-round featherweight bout vs. Alexander Castellano (12-2-2, 2 KOs). MVP’s 15x US national champion Nat “No Love” Dove (8-0-1, 2 KOs) will return to face Nayeli Rodriguez (7-2-1) in a highly anticipated rematch following their draw on Most Valuable Prospects 12 in May 2025. The two will meet again in an 8-round flyweight bout at 112lbs, with both fighters looking to settle unfinished business. Rounding out the card will be a clash of Dallas rising prospects as Javier Guerrero (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on Aiden Anderson (4-3, 3 KOs).

MVPW on ESPN showcases the sport’s most elite fighters with championship bouts on every card and will always feature a main card composed entirely of female fighters, with an undercard including a mix of female and male bouts. The Arlington Sports Commission will serve as Host Partner for the event. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. All media interested in being credentialed for MVPW-07 must apply HERE.

Irma “La Torbellino” García is a professional boxer, attorney, police officer, and member of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City. In the ring, she is both a former and current world champion, having previously won the WBA bantamweight world title at 118lbs and now holds the IBF super flyweight world title at 115lbs. She most recently defended her title successfully on MVPW-01 in London, England in April 2026.

Irma Garcia said: “Thank you to MVP for their trust and for making this tremendous opportunity possible. Pursuing the unification of the world titles represents a major challenge. We are working with discipline, dedication, and a hunger for victory, determined to come out on top. Opportunities are not something you wait for. You work for them, you fight for them, and you seize them. And we have no intention of letting this opportunity slip away. ¡VIVA MÉXICO!”

Nataly Estefany Delgado is a 31-year-old pro boxer from Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Republic of Panama. She has faced top competition throughout her career, including bouts against now-undisputed world champion Gabriela Fundora, former world champions Clara Lescurat and Maribel Ramírez, and Johana Zúñiga for the WBA Fedelatin Championship. Delgado won the Interim WBA super flyweight world title at 115lbs in July 2025 and made two defenses before defeating then-champion Jasmine Artiga to win the WBA world title at MVPW-04 in June 2026.

Nataly Delgado said: “There’s a special meaning behind this next unification bout, and not just because I can be the first Panamanian female boxer to become a unified world champion. As the only Panamanian boxing world champion at this moment in time, it is, once again, an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime… And we’re preparing for it, accordingly. I have MVP and the Republic of Panama counting on me, and, God willing, I won’t disappoint.”

WBA #1 contender at 118lbs Brittany “Eagle Flex” Sims has engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in women’s boxing, having transformed her career from a 1–3 start into a formidable 10–3 record, highlighted by her current nine-fight winning streak. A well-rounded athlete, Sims brings a diverse background in MMA and track and field, tools that have helped shape her explosiveness, conditioning, and ring IQ. She also dominated in the TCL league, where she put together an incredible 16-fight winning streak. During her rise, Sims captured the WBA Americas Continental title, the NABF title, and the WBA International title, positioning her as the WBA’s #1 contender and mandatory challenger for the world championship. Sims made her MVP promotional debut on MVPW-04 in June 2026 with a decisive win over Naomy Cardenas. She is trained by Lemuel Rodriguez and managed by Dave Dubinsky of DKO and fights out of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Brittany Sims said: “So many times I’ve been skipped over and told I had to wait. My journey has been difficult but I’m thankful for it. The lessons I’ve learned and experienced have been life changing, but they were nothing more than a catalyst. My future is waiting to be defined. This door God has opened is one that cannot be shut. I’ve been chosen, I’ve been anointed, I’ve been blessed, and I am ready.”

Shera Mae “Flying Hawaiian” Patricio is a professional boxer from Waianae, Hawaii. A boxer-puncher known for her combination of technical skill and power, Patricio began boxing in 2014. Her amateur accomplishments include 11 national championships, the 2023 Golden Gloves title, the 2024 Olympic Trials championship, an international gold medal and an international bronze medal. She also represented USA Boxing as a member of the Youth Team twice and the Elite Team four times. Since turning pro in 2024, Patricio has captured the WBA Continental, WBA Intercontinental, NABF and WBA Gold titles. Boxing is a family tradition for Patricio. Her father was a boxer, and she and her six younger siblings were all raised in the sport, with her siblings going on to achieve national and international championships. The oldest of seven, Patricio credits her family and faith with instilling the leadership, discipline and determination she brings to the ring. Patricio signed with Most Valuable Promotions ahead of her challenge for the vacant WBA regular bantamweight title, marking a pivotal moment for Patricio to continue developing her career, expand her impact in the sport, and turn years of hard work and sacrifice into lasting success.

Shera Mae Patricio said: “Arlington, Texas, I’m coming. I’m excited to step back in the ring as an MVP fighter on ESPN and chase another championship. The Flying Hawaiian is ready to take what’s mine and show the world why I’m on top.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP said: “MVPW-07 in Arlington, Texas, is shaping up to be a massive night of boxing with four world championship fights as the main card and another title fight on the preliminary card. While we’re disappointed Ellie Scotney is unable to compete, we wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her and Tiara Brown back in the ring soon. Ramla Ali now has the biggest opportunity of her professional career against an undefeated Mikiah Kreps, while Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado will put their world titles on the line in another major unification bout. We’re also adding more MVP talent to the preliminary card, including Brittany Sims and newly signed Shera Mae Patricio competing for a world title, along with undefeated rising star Nat Dove returning for a highly anticipated rematch. Sunday, November 8 is loaded with high-stakes fights featuring some of the best talent in boxing, live on ESPN.”

Dallas native Fernando “El Capitan” Garcia made his professional boxing debut in 2015 while appearing on The Undercard, a boxing reality series that aired on CW33 and Telemundo. The first fighter taken under the wing of former unified world champion Errol Spence Jr., Garcia has competed on major boxing stages including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and Staples Center in Los Angeles, with appearances on Showtime and FOX Sports. Garcia currently trains at World Class Boxing Gym in Dallas under the leadership of acclaimed trainer Derrick James.

Fernando Garcia said: “We’re four weeks away. Come November 8, everything we’ve worked on in silence will become undeniable. Dallas is home, and I know my family, friends, and fans have been patiently waiting for this announcement. From AT&T Stadium to College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to fight at home, in front of the people who have supported my career. The show continues. November 8.”

Alexander Jonathan Castellano is a 5’8″ orthodox super bantamweight/bantamweight from the Buffalo/Tonawanda, New York area. A 2018 New York State Golden Gloves champion who turned pro in 2019 with durable decision wins over opponents including Frank Gonzalez, Dominique Griffin, and Miguel Angel Carrizo. The experienced campaigner is known for volume punching and resilience in the 118–122 lb range.

Alexander Castellano said: “I know that my opponent is tough and coming to put on a performance for his hometown crowd, but that’s not my concern. I’m only focused on proving what I already know and showing what I can do in the ring.”

Following her outstanding amateur career as a 15x US national champion, MVP’s Nat Dove has quickly emerged as one of women’s boxing’s most promising up-and-coming talents. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native first made waves on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects developmental series, competing at the 6th and 8th installments of the series. Dove scored her first knockout against Michel Novas in March 2025, continuing to develop her undefeated record. She defeated Randee Lynn Morales by TKO in August 2025 on the MVP Fight Night card and most recently defeated Perla Lomeli on MVP’s Jake vs. Joshua Judgment Day Showcase in December. She is managed by Bob Kane, lives in Atlanta, Georgia and trains out of Philadelphia.

Nat Dove said: “I’m super excited to be back on another amazing MVPW card and can’t wait to showcase everything we’ve been working on. My first fight with Nayeli ended in a draw, and I know I wasn’t at my best that night. On Sunday, November 8, I’m bringing the best version of myself, and this time there won’t be any doubt about who won.”

The 25-year-old Nayeli Rodriguez made her pro debut in August 2024 in Chihuahua, Mexico, and competed in her first pro bout in the United States as part of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 12 in May 2025. In the bout, she faced off with MVP’s Nat Dove, with the bout ending in a draw. The El Paso, Texas native now seeks a win as she meets Dove for a rematch on MVPW-07 in November 2026.

Nayeli Rodriguez said: “I’m feeling good and excited to be back on Sunday, November 8th. We’re finally getting the rematch we wanted and I’m ready to secure the win this time. I’ve been focused and training hard for this fight and I’m just ready to get back in the ring.”

Javier Guerrero Cruz is an undefeated 6’0″ orthodox prospect from Dallas, Texas, fighting at lightweight to super welterweight. The Ring of Hope product, nicknamed “Pollo” by his father, turned pro in late 2024 and holds a perfect 7-0 record with multiple early TKOs, including stoppages of Linomar Rios, Francisco Rubio, and Ashton Royal. A sharp pressure fighter with strong amateur roots, he continues building momentum as a rising Texas talent.

Javier Guerrero said: “I am proud to be given the chance to fight on this MVP event. It is a big opportunity for me and my team and I’m truly grateful. It has been a long road for my team and me and I plan to just fulfill my dream of becoming a world champion and to give my family and team a better life.”

Aiden “Wake Em Up” Anderson is a rising professional boxer from Dallas, Texas, known for his explosive style, composure, and finishing power. Before turning pro, he built an impressive amateur résumé, becoming a Texas State Silver Gloves Champion and earning the #1 ranking in Texas in his division. In 2025, he made his professional debut at just 17 years old. Coached by his father, Julian Anderson, alongside Samuel Clarkson out of Skills Boxing Gym, Aiden continues to build his name as one of Dallas’ promising young fighters.

MVPW-07 is headlined by MVP and Dallas, Texas’ unified super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs), who will step up to 135lbs seeking to become a two-division world champion when she challenges MVP’s newest signee, Turkey’s undefeated IBF lightweight world champion, the “Golden Turkish Warrior” Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs), in a 10-round championship bout with three-minute rounds for the IBF lightweight world title. Also joining the main card, MVP’s and Australia’s reigning WBC super bantamweight world champion at 122lbs, two-division champion, and 2020 Olympian Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) will make her highly anticipated MVP debut in a 10-round title defense against Japan’s three-time, two-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO).

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