Heavyweight Gustavo Trujillo Wraps Up Training Camp Ahead of October 18 Showdown

Photo Credit: Team Trujillo

MIAMI, FL (October 14, 2026) — Undefeated heavyweight contender Gustavo “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo (12-0, 11 KOs) is putting the finishing touches on training camp as he prepares to return to the ring against veteran Donald Haynesworth (19-10-1, 17 KOs) on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The scheduled 10-round heavyweight bout will be featured on “Fist of Fury 13,” presented by The Heavyweight Factory.

Currently ranked WBO #13, Trujillo enters the fight at an important point in his career. The hard-hitting Cuban is undefeated, has stopped 11 of his 12 professional opponents and is now a promotional free agent, giving him and his team the opportunity to explore the next phase of his career while he continues climbing the heavyweight ranks.

Before any decisions are made about his promotional future, Trujillo, who is the current BKB Heavyweight Champion, knows his immediate business is inside the ring.

Trujillo has spent his training camp in Miami working with respected trainer Herman Caicedo, focusing on conditioning, technique and being prepared to fight a full 10 rounds if necessary.

“Camp with Coach Herman has been very good,” said Trujillo. “He pushes me hard and makes sure I stay disciplined with everything I do. We’ve been working on everything. I know I can punch, but I want to keep becoming a more complete heavyweight. I feel strong and ready to fight.”

Haynesworth brings legitimate heavyweight power and considerably more professional experience into the matchup. Trujillo says he is preparing accordingly and has no intention of overlooking his opponent.

“This is heavyweight boxing, and one punch can change everything,” he added. “I’m not going in there looking past anybody. I’m going to stay smart, do my job and when I see the opportunity to finish the fight, I’ll take it.”

Breaking into the top 15 of a major sanctioning organization has put Trujillo within striking distance of increasingly significant opportunities. For the undefeated Cuban, his current #13 WBO ranking is encouraging, but it has also increased his hunger to keep moving forward.

“Being ranked in the top 15 means I’m getting closer, but I haven’t accomplished my goal yet,” Trujillo continued. “I want to become a world champion, and every fight from here is important. A strong win on October 18 keeps me undefeated and hopefully moves me higher in the rankings. I just have to keep winning and earn my opportunity.”

Trujillo’s manager, Abe Swidan of Visionary Sports Group, believes his fighter is entering a particularly important stretch of his career. With an undefeated record, a high knockout percentage, a world ranking and promotional free agency, Swidan believes Trujillo has positioned himself to attract significant interest from promoters looking for heavyweight talent.

“Gustavo is in a very good position right now,” said Swidan. “He’s ranked by the WBO and he brings the kind of power and excitement people want to see from a heavyweight. But first we have business to handle on October 18. Haynesworth is dangerous, and Gustavo has to perform. After that, we’ll continue looking at the best opportunities for his career. The goal hasn’t changed, we want to put Gustavo in position to fight for a heavyweight world title.”