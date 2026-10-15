Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2: Fight Preview & Tale of the Tape

Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2: Fight Week Preview, Tale of the Tape & Keys to Victory

Heavyweight rematches are often sold around the idea of unfinished business. Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley actually have some.

Five months after producing one of the most dramatic heavyweight fights of 2026, Dubois and Wardley will step back into the ring Saturday night at The O2 in London with the WBO heavyweight championship once again at stake. Dubois enters as champion. Wardley returns as the challenger, looking to reclaim the belt he lost after a fight that seemed to belong to him in the opening minutes and slowly slipped away as the punishment accumulated.

Their first meeting on May 9 was violent almost immediately. Wardley landed a right hand that put Dubois on the canvas within the opening seconds, then dropped him again in the third round. For a while, the night appeared headed toward another improbable Wardley finish. Instead, Dubois steadied himself, found his jab, began forcing Wardley backward and gradually turned the fight into a test of endurance that the champion could no longer survive. Referee Howard Foster finally stopped it 28 seconds into Round 11 with Wardley bloodied, his eye badly swollen and Dubois still coming forward.

Saturday is not simply about whether Wardley can land that right hand again or whether Dubois can repeat the late rounds of the first fight.

It is about what each man learned from everything that happened in between.

Tale of the Tape

Daniel Dubois Fabio Wardley Age 29 31 Height 6’5″ 6’5″ Reach 78″ 78″ Record 23-3 20-1-1 Knockouts 22 19 Stance Orthodox Orthodox Status WBO Champion Challenger

Physically, there is almost nothing separating them on paper. Both are listed at 6-foot-5 with 78-inch reaches, both fight orthodox and both have stopped approximately 95 percent of the opponents they have beaten. The larger difference is experience. Dubois has already shared the ring twice with Oleksandr Usyk and owns victories over Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, Jarrell Miller and Wardley himself.

The First Fight Changed Both Men

Wardley has built much of his career on surviving situations that appeared to be slipping away from him.

He fought Frazer Clarke to a draw and then demolished him in one round in their rematch. Against Justis Huni, Wardley was behind on the scorecards before producing a late knockout. He followed that by stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round to move into the heavyweight championship picture. The ability to remain dangerous when a fight is not going his way became part of Wardley’s identity.

Against Dubois, that script was reversed.

Wardley was the fighter creating the early drama. He had Dubois down twice and seemed to have the champion vulnerable. Yet it was Dubois who remained calm enough to survive the difficult moments and gradually take control.

That may be the most important psychological part of this rematch.

Wardley now knows that hurting Dubois does not necessarily mean beating him.

Dubois knows that he can be hurt badly by Wardley and still recover.

Those are very different lessons to carry into a second fight.

Why Daniel Dubois Can Win Again

Dubois may have entered the first fight with the reputation of being the more naturally destructive puncher, but what ultimately won him the championship was not a single explosive shot.

It was discipline.

After the second knockdown, Dubois stopped fighting the kind of fight Wardley wanted. He began relying more heavily on his jab, shortening the exchanges and making Wardley absorb increasingly consistent punishment. As the rounds passed, the physical difference was visible. Wardley continued throwing back, but Dubois was controlling where the fight was taking place and forcing him to absorb too much damage to remain effective.

That should give Dubois considerable confidence Saturday night.

He does not need to prove he has more power. He does not need to rush into a firefight because Wardley managed to drop him the first time. The blueprint that worked in May was relatively simple once Dubois committed to it: stay behind the jab, pressure methodically and make Wardley fight at a pace that becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

There is also something important about Dubois’ recent career arc.

Losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk once created questions about how Dubois responded when fights became difficult. His subsequent victories over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, Anthony Joshua and now Wardley have forced a reassessment. Dubois has increasingly shown that adversity does not automatically unravel him.

The first Wardley fight may have been the clearest example yet.

He got dropped twice.

Then he won.

What Dubois Needs to Do

Dubois should resist the temptation to make a statement too early. Wardley’s greatest opportunity probably comes during the opening rounds, when both fighters are fresh and his unorthodox attacks are most difficult to read. Dubois needs to use the jab from the opening bell rather than waiting until trouble forces him to find it.

The body should also become a bigger target. Wardley carries tremendous power late into fights, but forcing him to work and defend downstairs could make those late rounds look more like May.

Most importantly, Dubois must remember that he already solved this problem once. The rematch does not require reinvention. It requires refinement.

Why Fabio Wardley Can Change the Result

It would be easy to focus entirely on what went wrong for Wardley after Round 3.

That would ignore what went right.

He put Daniel Dubois on the floor twice.

Few heavyweights in the world can say that.

Wardley did not stumble into those moments either. His right hand consistently created problems because his offense does not always arrive with textbook timing or textbook technique. He punches from awkward positions, changes rhythm and is comfortable turning clean boxing matches into unpredictable exchanges.

That unpredictability has been one of the defining features of his career.

The first fight proved that Dubois can recover from Wardley’s power. It did not prove that he can absorb it indefinitely.

Wardley’s challenge is finding a way to keep creating those moments without exhausting himself or remaining directly in front of Dubois for long stretches afterward.

He has acknowledged that the rematch needs to be more tactical. That makes sense. Trying to recreate the first three rounds for 12 rounds would likely lead him back toward the same ending.

Wardley needs to keep the unpredictability while becoming more disciplined between the explosive moments.

That is easier said than done, but it is the adjustment that could decide the rematch.

What Wardley Needs to Do

Wardley cannot assume that another early knockdown will end the fight. If he hurts Dubois again, he needs to remain composed enough to recognize whether the finish is actually available instead of emptying himself trying to force it.

He also needs to disrupt Dubois’ jab sooner. Once Dubois established that punch in the first fight, Wardley spent too much time defending combinations rather than initiating his own offense. Movement, feints and attacks to the body could prevent Dubois from settling into that same rhythm.

There is also a defensive issue Wardley cannot ignore. He absorbed an enormous amount of punishment in May. He cannot win Saturday by simply proving he can take it again.

The challenger needs to make Dubois miss.

Can Wardley Recover From the First Fight?

This is the uncomfortable question hanging over the rematch.

Wardley did not simply lose in May. He went through 11 physically punishing heavyweight rounds, finished with significant facial damage and is returning only five months later. His decision to activate the immediate rematch clause has created debate over whether such a quick return was the right choice.

There is no definitive answer until the bell rings.

Some fighters emerge from fights like that with greater confidence because they survived something they had never experienced before. Others discover that the punishment left behind changes that cannot be seen during training camp.

Wardley insists he is ready.

Saturday will tell us much more.

Dubois, meanwhile, carries a different kind of question. He won the first fight, but he also found himself on the canvas twice before he took control. He cannot enter the rematch believing the final rounds erase what happened early.

Both men have reasons for confidence.

Both also have reasons to be cautious.

That combination is usually good for heavyweight boxing.

The Heavyweight Division Is Watching

The significance of this fight extends beyond the WBO belt.

Dubois has already been heavyweight champion twice and remains one of the division’s most dangerous punchers. At 29, he has time to remain part of the championship picture for years if he can continue building on the form that has defined the second half of his career.

Wardley is fighting to prove that May was not the end of his rise.

His unconventional route into professional boxing has always separated him from many of his heavyweight peers. He did not build his career through an extensive elite amateur background. He learned while climbing through the professional ranks, and his ability to improve between major fights has been one of the reasons he reached world-title level.

The rematch asks whether there is another adjustment left.

Whoever leaves The O2 with the WBO championship also leaves with a major role in whatever comes next at heavyweight.

3 Undercard Fighters to Watch

Bakhodir Jalolov

If there is another heavyweight on this card worth watching closely, it is Bakhodir Jalolov.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist enters unbeaten at 17-0 with 15 knockouts and faces Solomon Dacres, who comes in at 10-1. Jalolov has always had the physical tools and amateur credentials to become a factor in the heavyweight division, but his professional career has developed more slowly than many expected.

Dacres represents the kind of opponent who can provide useful information. He is not there simply to give Jalolov rounds. If Jalolov wants to move from intriguing heavyweight name to legitimate contender, performances in fights like this need to make that case.

Louie O’Doherty

Unbeaten lightweight Louie O’Doherty gets a prominent co-main-event position while defending his British and Commonwealth titles against Michael Gomez Jr.

O’Doherty enters at 12-0, while Gomez brings a 23-2 record and considerably more professional experience. The matchup gives O’Doherty an opportunity to show whether he is ready to begin moving beyond the domestic championship level.

British boxing has always used fights like this as separators. Winning belts is important. Beating experienced fighters who know how to handle championship rounds is what begins moving a prospect toward the next level.

Adam Olaniyan

Young Irish heavyweight Adam Olaniyan is another name worth remembering.

Olaniyan is still at the developmental stage of his professional career, but appearing on a heavyweight world-title card gives him exactly the kind of platform that can accelerate attention around a prospect. The British Boxing Board of Control lists him against Dan Garber on Saturday’s card.

With Dubois and Wardley occupying the top of the bill and Jalolov fighting underneath them, this is a particularly useful night for anyone interested in what the heavyweight division might look like several years from now.

Final Word

Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley already gave boxing something memorable in May.

They do not need to recreate it.

That may actually be what makes the rematch so compelling.

Wardley now understands that knocking Dubois down is not enough. Dubois understands that surviving the opening rounds the same way twice would be an extraordinarily dangerous strategy.

Both men enter Saturday with evidence that they can hurt the other.

Both enter knowing exactly what the other can do when the fight becomes difficult.

Wardley wants the championship back and an opportunity to prove that the first fight slipped away rather than established a permanent gap between them.

Dubois wants to remove the doubt altogether.

The first fight began like Wardley’s night and ended like Dubois’ championship statement.

Saturday at The O2 is about which part of that first fight tells us more about what happens next.