Undefeated Alex Bray Emerging as Rising Force in Stacked Super Welterweight Division

ORLANDO, FL (October 14, 2026) — In a super welterweight division filled with established champions and emerging contenders, Boxlab Promotions undefeated Alex Bray (12-0, 9 KOs) is steadily building a résumé that suggests his name belongs in the conversation among boxing’s rising 154-pound talents.

The Boxlab Promotions standout took a significant step forward on August 8, 2026, when he delivered an impressive eighth-round stoppage victory over previously unbeaten Antraveous Ingram (13-1-1, 7 KOs) as part of Matchroom Boxing’s Project Series.

It was more than another victory for Bray.

Facing an undefeated opponent represented the type of test young fighters eventually have to pass if they want to separate themselves from the pack. Bray responded by producing one of the strongest performances of his professional career, breaking Ingram down before securing the stoppage in the eighth round.

The victory improved earned him the WBA Continental Latin America Super Welterweight and NABO Junior Middleweight titles, giving the unbeaten prospect two regional belts and additional momentum as he works his way toward the upper levels of the division. For Bray, however, the belts are reminders of progress rather than signs that he has arrived.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, but I still feel like I’m just getting started,” said Bray. “Beating an undefeated fighter like Ingram and winning those belts showed me that the work is paying off. At the same time, it made me even hungrier because I know there are bigger fights out there for me.”

At 12-0, Bray is entering an important stage of his career. The prospect phase is beginning to give way to contender status, where every opponent becomes tougher and every performance carries greater significance.

Bray welcomes that pressure. Rather than protecting his undefeated record, he wants the type of fights that will reveal how far he can go.

“I want to keep stepping up,” he added. “I don’t want easy fights just to stay undefeated. I want to fight guys who are going to push me and make me better. Guys in the top ten. If I want to become a world champion, eventually I have to beat the best, so I’m ready to keep proving myself.”

With nine stoppages in 12 victories, Bray has demonstrated the ability to finish fights, but his performance against Ingram also provided valuable experience as the bout moved into the later rounds.

That development is important to Bray, who understands that power alone will not carry him to the top of one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

“The knockouts are great, but I want people to see that I’m becoming a complete fighter,” Bray continued. “I’m learning to stay patient, make adjustments and trust what we worked on in camp. Every fight is teaching me something, and I feel like I’m getting better each time I step in the ring.”

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, believes Bray’s victory over Ingram demonstrated why the promotional company has high expectations for the undefeated super welterweight.

“Alex is developing into a very good fighter, and the Ingram fight was an important step for him,” said Piedra. “He beat an undefeated opponent and showed he could perform when the level of competition went up. He has power, he works hard and, most importantly, he’s still improving. We believe Alex has a very bright future, and our job is to keep putting him in the right fights so he can earn his way toward a world-title opportunity.”

The two belts Bray now owns represent meaningful accomplishments, but neither is the championship he ultimately wants.

His goal is a world title.

Bray understands there are still significant steps between his current position and that opportunity, and he has no intention of trying to skip them.

“Becoming a world champion is the dream,” Bray concluded. “That’s why I put in the work every day. I know nobody is going to hand me that opportunity, and I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to earn my way there. Right now, I’m 12-0 and I have two belts, but I’m still hungry. I want to keep winning, keep moving up the rankings and keep giving people a reason to watch me. When my opportunity comes, I want to be completely ready for it.”