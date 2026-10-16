Fight Week Picks: Fundora vs. Hadribeaj & Buckley vs. Malott Predictions

FIGHT WEEK FRIDAY PICKS • OCTOBER 16, 2026

The Fight Week picks are back, and last weekend served up another reminder that nothing stays easy for very long when you put predictions on the record.

Floyd Schofield delivered exactly what we expected, outboxing Lucas Bahdi to win the vacant WBA lightweight championship by unanimous decision. Brendan Allen also came through almost exactly as predicted, submitting Christian Leroy Duncan in the fifth round, while Loopy Godinez gave us a third winner with her unanimous-decision victory over Ketlen Souza. Ricardo Sandoval, Nico Ali Walsh, Matheus Camilo and Kai Kamaka III went the other direction, leaving us with a 3–4 week.

That moves the running record to:

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 30–21

Saturday gives us two strong cards to work with. Premier Boxing Champions returns to Las Vegas with Sebastian Fundora defending his WBC super welterweight championship against unbeaten Ermal Hadribeaj, while Brandon Figueroa makes the first defense of his WBA featherweight title against former world champion Tomoki Kameda. Up in Edmonton, Joaquin Buckley meets Canadian Mike Malott in a five-round UFC welterweight main event, with Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius colliding in an important women’s flyweight fight.

There are plenty of favorites this week, but there are also a few places where the obvious pick may not be the right one.

Here are the Fight Week Picks.

BOXING — FUNDORA VS. HADRIBEAJ

Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj

Sebastian Fundora remains one of boxing’s strangest physical puzzles.

The WBC super welterweight champion stands roughly 6-foot-6 with an 80-inch reach, dimensions that would normally suggest a fighter who wants to spend the night working behind a long jab from a safe distance. Fundora has rarely been interested in making things that simple. He prefers sustained exchanges, works extremely well on the inside and has built much of his reputation by fighting opponents at ranges where his enormous physical advantages seem like they should matter less.

Hadribeaj enters unbeaten at 23-0-1, but this represents a significant step upward. Fundora is 24-1-1 with 16 knockouts, while Hadribeaj has stopped eight opponents. Both men are southpaws, which removes some of the usual awkwardness Fundora can create simply with stance, but the champion still owns a massive advantage in height and reach.

The challenger needs Fundora to cooperate. If Fundora becomes too willing to exchange at short range, Hadribeaj can turn this into a much more competitive fight than the physical dimensions suggest. But Fundora has become increasingly seasoned at the championship level, and he has shown that he can survive difficult stretches without abandoning his offense.

Hadribeaj may have success early while Fundora gauges his timing, but over 12 rounds we expect the champion’s volume, size and ability to attack from several different ranges to become increasingly difficult to handle.

Fight Week Pick: Sebastian Fundora

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Fundora breaks down the unbeaten challenger over the second half of the fight and retains the WBC title with a late stoppage.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda

This is the fight on the PBC card that could be more competitive than casual fans expect.

Figueroa enters at 27-2-1 with 20 knockouts and makes the first defense of the WBA featherweight championship. Across the ring will be a very experienced former champion in Tomoki Kameda, who owns a 42-5 record with 23 knockouts and has spent much of his career fighting at or near the championship level.

Kameda knows how to survive difficult fights, and his experience should prevent Figueroa from simply overwhelming him from the opening bell. The problem is that Figueroa creates exactly the kind of physical fight that becomes harder for an older opponent to manage as the rounds accumulate.

“The Heartbreaker” is six years younger, carries a listed five-and-a-half-inch reach advantage and has made pressure fighting into an exhausting art form. He does not simply throw punches in combinations; he forces opponents to work constantly, attacks the body and makes every clinch and exchange physically taxing.

Kameda’s best chance is to control the early rounds, keep Figueroa from building momentum and make the champion reset before he can begin stringing combinations together. If the fight settles into Figueroa’s preferred rhythm, though, it could become a very long night.

Fight Week Pick: Brandon Figueroa

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Kameda’s experience keeps him competitive early, but Figueroa’s body work and relentless volume eventually force a late stoppage.

Armando Resendiz vs. Koen Mazoudier

Armando Resendiz finds himself in an interesting position Saturday because this is the type of fight he is expected to win, but it is not the type of matchup where he can afford to simply show up and expect talent to carry him through.

Resendiz enters at 16-3 with 11 knockouts and has already demonstrated that he belongs in meaningful fights. Mazoudier brings a 13-4-1 record and comes off a convincing unanimous-decision victory over Dan Hill in a 10-round fight in which the Australian showed he can maintain his work rate over distance.

Mazoudier’s record may cause some people to overlook him, but his style can make opponents work. He is willing to stay engaged and should not be intimidated by Resendiz’s pressure. The issue is whether he can consistently win those exchanges once Resendiz begins digging to the body and turning the fight into something more physical.

Resendiz does his best work when the opponent stands in front of him long enough for combinations to develop. Mazoudier is tough enough that we do not expect an immediate finish, but the longer the two remain in close quarters, the more the matchup should favor Resendiz.

Fight Week Pick: Armando Resendiz

Method: TKO

Confidence: 7/10

Mazoudier gives Resendiz a competitive first half before the heavier offense begins taking its toll and Resendiz earns a late stoppage.

Marco Romero vs. Braulio Ferreira

Marco Romero continues to move quickly for a 20-year-old prospect.

The unbeaten Kansas product enters at 15-0 with 13 knockouts, meaning nearly 87 percent of his professional victories have ended inside the distance. Ferreira is 34 years old and brings an 8-3 record into the eight-round super middleweight matchup.

Romero’s power is obviously what gets the attention, but the more important part of his development is learning how to create those knockout opportunities without becoming dependent on them. Young punchers can fall into the trap of assuming every opponent will eventually disappear once they land cleanly. Better opposition eventually forces them to win rounds, make adjustments and set traps.

Ferreira should give Romero another chance to work through that process, but the difference in speed and offensive firepower looks substantial. Ferreira is slightly taller, yet Romero should be able to close distance without much trouble and put combinations together once he gets into range.

This feels more like another developmental step than a true 50-50 fight, but it is an important one for a prospect PBC clearly believes has significant upside.

Fight Week Pick: Marco Romero

Method: TKO

Confidence: 9/10

Romero applies steady pressure, finds the openings as the rounds progress and adds another stoppage to his rapidly growing record.

UFC EDMONTON — BUCKLEY VS. MALOTT

Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

This is our most interesting pick of the weekend.

Mike Malott enters Saturday with the home-country crowd behind him and as a slight betting favorite. The Canadian is 14-2-1, with six knockouts and six submissions among his 14 victories. Nine of those wins have come in the first round, which tells you exactly how dangerous Malott can be before an opponent has had time to settle into the fight.

Buckley is built differently. He enters at 21-8 with 15 knockout victories and has fought the deeper level of UFC competition. His explosive power remains his most obvious weapon, but the more important factor in a five-round fight may be that Buckley has already been forced to operate deep into main-event situations against experienced opposition.

Malott cannot afford to burn through his gas tank trying to remove Buckley immediately. He needs to use the threat of his grappling, force Buckley to think about more than the left hand and make the fight less predictable than a pure kickboxing contest.

The longer this goes, however, the more we lean toward Buckley.

Buckley has been working with a new team and enters this fight openly talking about proving he belongs among the division’s top contenders. More importantly, he has enough takedown defense and physical strength to make Malott expend energy every time he attempts to force the fight to the mat.

Fight Week Pick: Joaquin Buckley

Method: TKO

Confidence: 6/10

Malott starts fast and probably wins some early exchanges, but Fight Week is taking the slight underdog. Buckley survives the opening pressure, begins finding his range and catches Malott during the second half of the fight.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

This could quietly be one of the most important fights on Saturday’s entire MMA schedule.

Blanchfield enters ranked No. 4 in the UFC women’s flyweight division at 14-2, while Jasudavicius is ranked No. 6 and carries a 15-4 record into the biggest opportunity of her career. The matchup is particularly interesting because both women are comfortable turning fights into extended grappling battles.

Jasudavicius is physically strong, difficult to move once she establishes top position and has become increasingly comfortable fighting ranked opponents. Fighting in Canada should also give her plenty of momentum if she can create early success.

Blanchfield, though, is the more dangerous submission threat and has spent several years competing against the upper end of the division. She owns five professional submission victories and has already shown that she can transition quickly between positions when opponents try to scramble out of trouble.

Because Jasudavicius is a capable grappler herself, we are not expecting Blanchfield to simply take her down and immediately find a finish. This could become a physically demanding fight in which both women spend long stretches battling for position along the fence and on the mat.

That kind of fight still favors Blanchfield.

Fight Week Pick: Erin Blanchfield

Method: Decision

Confidence: 8/10

Jasudavicius makes Blanchfield work for every position, but Blanchfield wins enough of the grappling exchanges and lands the cleaner offense to take the decision.

Tanner Boser vs. Jhonata Diniz

If you are looking for a fight unlikely to require the judges, start here.

Tanner Boser returns in front of a Canadian crowd with a 22-11-1 record and 12 knockout victories. Across from him stands Jhonata Diniz, who enters at 9-2 with seven knockouts, six of them coming in the first round.

Neither fighter’s preferred route is mysterious. Diniz wants a striking match where he can set his feet and let his kickboxing background take over, while Boser needs to prevent him from getting comfortable at punching range.

Boser has considerably more MMA experience, and that cannot be ignored at heavyweight, where one mistake often decides the night. But Diniz is the cleaner and more dangerous offensive striker when the fight remains upright.

The longer Boser stays directly in front of him, the more likely it becomes that Diniz eventually finds something heavy.

Fight Week Pick: Jhonata Diniz

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Boser’s movement gives Diniz problems early, but Diniz eventually cuts off the cage and lands the combination that changes the fight.

Fight Week Pick of the Week

Joaquin Buckley over Mike Malott by TKO

The safe choice this weekend would be Sebastian Fundora or Marco Romero.

We’re going in another direction.

Malott deserves to be taken seriously, and there is a reason the Canadian enters as the slight favorite. He can finish fights standing or on the ground, he will have the crowd behind him, and he has enough offensive versatility to make Buckley uncomfortable.

But five rounds change the calculation.

Buckley’s power remains dangerous deep into fights, and he has been through the kind of difficult main-event minutes that Malott still has to prove he can consistently navigate. If Buckley can force Malott to work hard during the opening two rounds without absorbing major damage, we like the momentum to shift.

This is not the highest-confidence selection on the page.

It may be the one we feel best about if it hits.

Fight Week Pick: Joaquin Buckley by TKO — Confidence 6/10

Fight Week Picks — At a Glance

Sebastian Fundora over Ermal Hadribeaj — TKO — 8/10

Brandon Figueroa over Tomoki Kameda — TKO — 8/10

Armando Resendiz over Koen Mazoudier — TKO — 7/10

Marco Romero over Braulio Ferreira — TKO — 9/10

Joaquin Buckley over Mike Malott — TKO — 6/10

Erin Blanchfield over Jasmine Jasudavicius — Decision — 8/10

Jhonata Diniz over Tanner Boser — TKO — 8/10

Seven fights, with boxing’s 154-pound championship picture and the UFC welterweight rankings both capable of looking very different by the end of Saturday night.

Fundora is expected to win, but unbeaten challengers do not arrive with 23 victories by accident. Figueroa faces a former world champion who has seen almost everything inside a boxing ring. And in Edmonton, Mike Malott gets the opportunity to prove he is more than a Canadian attraction by beating a ranked contender in the biggest fight of his career.

Those are the weekends that make the picks worth doing.

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 30–21

The predictions are locked in. Now the fighters get to tell us where we were right — and where we had no idea what we were talking about.

Check back with Fight Week throughout the weekend for results, reaction and post-fight coverage.