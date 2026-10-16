CW 211 Rome Weigh-in Results

With just over 24 hours to go until bell time, the athletes competing at CW 211: Rome hit the scales on Friday morning.

A middleweight main event tops the bill, with the former champion Dario Bellandi weighing in (185.5lbs) ahead of his comeback against Aldo Pereira (185.3lbs)

In the co-main event, Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo hit the featherweight mark (145.7lbs) ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Alexis Tsarmantidis (145lbs) in a showcase fight in a stacked CW 145lbs division.

A previously announced bantamweight bout between Ruben Vinci (142.2lbs) and Jurgen Koci (142.5lbs) was agreed as a 143lbs catchweight prior to the weigh-ins beginning.

Tickets were sold out earlier in the week, with huge anticipation ahead of our return to Rome for the first time since April earlier this year.

The full weigh-in results for CW 211: Rome are as follows…

Cage Warriors 211: Rome | LIVE on UFC Fight Pass

Main Card – 19:30 (BST) | 20:30 (CET) | 14:30 (ET) | 11:30 (PT)

Middleweight: Dario Bellandi (185.5lbs) vs. Aldo Pereira (185.3lbs)

Featherweight: Giuseppe Mastrogiacomo (145.7lbs) vs. Alexis Tsarmantidis (145lbs)

Welterweight: Andrea Kabali (170.1lbs) vs. Danilo Belluardo* (171.7lbs)

Lightweight: Simone Patrizi (154.8lbs) vs. Dylan Logan (155.1lbs)

Bantamweight: Enrico di Gangi (135.4lbs) vs. Tommy Brunning (135.9lbs)

Bantamweight: Federico Rotoni (135.1lbs) vs. Andrei Gabura (135lbs)

Prelims – 17:00 (BST) | 18:00 (CET) | 12:00 (ET) | 09:00 (PT)

Featherweight: Alessandro Ortolani (145.4lbs) vs. Simone Ali (146lbs)

Lightweight: Salvatore Bellotta** (161.2lbs) vs. Christian Tosco (155.5lbs)

Bantamweight: Jonathan Rivera (135.6lbs) vs. Angelo Coppola*** (139.8lbs)

Flyweight: Gabriele Lionetti**** (126lbs) vs. Elez Guri (126lbs)

Lightweight: Niko Ceraglia (155.7lbs) vs. Valentino Greco (155.8lbs)

143lbs catchweight: Ruben Vinci (142.2lbs) vs. Jurgen Koci (142.5lbs)

Flyweight: Kevin Caperna (125.6lbs) vs. Diego Giangirolami (126lbs)

****Gabriele Lionetti originally weighed in at 126.1 lbs

***Angelo Coppola elected not to cut further weight. The fight will go ahead as scheduled.

**Salvatore Bellotta originally weighed in at 162.4lbs. The fight will go ahead as scheduled.

*Danilo Belluardo elected not to cut further weight. The fight will go ahead as scheduled.

CW 211 Rome will air live on UFC Fight Pass and on international broadcast partners.