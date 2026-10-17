Fight Night Preview: Dubois-Wardley II, Buckley-Malott & Fundora

Saturday delivers one of those fight days where boxing and MMA fans will barely have time to reset between major cards. London gets the first spotlight with a heavyweight rematch that already has Fight of the Year history behind it, Edmonton hosts an important UFC welterweight main event, and Las Vegas closes the night with Sebastian Fundora defending his WBC super welterweight championship.

The biggest fight of the day may also be the easiest to sell. Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley are doing it again, only five months after a brutal first meeting in which Wardley dropped Dubois twice before Dubois dragged himself back into the fight and stopped him in the 11th round to take the WBO heavyweight championship. Wardley immediately wanted another chance, and Saturday at The O2 gives him one. Reuters

Later, the UFC returns to Edmonton with Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott, while Fundora headlines in Las Vegas against unbeaten mandatory challenger Ermal Hadribeaj. Add in Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius and the strange circumstances surrounding Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda, and there is considerably more to Saturday than just three main events.

Here is this week’s Fight Week Fight Night Preview.

1. Final Odds and Late Updates

Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley II

The betting market has moved dramatically since the first fight.

Dubois enters the rematch around a -350 favorite, with Wardley at approximately +250 as of Saturday morning. That is a significant shift considering their first meeting was essentially viewed as a pick’em before Dubois ultimately took control. Sports Betting Dime

It is easy to understand why Dubois is favored. He survived Wardley’s best early work, recovered from two knockdowns and gradually turned what looked like a disastrous night into one of the strongest performances of his career. By the later rounds, Dubois was the fighter pushing Wardley backward and landing the heavier combinations.

But -350 feels like a lot of confidence for a fighter who was on the floor twice against the same opponent five months ago.

Wardley’s limitations are not difficult to see. He can become wild, he takes punches he does not need to take and Dubois showed that a more complete heavyweight can break him down over time. What Wardley does possess, however, is legitimate fight-changing power. We already know he can hurt Dubois.

That alone keeps this rematch interesting.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

The UFC market is much tighter.

The UFC’s current line has Mike Malott at -125 and Joaquin Buckley at +105, making this essentially a toss-up main event. Buckley is ranked No. 10 at welterweight, while Malott enters at No. 13. UFC

Their trajectories could hardly be more different.

Malott arrives on a four-fight winning streak and has openly talked about a victory moving him securely into the top 10. Buckley enters having lost two straight and is trying to prevent what once looked like a strong run toward the top of the division from slipping away. MMA Fighting

That creates a main event with consequences beyond the rankings. Malott is trying to arrive. Buckley is trying to prove he never left.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj

Oddsmakers expect considerably less drama in Las Vegas.

Fundora has been listed around -1400, with Hadribeaj approximately +700. The number reflects both Fundora’s championship-level experience and the enormous jump in competition for the unbeaten challenger. Covers.com

Hadribeaj is 23-0-1, so this is not a case of an undeserving challenger receiving a title shot. He has earned his mandatory position.

The question is whether anything on his résumé has prepared him for Fundora.

At roughly 6-foot-6 with an 80-inch reach, Fundora remains one of the strangest physical puzzles in boxing. What makes him more difficult is that he often refuses to fight like the taller man. Instead of staying safely on the outside, Fundora is perfectly willing to stand in close and exchange.

That style gives opponents opportunities.

It also tends to exhaust them.

2. Weigh-In Fallout

The heavyweight scales produced an interesting development Friday: both Dubois and Wardley came in at career-high weights.

Dubois weighed 253.9 pounds, while Wardley came in at 248.3. Wardley was roughly six pounds heavier than he was for their first fight, while Dubois also surpassed his previous career high. Talksport

Normally, a few additional heavyweight pounds are not worth overanalyzing. In this matchup, they might matter.

Wardley knows what happened the first time. He hurt Dubois early but gradually lost control as the champion’s pressure and physical strength took over. Coming in heavier could be part of an effort to hold up better during those exchanges and prevent Dubois from imposing himself as easily in the second half.

Dubois, meanwhile, appears prepared for another physical fight rather than a boxing match built around movement.

That is probably good news for everyone watching.

Edmonton produced far less drama. All 26 UFC fighters made weight. Buckley and Malott both weighed 170.5 pounds, while Blanchfield came in at 125 and Jasudavicius at 124.5. MMA Fighting

Las Vegas was a different story.

Fundora and Hadribeaj both successfully made the 154-pound limit, but Brandon Figueroa missed weight for his WBA featherweight championship fight against Tomoki Kameda. Figueroa initially weighed 127.4 pounds, 1.4 pounds over the limit, and was unable to get down to 126 within the allotted time. Reuters

The consequence is significant.

The WBA featherweight championship is now vacant. Kameda can win the title Saturday; Figueroa cannot. If Figueroa wins, the belt remains vacant. PBC Boxing

That completely changes the stakes of what had been one of the most interesting fights on the card.

3. Last-Minute Fight Changes

The biggest late adjustment in Las Vegas came before fight night when Jermall Charlo withdrew from his scheduled bout with Koen Mazoudier because of injury.

Former world champion Armando Resendiz stepped in to face Mazoudier in the 10-round super middleweight bout instead. PBC Boxing

That is the kind of replacement that keeps a card interesting. Resendiz is not simply showing up to fill a spot. He is an aggressive fighter who has been in significant bouts and should give Mazoudier a completely different stylistic challenge than the one he spent camp preparing for.

Otherwise, Saturday’s primary attractions survived fight week intact.

Dubois-Wardley II is on.

Buckley-Malott is on.

Fundora-Hadribeaj is on.

Sometimes the best late update is that the fights we actually wanted to see are still happening.

4. Three Things to Watch

1. Can Fabio Wardley Finish What He Started?

The first fight contains the blueprint for both sides.

Wardley already proved he can hurt Dubois. He put the current champion down in the opening seconds and dropped him again in the third round. The problem was everything that happened afterward.

Dubois remained composed.

He began finding Wardley with increasingly heavy combinations, forced him backward and eventually turned Wardley’s willingness to trade into a liability. By the 11th round, the punishment had accumulated to the point that the fight had to be stopped. Reuters

Wardley therefore faces an unusual problem Saturday. He probably cannot simply fight more cautiously because aggression and unpredictability are what make him dangerous in the first place. But he also cannot repeat the same reckless exchanges and expect a different outcome.

Dubois may actually have the simpler assignment.

Survive the early danger, stay disciplined and make Wardley fight at his pace.

But heavyweight boxing rarely remains simple once someone gets hit.

2. Is Mike Malott Ready to Become a Real Welterweight Contender?

For Malott, Saturday feels like the line between being an interesting Canadian fighter and becoming a legitimate factor at 170 pounds.

He has won four straight and now gets a ranked opponent in front of a Canadian crowd. Malott has said beating Buckley should move him comfortably into the UFC’s top 10.

Buckley is exactly the kind of opponent who can ruin that plan.

His explosiveness remains dangerous, and desperation can sometimes sharpen a fighter. Two straight losses mean Buckley enters Edmonton with very little room for another setback.

The longer the fight lasts, the more interesting it becomes.

Malott has looked increasingly confident during his current run, but a five-round fight against an explosive athlete like Buckley asks different questions than a three-round matchup. Buckley, meanwhile, cannot afford to spend extended stretches waiting for the perfect shot.

This may not have a championship attached to it, but it feels very much like a career-direction fight.

3. Is Sebastian Fundora Heading Toward Something Bigger?

Fundora-Hadribeaj is the least competitive matchup on paper, which actually makes the story surrounding the champion more interesting.

Fundora has moved beyond simply being boxing’s unusual 6-foot-6 junior middleweight. He is now an established WBC champion in one of the sport’s deepest divisions, carrying a 24-1-1 record with 16 knockouts into Saturday. PBC Boxing

The expectation is that he wins.

That means the standard changes.

It is no longer enough for Fundora to survive a difficult opponent and retain his championship. Against a +700 underdog making his first appearance at this level, people will be watching to see whether Fundora looks like a fighter ready for the biggest possible matchups at 154.

Hadribeaj’s opportunity comes from those expectations. Almost nobody expects him to win, which allows him to fight without carrying the burden normally attached to an unbeaten record.

If he can make Fundora uncomfortable early, that massive betting line could suddenly look much more interesting.

5. Quick Fight Week Picks

Friday remains the home of our full prediction column, so Saturday’s picks stay focused on the final read before the fights begin.

Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley II

Fight Week Pick: Daniel Dubois

Method: TKO

Confidence: 7/10

Wardley may again be dangerous early, and his power prevents this from feeling like a true -350 matchup. But the first fight showed that Dubois has more ways to win. His combinations are tighter, his physical pressure is more consistent and he adjusted once he survived the early knockdowns.

This probably becomes another difficult fight before Dubois gradually takes control.

Fight Week sees Dubois stopping Wardley again, likely in the second half.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

Fight Week Pick: Mike Malott

Method: Decision

Confidence: 6/10

This is probably the hardest call of the three main events.

Buckley is more explosive and has faced the stronger overall competition, but Malott enters with momentum, confidence and a Canadian crowd behind him. If he avoids giving Buckley the kind of clean exchange that can end a fight instantly, his more measured approach could allow him to build rounds.

The -125 line feels appropriate.

Expect a competitive five-round fight.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj

Fight Week Pick: Sebastian Fundora

Method: TKO

Confidence: 9/10

Hadribeaj deserves his opportunity, but this is an enormous step up.

Fundora has the reach, volume, experience and increasingly effective power to make this a miserable fight for someone who has never competed at this level. The champion does occasionally give opponents opportunities by fighting inside when he does not need to, but Hadribeaj must prove he has enough offense to make him pay for it.

Fight Week expects Fundora’s volume to become overwhelming as the rounds progress.

A Saturday That Starts Heavy and Finishes Late

The best thing about this Saturday is how different the three featured fights are.

Dubois-Wardley II is unfinished business. The first fight gave us knockdowns, momentum swings, blood and a dramatic late stoppage. Nobody had to manufacture a storyline for the rematch. The fighters created one themselves.

Buckley-Malott is about careers moving in opposite directions. One fighter wants to break into the top 10. The other is trying desperately to remain there.

Fundora-Hadribeaj has a different kind of pressure. The champion is expected to win so decisively that the conversation has already begun to move toward what might come next. Those are often the fights where an unbeaten challenger becomes most dangerous.

And then there is Figueroa-Kameda, suddenly transformed by Friday’s missed weight into a fight where only one man can leave Las Vegas with the championship.

Saturday has heavyweight revenge, UFC stakes, a world-title defense and enough weigh-in drama to change an entire division.