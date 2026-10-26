Jahyden Britton and Ty Cassell Keep Unbeaten Records Intact at Ascension Series III in Houston

Photos by BiYu Promotions

Undefeated Houston Standouts Deliver Impressive Victories as BiYu Promotions Continues to Showcase Rising Talent

HOUSTON, TX – BiYu Promotions delivered another exciting night of professional boxing at Ascension Series III on Friday, October 23, 2026, at BiYu Arena in Houston, Texas, highlighted by two impressive performances from undefeated hometown standouts Jahyden Britton and Ty Cassell. Britton successfully defended his NABA Super Middleweight Championship, remaining undefeated with a second-round knockout, while 19-year-old Cassell kept his perfect record intact with a dominant unanimous decision victory in the co-main event. Watch the replay on CombatVisionTV.

In the scheduled 6-round main event, Britton (11-0, 7 KOs) continued his rise through the super middleweight division with a second-round knockout victory over experienced challenger Gonzalo Andreasen (13-14-2, 9 KOs). The win for the NABA champ further established the Houston native as one of BiYu Promotions’ promising young fighters.

Britton entered the ring determined to make a statement, and he did just that, ending the fight in the second round to secure his seventh career knockout. Facing an opponent with 29 professional bouts of experience, Britton showed that he’s continuing to develop into a more dangerous and confident fighter with each outing.

The victory keeps Britton’s undefeated record intact and adds another important accomplishment to his growing resume. With 11 professional wins and a regional championship around his waist, Britton is looking to build on his momentum and continue working his way toward bigger fights and opportunities in the super middleweight division.

For Britton, scoring another knockout in front of his hometown supporters was another meaningful step in his journey toward becoming a world champion.

In the six-round co-main event, 19-year-old super lightweight prospect and Houston native Ty Cassell (7-0, 4 KOs), delivered another impressive performance, earning a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Elias Garcia (4-3, 4 KOs).

Cassell wasted little time establishing himself, using his speed and sharp combinations to take control of the action. In the second round, he sent Garcia to the canvas, setting the tone for the remainder of the fight. Although Garcia managed to make it through all six rounds, Cassell maintained control and closed out the contest with a strong display of speed, power, and boxing ability.

The victory was Cassell’s sixth win of 2026, an impressive accomplishment for a young fighter who continues to stay active and gain valuable experience in the professional ranks. Despite his busy schedule, Cassell has handled each challenge with maturity, showing steady improvement every time he steps into the ring.

Returning home to BiYu Arena for his first career co-main event made the occasion even more special. Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, Cassell embraced the spotlight and delivered the type of performance that has made him one of the exciting young prospects coming out of Houston.

At just 19 years old, Cassell has already put together seven consecutive victories, including four knockouts. His latest win showed another side of his development, as he demonstrated the ability to control a fight over six rounds while remaining composed and disciplined.

With another successful outing behind him, Cassell continues to build a strong foundation for what could be a promising future in the lightweight division.

The rest of the card featured several competitive matchups, with rising prospects and local fighters gaining valuable experience inside the ring.

In a six-round heavyweight contest, Zachary Spiller (7-1, 5 KOs) earned a unanimous decision victory over Zederic Stephenson (6-8, 3 KOs). Spiller used the opportunity to add another win to his professional record as he continues to develop in the heavyweight division.

Undefeated heavyweight Roman Cordova (3-0, 2 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a unanimous decision victory over Frank Unachukwu (1-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled four-round bout.

In super bantamweight action, Clayton Ward (3-3, 1 KO) secured a unanimous decision victory over Jacobie Lichlyter (0-2) after four rounds.

Fellow super bantamweight Martel Washpun (4-0, 1 KO) remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision victory over Rashuod Hollie (2-6, 2 KOs), continuing his strong start as a professional.

Allen McDonald (1-0) also picked up a unanimous decision victory in his pro debut over Treverrious Zeno (1-2) in a four-round contest.

Rounding out the action, Jose Delcid (1-0, 1 KO) scored a third-round knockout over Jordan Otey-Wilson (0-2) in a scheduled four-round super middleweight bout, earning an impressive stoppage victory in his pro debut.

The successful event marked another strong showing for BiYu Promotions, which continues to provide a platform for developing fighters while bringing professional boxing to Houston.

“It was another great night for BiYu Promotions, and I couldn’t be prouder of the performances from Jahyden Britton and Ty Cassell,” said BiYu Promotions CEO Bobby Harrison. “Jahyden continues to prove why we believe he has a bright future in boxing. He’s the NABA Super Middleweight Champion, he’s undefeated, and he’s showing tremendous improvement every time he steps into the ring. At just 19 years old, Ty is making a name for himself, and picking up his sixth victory of the year speaks volumes about his dedication, talent, and work ethic. Both of these young fighters have incredible potential, and we’re excited to continue building their careers and helping them reach the next level. The platform continues to gain momentum, giving our fighters worldwide exposure while bringing exciting, competitive boxing to fans everywhere. Our goal is to keep growing, develop the next generation of stars, and make Houston a major destination for professional boxing. We’re just getting started.”