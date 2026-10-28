Amanda Serrano Set for Final Fight January 9 in Puerto Rico as Most Valuable Promotions Announces “The Last Walk,” Live on DAZN

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced “The Last Walk,” the final chapter in the legendary career of boxing trailblazer Amanda “The MOAT” Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs), the seven-division world champion, Puerto Rico’s first and only undisputed boxing world champion and one of the most accomplished and influential athletes in boxing history. Serrano will make her final walk to the ring on Saturday, January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, live on DAZN. In a fitting conclusion to a career defined by breaking barriers and fighting for choice and equality in women’s boxing, Serrano will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world titles at 126 lbs against Australia’s #4 WBA contender Skye Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs) over 12 three-minute rounds, under equal championship rules to men, and will seek to break the all-time women’s knockout record. Tickets for The Last Walk: Serrano vs. Falzon will go on sale Tuesday, November 3 at 12:00pm AST at Ticketera.com.

The Last Walk Kickoff Press Conference takes place Tuesday, November 3 at 6:30pm AST at DISTRITO T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring Amanda Serrano, Skye Falzon and MVP Founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul.

After a career that has taken her to the world’s biggest stages, from Madison Square Garden to record-breaking global events on DAZN and Netflix, the Carolina, Puerto Rico and Brooklyn, New York native Serrano will return to Puerto Rico for one final fight in front of her home fans, bringing her legendary career full circle at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The farewell will celebrate not only one of the greatest careers in boxing history, but a Puerto Rican sporting icon whose impact has extended far beyond the ring. A Guinness World Record holder for winning world titles across seven weight divisions and the first and only Puerto Rican boxer, male or female, to become undisputed world champion, Serrano made history alongside Katie Taylor in the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden in 2022, live on DAZN. Their historic rivalry continued with a record-breaking rematch in 2024, which averaged 74 million live viewers globally, followed by a trilogy fight that headlined an all-women’s card at Madison Square Garden in 2025. A leading advocate for choice and equality in women’s boxing, Serrano made history in 2023 by competing in the first women’s unified world championship bout over 12 three-minute rounds, later voluntarily vacating her WBC title rather than abandon her commitment to competing under equal rules to male champions.

Amanda Serrano said: “Boxing has been my life, and I never could have imagined the journey it would take me and my family on. From the early days when women’s boxing was fighting for recognition in small theater shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows, and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters, Jordan and I always believed and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished. But none of it happened alone. Nakisa, Jake and MVP believed in me and in women’s boxing, and together we’ve helped change what’s possible for women in this sport. We’ve fought for respect, equal opportunities, fair pay, and the choice to compete under the same rules as men. There’s still more work to do, and I’ll continue fighting for the next generation long after I hang up my gloves. To close my career at home in Puerto Rico, in front of the people who have supported me from the beginning, means everything. On Saturday, January 9, I’m going to give the fans one final night to remember. This is The Last Walk of my boxing career, and I hope everyone who has been part of this journey, from Puerto Rico and New York to fans watching around the world on DAZN, will be there to share it with me.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, Founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said: “Amanda Serrano is the MOAT. The Most Of All Time. The most accomplished female boxer of all time, the most watched, the most paid, and one of the most influential athletes this sport has ever seen. When Amanda became MVP’s first signee, we made a commitment to build a platform where the greatest female fighters in the world could receive the recognition, compensation and opportunities they deserve. Amanda has been the foundation of that vision, and her success has helped change the entire landscape of women’s boxing. Together, we’ve shattered records, delivered some of the biggest events in combat sports history and proven that women’s boxing belongs on the world’s biggest stages. The Last Walk is a celebration of an athlete who changed the sport forever, and alongside DAZN who has supported women’s boxing’s biggest events time and time again, we’re proud to give Amanda the farewell she deserves. Saturday, January 9, will mark the end of an extraordinary career inside the ring, but Amanda’s legacy will live on through every female fighter who follows in her footsteps.”

Skye Falzon said: “After 14 years as a professional boxer, I have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to step into the ring with the best female boxer in the world. This is more than just a fight; it represents years of sacrifice, dedication, setbacks and an unwavering belief in myself. Opportunities like this are what fighters dream of, and I have worked my entire career for this moment. I have nothing but respect for Amanda Serrano. She is a pioneer, but I am not stepping into that ring just to share it with greatness. I am stepping in to prove that I belong there and to give everything I have to create my own piece of boxing history.”

Britton Hardin, Head of Boxing, North America at DAZN said: “Amanda Serrano has not only made history in boxing, she has helped redefine the sport for generations to come. From her historic night headlining Madison Square Garden live on DAZN to her lasting impact beyond the ring, Amanda’s legacy is undeniable. Alongside MVP, DAZN is honored to celebrate her remarkable legacy and bring her final fight to fans around the world as she returns home to Puerto Rico for one last historic moment, closing an extraordinary career in the very place where her story began.”

Further information, including the co-main event and additional bouts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions, or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.

About Amanda Serrano

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is the first and only Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history, recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most boxing world championships won by a female in different weight classes. Serrano, currently the unified featherweight champion holding the WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, is Most Valuable Promotions’ first signee, who also signed the first ever lifetime combat sports contract with MVP and will remain part of the MVP family following her retirement, continuing to champion the advancement of women’s boxing and opportunities for the next generation of female athletes. Serrano faced off against Katie Taylor for the first time at Madison Square Garden in April 2022, making history as the first women’s fight to headline Madison Square Garden, earning global acclaim and winning Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year for 2022. Taylor vs. Serrano was also nominated for Sports Business Journal’s Event of the Year, a testament to the global reach and power of the event. Following the historic bout, Serrano defeated Sarah Mahfoud and Erika Cruz en-route to becoming the undisputed featherweight champion. She successfully defended her undisputed title in August 2023 against Heather Hardy before making history again, defeating Danila Ramos in October 2023 in the first-ever women’s unified world championship contested over 12 three-minute rounds—equal to a men’s championship fight. She threw a career-high 1,103 punches in the bout, solidifying her status as a trailblazer for gender equality in boxing. In recognition of her achievements inside and outside the ring, Serrano was named the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) Female Fighter of the Year for 2023, as well as Sports Illustrated’s and Boxing Scene’s 2023 Women’s Fighter of the Year. She continued her dominance in July 2024, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Stevie Morgan in a super lightweight bout.

Serrano went on to face Katie Taylor in the most anticipated women’s boxing rematch in modern history in the co-main event of MVP’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card on Netflix in November 2024. The undisputed super lightweight title fight averaged 74 million live viewers globally and became the most-watched professional women’s sports event in US history with 47 million AMA in the US. The bout ended in a razor-thin decision victory for Taylor, sparking global debate and skyrocketing Serrano’s social following to over 1.2 million. #Serrano also trended at #2 on X in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada post-fight, further cementing her status as a global icon. Serrano then faced Taylor a third and final time atop an all-women’s event at Madison Square Garden, commanding the world’s attention once again on Netflix, continuing to break barriers for women in combat sports with a historic trilogy. Serrano made her long-awaited homecoming to Puerto Rico in a unified featherweight title defense of her WBO and WBA featherweight titles in January 2026, defeating challenger Reina Tellez. On MVPW-03 in May 2026, Serrano tied the all-time women’s boxing record, previously held by Christy Martin, as she earned her 32nd professional KO against top contender Cheyenne Hanson. In August 2026, she headlined the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok LIVE and the first-ever unified women’s world championship contested over 12 two-minute rounds in a successful defense against top contender Lucrecia Manzur, marking her 50th professional win.

About Skye Falzon

Skye Falzon is an Australian professional boxer and #4 WBA world-ranked contender who has captured the NSW, WBC Asian, WBA Asian and WBA Oceania professional titles. In her amateur career, she won two NSW State Championships, earned a silver medal at the Australian Championships and claimed gold at the PNG Cup. She represented New South Wales at the national level and Malta at the European Games, building an extensive résumé across 65 amateur bouts before transitioning to the professional ranks.

Beyond the ring, Falzon is the founder of The Ditch Gym & Recovery Centre in Batemans Bay, Australia, which is home to her boxing club, Dark South Academy. She balances her professional boxing career with running her business and coaching others, demonstrating a commitment to developing the sport and supporting the next generation of athletes. After beginning boxing at 24 and overcoming early setbacks, Falzon is preparing for the biggest opportunity of her career: challenging Amanda Serrano for the WBA and WBO world titles in Puerto Rico on Saturday, January 9.