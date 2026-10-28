Houston’s Jewry Rodriguez Signs Promotional Deal with Biyu Promotions

HOUSTON, TX — A decorated amateur career built the foundation. An explosive professional debut announced her arrival. Now, undefeated women’s boxing rising star, Jewry Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO), is ready to begin the next chapter of her journey, at home in Houston.

BiYu Promotions announced today the signing of the 23-year-old Rodriguez to an exclusive promotional agreement, adding one of women’s boxing’s promising young talents to its growing stable of fighters.

A Houston native with an extensive amateur pedigree, Rodriguez entered the professional ranks after establishing herself as a USA Boxing national and international champion and becoming a standout competitor in the Team Boxing League, formerly known as Team Combat League. She carried that experience into her professional debut earlier this year, beginning her career with a victory by knockout.

Now, with Bobby Harrison and BiYu Promotions behind her, Rodriguez plans to accelerate her development from promising prospect to contender while building her career in front of the Houston fans who have watched her journey.

Her first fight under the BiYu Promotions banner is already set.

Rodriguez will make her promotional debut on November 20 when she faces Dallas’ Chantal Sumrall (3-4-2, 1 KO) in a scheduled four-round bout at BiYu Arena in Houston, Texas.

The bout will be broadcast live worldwide on CombatVisionTV, giving Rodriguez an opportunity to build a hometown following while introducing herself to boxing fans around the world.

For Rodriguez, signing with BiYu Promotions represents more than adding a promoter to her team. She sees Harrison’s commitment to boxing in Houston, along with the exposure provided through CombatVisionTV, as an opportunity to build her career the right way without losing the connection to the city she represents.

“I’m very grateful to Bobby Harrison and everyone at BiYu Promotions for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” said Rodriguez. “There were a lot of long days in the gym, tournaments, traveling and sacrifices that people don’t always see, so to reach this point means a lot to me and my family.”

“But I also look at this as the beginning. I’m 1-0. I haven’t accomplished anything yet as a professional compared to what I want to accomplish. That’s what keeps me hungry. I want to learn, stay active and keep challenging myself. I believe BiYu Promotions can give me the opportunities to do that, and now it’s on me to go into the ring and perform.”

Rodriguez won’t have to travel far to begin the next stage of her career. On November 20, she will step into the ring at BiYu Arena with Houston behind her, facing a fellow Texan in Sumrall.

Having her hometown serve as the foundation for her professional rise is something Rodriguez doesn’t take lightly. She wants young fighters from Houston to be able to attend her fights and watch her journey unfold from the beginning.

“Fighting in Houston is special because this is home,” Rodriguez added. “These are the people who have supported me and watched me grow from an amateur into a professional. Now they get to come to BiYu Arena and be part of this next chapter with me.”

“I’m definitely going to have some nerves because you always want to perform for your hometown, but that’s good pressure. I’m going to use that energy to my advantage. I want Houston to have another fighter they can get behind, and I want people to be able to say they watched me here before the big fights and the championships came.”

“Chantal Sumrall is coming from Dallas, and I know she’s coming to win. I’m not looking past anybody. November 20 is my second professional fight, and I’m treating it like the most important fight of my career because right now, it is.”

Rodriguez’s amateur journey included championships and standout performances at some of the country’s most prestigious tournaments. Among the accomplishments provided by her team are titles at the 2016 Desert Showdown, 2017 National Junior Olympics, 2017 National PAL, 2018 National Silver Gloves, 2018 National Junior Olympics, 2018 National PAL, 2019 National Silver Gloves, 2019 Sugar Bert Boxing Nationals, and multiple national championships during the following years.

Her success ultimately put Rodriguez among America’s elite female amateur boxers. She qualified to compete at 54 kilograms at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, with USA Boxing identifying the Houston standout as one of its female boxers to watch heading into the competition.

After years of success in traditional amateur boxing, Rodriguez brought her skills into team competition. She competed for the San Antonio Snipers and was named the 2025 TCL Rookie of the Year. Rodriguez went on to compile an impressive 20-2 record during the 2026 season, gaining valuable high-level experience before turning her focus to her traditional professional boxing career.

Rodriguez’s amateur experience has given her team confidence that she can progress at a faster pace than the typical young professional. The goal is ambitious…keep Rodriguez active, increase the level of competition and ultimately position her for a world-title opportunity.

“I want to be a world champion,” Rodriguez continued. “I’m not afraid to say that because that’s why I’m in this sport. I didn’t turn professional just to have fights. I want to see how far I can take everything I learned as an amateur. If my team believes I’m ready to move fast, then I’m ready for that challenge. But I also know nobody is going to hand me a world title. I have to earn every step. If that means fighting more experienced opponents, going more rounds and being tested, that’s what I want.”

“I’m only 23, so I’m still learning and improving, but I’m hungry. I want to stay in the gym and stay active. Whatever Bobby and my team put in front of me, I’m going to prepare for it. The goal is a world championship, and I’m willing to do the work it takes to get there.”

For Bobby Harrison, CEO of BiYu Promotions, signing Rodriguez represents an important addition to the company’s roster and its commitment to developing fighters with championship potential. Her combination of amateur experience, youth and Houston roots makes Rodriguez a fighter Harrison believes BiYu can build around for years to come.

“Jewry is a huge signing for BiYu,” said Harrison. “I worked on this deal personally with her and her team for nearly a year. She is not your average young boxer. She isn’t even your average young boxer with a great amateur career. We really believe she can be a female Oscar de la Hoya type of fighter. She is smart, articulate, personable, attractive, and obviously most importantly, she is a beast of a fighter. She is a superstar in the making.”

“We’re also very proud that she’s from Houston. We want BiYu Arena to become her home. We want this community to watch Jewry develop from an undefeated prospect into a contender and, if we do our jobs correctly and she continues putting in the work, ultimately into a world champion.”

Harrison believes Rodriguez also embodies the type of fighter BiYu Promotions wants to showcase through CombatVisionTV, talented young athletes whose careers fans can follow from the developmental stages through increasingly significant fights.

“We’re going to be aggressive with Jewry’s development,” Harrison continued. “Her amateur background allows us to move her differently than someone who came into professional boxing without that experience. That doesn’t mean we’re going to be careless. We’re going to keep her active, increase the competition at the right time and give her opportunities to prove she’s ready for each new level.”

“CombatVisionTV is an important part of that plan because Jewry can build her fan base here in Houston while people nationally and internationally can watch her journey. We want fans to become invested in her career now, not just discover her when she’s fighting for a championship. Our goal is clear…we want to guide Jewry Rodriguez to a world title. She has the talent and the background. Now we’re going to provide the platform and opportunities, and together we’re going to see how far she can take it.”