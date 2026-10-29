Jake Paul Announces Christmas Eve Return to the Ring in Dubai on December 24

Boxing’s biggest disruptor returns to the ring one year after his showdown with Anthony Joshua, bringing a blockbuster global sports and entertainment spectacle to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE – October 29, 2026 – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the highly anticipated return of global superstar Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-2, 7 KOs), who will headline a blockbuster MVP event on Thursday, December 24, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, one year after suffering a broken jaw in his showdown with former two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. The Christmas Eve showdown will mark Paul’s first professional fight in Dubai, as one of combat sports’ biggest global stars prepares to begin the next chapter of his boxing career. Paul’s opponent and additional event details will be officially revealed over the coming weeks. The highly anticipated return to the emirates is a part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and MVP, further underlining the city’s reputation as a host destination for world-class sporting events, and a hub for combat sports.

The announcement marks another landmark moment in Paul’s professional boxing career and MVP’s continued international expansion. Since making his professional debut in 2020, Paul has become one of boxing’s biggest commercial attractions, headlining record-breaking events and drawing unprecedented global audiences. His November 2024 showdown with Mike Tyson drew 125 million Live+1 viewers globally, while his December 2025 event against Anthony Joshua drew 33 million Live+1 viewers worldwide.

Jake Paul said: “I’ve spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I’d face. Nothing that’s happened has changed my belief in myself or what I’m working toward. I’m hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I’m returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey. Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn’t believe in limits. That’s exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback. We’ve got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody’s getting knocked out.”

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder and CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said: “Jake Paul has spent his career challenging what people think is possible. Twelve months ago he suffered a double broken jaw against a two-time heavyweight world champion and since then many have doubted his desire or need to return to boxing. Well he is back, and that tells you everything about the competitor Jake Paul is and how much he loves this sport. This is more than a fight. It’s a global event in one of the world’s great destination cities, on one of the most special nights of the year, when families everywhere are together and watching. At Most Valuable Promotions we build events people remember, and Thursday, December 24th in Dubai will be a Christmas Eve spectacle that the world will be talking about. We’re finalizing an opponent worthy of Jake’s return and look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks. Shukran jazeelan to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council for their leadership in bringing this event to the UAE.”

Dubai has established itself as a premier global destination for major sporting events and live entertainment, attracting world-class athletes, international audiences and fans from around the world. With its iconic skyline, world-renowned hospitality and reputation for hosting major international events, the city provides a fitting stage for Jake Paul’s highly anticipated return.

Paul’s return comes as MVP continues its rapid global expansion across boxing and mixed martial arts. Following its merger with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), MVP has brought together hundreds of elite athletes from around the world under one promotional banner, creating new opportunities to introduce global audiences to the next generation of combat sports stars. This event marks another major step in that expansion.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions and @jakepaul, on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions and @jakepaul.

About Jake Paul

The American pride of Puerto Rico, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul has shown tremendous growth as a boxer on his path to becoming a world champion. In six years since turning pro, Paul has made his impact in the ring, earning high-profile victories over names like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. His viral knockouts and headline-grabbing performances have breathed new life into boxing, drawing millions of fans and setting records. In November 2024, Jake Paul defeated the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout in the first-ever live professional sporting event on Netflix. Paul vs. Tyson shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million live viewers globally. In June 2025, Paul faced former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., earning a unanimous decision victory and entering the WBA cruiserweight rankings at #14 with the win. Paul has collected multiple accolades for his commitment to the sport of boxing, including ESPNRingside’s 2021 Knockout of the Year, Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year, ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year, and was the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “The 50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” issue, awarded specifically for his groundbreaking work to revolutionize the sport through equitable pay, providing a platform for young fighters, and his support of female boxers. Paul also partnered with USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, continuing his mission to elevate the sport and its future champions. He most recently headlined MVP’s blockbuster global event Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day in December 2025, earning 33 million Live+1 viewers on Netflix globally.

About Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, MVP promotes some of the world’s biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP’s portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.