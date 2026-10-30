Fight Week Picks: Canelo vs. Mbilli, Moicano vs. Nolan & More

FIGHT WEEK FRIDAY PICKS • OCTOBER 30, 2026

After a one-week gap, the Fight Week Friday Picks return for one of the more interesting weekends we have had this fall.

Our last published edition finished 3–3 with one cancellation. Sebastian Fundora delivered the late stoppage we predicted against Ermal Hadribeaj, while Armando Resendiz and Marco Romero also came through. Mike Malott knocked out Joaquin Buckley, Jasmine Jasudavicius outworked Erin Blanchfield and Tanner Boser stopped Jhonata Diniz. Brandon Figueroa’s scheduled fight with Tomoki Kameda was canceled after Figueroa became ill and therefore does not count toward the record.

That moves the season total to:

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 33–24

Saturday gives us a true international fight day. In Riyadh, undefeated WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli makes his first defense against former undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The “Mexico vs. The World” card also features Jaime Munguia, Rafael Espinoza and several of Mexico’s best established and emerging fighters. Later in Las Vegas, Renato Moicano faces rising Australian Tom Nolan in a UFC lightweight main event.

There are obvious favorites this week, but the main events in both sports present legitimate questions.

Here are the Fight Week Picks.

BOXING — CANELO VS. MBILLI

Christian Mbilli vs. Canelo Alvarez

For the first time in a long time, Canelo Alvarez walks into a major super middleweight fight as the challenger rather than the champion everyone else is trying to chase.

Christian Mbilli has earned that distinction. The undefeated WBC champion enters at 29-0-1 with 24 knockouts, while Canelo brings a 63-3-2 record with 39 stoppages and vastly more championship experience. Mbilli is also five years younger, and at 31 he should theoretically be entering his physical prime just as the 36-year-old Alvarez reaches the stage of his career where every fight naturally raises questions about decline.

Those questions became louder after Canelo lost a clear decision to Terence Crawford in September 2025. He has also undergone elbow surgery since then and has not fought in more than a year. It would be easy to look at the age, inactivity and mileage and conclude that this is finally the night when a younger, more aggressive super middleweight overwhelms him.

The problem is that Mbilli’s greatest strength may also place him directly into Canelo’s preferred type of fight.

Mbilli wants to pressure. He throws combinations in bunches, attacks the body and has built much of his success by forcing opponents to work at a pace they cannot maintain. He is not likely to spend 12 rounds circling Canelo and making him chase. At some point, Mbilli is going to stand in front of him and exchange.

Canelo has spent most of his career waiting for opponents to do exactly that.

Alvarez remains an exceptional counterpuncher with outstanding upper-body movement, a strong chin and the ability to punish mistakes to the body. His output is no longer overwhelming, but his efficiency and timing mean opponents often pay heavily for entering recklessly. Mbilli’s draw with Lester Martinez also demonstrated that relentless pressure alone does not guarantee control against someone who can survive the first wave and answer back.

The biggest danger for Canelo may come early. Mbilli cannot allow the veteran to spend three or four rounds quietly reading his rhythm. He needs to force Canelo to work immediately and make the older fighter uncomfortable before he has time to establish his preferred pace.

We think Canelo gets through that opening pressure.

Fight Week Pick: Canelo Alvarez

Method: Decision

Confidence: 7/10

Mbilli will have stretches where his activity wins rounds and may make this much closer than some of Canelo’s previous fights at 168 pounds. Over 12 rounds, however, Fight Week believes Alvarez’s counterpunching, defense and ability to make mid-fight adjustments will separate him enough to reclaim the WBC championship.

Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon

Jaime Munguia’s career has reached an interesting stage.

He is no longer the undefeated young puncher being developed toward championship fights. He is now a 30-year-old world champion with a 46-2 record and 35 knockouts, and the expectations have changed accordingly. Saturday, Munguia defends his WBA super middleweight championship against unbeaten Nikita Zon, who enters at 12-0-1 with 10 knockouts.

Zon’s knockout percentage immediately makes the matchup more interesting than his professional experience might suggest. He is powerful enough that Munguia cannot simply turn this into one of the prolonged exchanges he often enjoys. Every extended firefight gives the challenger an opportunity.

The larger question is whether Zon can maintain that threat once Munguia begins increasing the pace. Munguia has fought substantially better opposition, understands how to operate over 12 rounds and remains one of the best combination punchers in the division when he can push an opponent backward.

There are still defensive openings in Munguia’s game. He gets hit more than an elite champion should, and against the wrong puncher that tendency will eventually cost him again. Zon has enough power to make those moments uncomfortable, particularly during the opening half of the fight.

But championship experience matters here.

Fight Week Pick: Jaime Munguia

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Zon makes Munguia respect his power early, but Munguia gradually increases his output and begins forcing the unbeaten challenger into exchanges he cannot sustain. We like the champion to produce a stoppage somewhere in the second half.

Rafael Espinoza vs. Ricardo Blandon

Rafael Espinoza was originally supposed to face Lorenzo Parra, but a late medical issue forced a change and Ricardo Blandon stepped into the WBO featherweight title fight.

Normally, a late opponent change creates concern for the champion because the entire training camp has been structured around one style. Espinoza, however, should have enough physical and offensive advantages to overcome the adjustment.

The undefeated Mexican enters at 28-0 with 24 knockouts and has stopped four consecutive opponents. Blandon is 21-6 with 14 knockouts and has won four straight, three inside the distance. That makes Blandon dangerous enough that Espinoza cannot treat this like a ceremonial defense, even if the challenger enters as a significant underdog.

Espinoza’s height and volume are unusual at featherweight. He can attack from range, but he is also willing to trade inside rather than simply relying on his dimensions. That aggression occasionally creates openings, yet it also forces opponents to deal with an exhausting amount of offense.

Blandon’s best chance may be to catch Espinoza while the champion is trying to create a finish rather than simply winning rounds.

We do not expect him to find enough opportunities.

Fight Week Pick: Rafael Espinoza

Method: TKO

Confidence: 9/10

Blandon is tough enough to make Espinoza work, but the champion’s size, activity and power eventually become overwhelming.

David Picasso vs. Carl Jammes Martin

This may quietly be the most intriguing fight on the Riyadh undercard.

David Picasso enters at 33-1-1 with 18 knockouts, while Filipino contender Carl Jammes Martin brings a perfect 28-0 record with 21 stoppages. Unlike several fights on the card, this does not feel like a recognizable name against an opponent selected primarily to showcase him. Martin arrives undefeated, experienced and legitimately dangerous.

Picasso’s biggest advantage should be his ability to control distance and change the tempo of a fight. He does not need every round to look spectacular. He is comfortable boxing, resetting and making opponents come to him before opening up with combinations.

Martin is more likely to force the issue. His power gives him a route to victory, but chasing Picasso could also create the type of openings the Mexican fighter wants.

This is one of those matchups where the undefeated record matters less than who can make the other fighter operate outside his comfort zone.

Fight Week Pick: David Picasso

Method: Decision

Confidence: 6/10

Martin makes this competitive and has enough power to change the fight if Picasso becomes careless. Fight Week believes Picasso’s movement and cleaner work over the full distance will be enough to win a close decision.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT — MOICANO VS. NOLAN

Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan

The UFC main event is a classic veteran-versus-rising-contender matchup, except Tom Nolan has already done enough to show that he belongs somewhere near the lightweight rankings.

Nolan enters at 11-1 and has won five straight. His victory over Farès Ziam pushed him into the Top 15 and earned the 26-year-old Australian his first UFC main event. Moicano enters at 21-7-1, with 11 of his victories coming by submission, and returned to the win column earlier this year by submitting Chris Duncan in the second round.

Standing, Nolan may have the advantage.

He is younger, longer and increasingly confident in his ability to maintain a striking pace without becoming reckless. If he can force Moicano to spend long stretches at kickboxing range, this fight could begin moving in his direction quickly.

Moicano’s route is just as clear. He needs to turn striking exchanges into grappling exchanges.

The Brazilian does not need to dominate Nolan from the opening minute. Over five rounds, he simply needs enough opportunities to get the fight into positions where his submission game becomes a constant threat. Nolan has never fought five UFC rounds, while Moicano has been through championship-level preparation and multiple main events.

That experience matters in a fight this close.

Fight Week Pick: Renato Moicano

Method: Submission

Confidence: 7/10

Nolan has success early and may even win the first round or two, but Fight Week expects Moicano to eventually close the distance, force a scramble and find his way to Nolan’s back.

Randy Brown vs. Jacobe Smith

If Jacobe Smith is really what he appears to be, Saturday may be the night he stops being a prospect.

Smith enters at 13-0 with 10 knockouts and has been nearly perfect since arriving in the UFC. His four UFC appearances have produced four finishes, including three knockouts, and he accepts this fight on less than two weeks’ notice after competing earlier in October. Randy Brown, meanwhile, is 20-8 and has spent years hovering just outside the welterweight rankings.

That experience gap is the reason this is not an automatic Smith pick.

Brown is long, difficult to hit cleanly and experienced enough to recognize when a younger fighter is overcommitting. UFC statistics credit him with a 75-percent takedown-defense rate, and he has enough power of his own to make Smith pay if the undefeated fighter becomes careless while chasing another highlight.

Smith’s wrestling background changes the matchup. He does not have to spend three rounds trying to outbox Brown from the outside. He can pressure, force Brown toward the fence and use the threat of the takedown to create striking opportunities.

The short turnaround is a concern, but Smith has not absorbed much damage in his recent fights.

We are buying the hype.

Fight Week Pick: Jacobe Smith

Method: TKO

Confidence: 7/10

Brown’s experience makes this more competitive than Smith’s recent fights, but the younger fighter eventually forces enough pressure to create the finishing opportunity.

Yana Santos vs. Luana Santos

There is no family connection here despite the matching last names, but there is plenty at stake in the women’s bantamweight rankings.

Yana Santos enters at 17-8 and has won three straight decisions, including victories over Miesha Tate and Macy Chiasson. She returns after surgery on both elbows and says this is the first time in years she has been able to compete without significant pain. Luana Santos enters at 11-2, also riding a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Tainara Lisboa, Melissa Croden and Karol Rosa.

Yana’s experience is difficult to dismiss. She has seen far more at the UFC level and should have the technical striking advantage if she can dictate distance.

Luana gives her a very different kind of problem.

The Brazilian is the younger fighter, has five submission victories and has shown increasing confidence turning fights into physical grappling exchanges. Yana has improved her takedown defense, but if Luana can repeatedly force her to work from the clinch and off the fence, the fight could become harder to control as the rounds progress.

This is one of the lowest-confidence picks of the weekend.

Fight Week Pick: Luana Santos

Method: Decision

Confidence: 6/10

Yana lands the cleaner shots at range, but Fight Week believes Luana’s pressure and grappling will give her enough control time to edge a close decision.

Fight Week Pick of the Week

Canelo Alvarez over Christian Mbilli by Decision

There are safer picks on the page.

Rafael Espinoza is a much larger favorite. Jaime Munguia has the deeper experience advantage. Jacobe Smith may eventually look like an obvious selection.

But Canelo–Mbilli is the fight that defines the weekend, and we are taking the veteran to remind everyone that being older is not the same thing as being finished.

Mbilli’s pressure is real. His power is real. His undefeated record is real. Canelo also has to show that the loss to Crawford and more than a year outside the ring have not taken away enough of what made him one of the best fighters of his generation.

Stylistically, though, Mbilli may give Canelo the kind of fight he can still solve. He comes forward, he exchanges and he creates opportunities for a counterpuncher who has spent two decades punishing exactly those mistakes.

It will not be easy, and it may not look like vintage Canelo.

We think it will be enough.

Fight Week Pick: Canelo Alvarez by Decision — Confidence 7/10

Fight Week Picks — At a Glance

Canelo Alvarez over Christian Mbilli — Decision — 7/10

over Christian Mbilli — Jaime Munguia over Nikita Zon — TKO — 8/10

over Nikita Zon — Rafael Espinoza over Ricardo Blandon — TKO — 9/10

over Ricardo Blandon — David Picasso over Carl Jammes Martin — Decision — 6/10

over Carl Jammes Martin — Renato Moicano over Tom Nolan — Submission — 7/10

over Tom Nolan — Jacobe Smith over Randy Brown — TKO — 7/10

over Randy Brown — Luana Santos over Yana Santos — Decision — 6/10

This is one of those weekends where the obvious storyline and the actual matchup may not be the same thing.

The easy story is that Canelo is 36, coming off a loss, returning from surgery and facing an undefeated champion five years younger. The harder question is whether Mbilli’s particular style is actually built to take advantage of that decline. In Las Vegas, Nolan faces the opposite challenge: proving that youth and momentum are enough to overcome a veteran who knows exactly how to turn one mistake into a submission.

Those are the fights that make predictions interesting.

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 33–24

The picks are in. By Halloween night, we will know whether experience still rules the weekend or whether the next generation finally takes over.

Check back with Fight Week for results, reaction and post-fight analysis.