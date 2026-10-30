WBO Orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Raymond Muratalla, Raising Questions About Champion’s Next Move

LAS VEGAS, NV — The World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) decision to order Shakur Stevenson to face mandatory challenger Raymond Muratalla was the top story on the latest episode of Boxing Primetime, featured on the FightHype Network.

The WBO has reportedly established a November 16 deadline for both camps to reach an agreement before the championship matchup could proceed to a purse bid, raising questions about Stevenson’s next move and whether his reported $15 million financial expectations could complicate negotiations.

Muratalla, coming off an impressive victory over Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz, has emerged as a legitimate challenger with the technical ability, intelligent pressure and punching power to test Stevenson’s elite defensive skills.

The mandatory order comes amid significant developments in Stevenson’s promotional career. Following his departure from Zuffa Boxing, Stevenson announced plans to establish his own promotional company, signaling a move toward greater control over his career, fight negotiations and business opportunities. His decision raises questions about whether operating independently will provide the flexibility needed to secure major fights or create additional challenges when negotiating with established promoters.

During the discussion, Andrew Bocanegra, President of Boxing VIP and co-host of Boxing Primetime, examined how Stevenson’s promotional independence could change his negotiating position and potentially reopen discussions with promoters and opponents previously considered difficult to secure.

“I think you start from scratch now. You’re your own promoter. You’re starting from scratch,” Bocanegra said, suggesting that Stevenson could approach future negotiations under an entirely different business structure.

Former world champion Brian “La Bala” Mendoza emphasized that Stevenson must remain active and continue facing high-level opposition if he hopes to command the lucrative paydays he is seeking. “If you are not consistently fighting, you’re not on people’s minds,” Mendoza said. Mendoza also praised Muratalla’s performance against Andy Cruz, explaining that the challenger brings more than traditional pressure fighting and possesses the technical skills necessary to make the matchup competitive.

Boxing Primetime co-host Ken Collins, who has repeatedly advocated for the Stevenson-Muratalla matchup, welcomed the WBO’s decision while questioning whether Stevenson’s current market value supports his reported financial demands.

“I think that’s a number he can get to, but he has to take a fight,” Collins said, emphasizing that consistently defeating recognized opponents is essential to building the commercial value necessary for major paydays.

The discussion also examined whether Stevenson might vacate his championship rather than face Muratalla, along with speculation surrounding potential promotional opportunities involving Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and DAZN.

With the negotiation deadline approaching, the WBO’s order places Stevenson at a crossroads between defending his championship against a dangerous mandatory challenger and pursuing alternative opportunities that could reshape his promotional and financial future. Will Stevenson’s newfound promotional independence help deliver the major fights he wants, or will another highly anticipated matchup fall apart before reaching the ring?

The full discussion is available on Boxing Primetime through the FightHype Network.