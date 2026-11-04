Amanda Serrano’s Final Fight: Skye Falzon Vows to Spoil Puerto Rico Farewell

Credit: Danny Mosaic / Most Valuable Promotions

Seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano discusses retirement, her legacy and one final championship defense as Australian challenger Skye Falzon arrives determined to make history of her own.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Amanda Serrano has spent nearly two decades building one of the most remarkable careers in women’s boxing. Now, the Puerto Rican superstar is preparing to close that chapter in the place where she always envisioned her final fight: home.

Serrano and Australian challenger Skye Falzon came face-to-face Tuesday, November 3, at DISTRITO T-Mobile in San Juan for the opening press conference promoting The Last Walk, scheduled for January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The event, presented by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will stream live on DAZN and feature Serrano’s final professional appearance.

The 37-year-old Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs) will defend her unified WBA and WBO featherweight championships against Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs), the WBA’s fourth-ranked contender. The championship contest is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, a format Serrano has championed as part of her broader effort to expand opportunities and establish greater equality in women’s boxing.

For Serrano, however, the evening promises to be about much more than defending two world titles. It represents an opportunity to celebrate the career she built alongside the Puerto Rican fans who supported her throughout her journey.

Serrano Ready to Close a Historic Career on Her Terms

Retirement is rarely an easy subject for a fighter, particularly one who has spent most of her life competing at the highest level. Serrano acknowledged that walking away from boxing will be emotional, but she expressed confidence that the moment is right.

“You know when it’s time,” Serrano said during the press conference. “I enjoyed it every time I fought, every time I get to go into that ring, I enjoy it. But I think it’s time.”

Her decision brings an approaching conclusion to a career that has helped transform the visibility of women’s boxing. A seven-division world champion and Puerto Rico’s first undisputed boxing world champion, male or female, Serrano has become a defining figure in the modern era of the sport.

Yet for all the championships, memorable performances and major events that have shaped her career, Serrano made clear that fighting in Puerto Rico remains particularly meaningful.

“Well, it means everything,” she said. “I always knew that my last fight, my last step, would be here in Puerto Rico.”

The significance extends beyond the location. Serrano has consistently embraced her Puerto Rican identity, carrying the island’s flag into the ring and representing its boxing tradition on the international stage. Her farewell will give those supporters an opportunity to witness the final chapter of a career they helped celebrate.

Serrano also acknowledged that she will miss the connection with the crowd, particularly the excitement of walking into an arena filled with people cheering her name. That relationship has become an important part of her identity as a fighter, and January’s event will offer one final chance to experience it.

Falzon Has No Plans to Play a Supporting Role

While much of the attention surrounding The Last Walk understandably focuses on Serrano’s retirement, Falzon arrives with ambitions that go well beyond participating in a farewell celebration.

The Australian challenger admitted that receiving the opportunity to face Serrano was unexpected. Having followed the Puerto Rican champion’s career as a fan, Falzon described the matchup as a dream opportunity that initially overwhelmed her emotionally.

But admiration does not mean surrender.

“I’m not here just to take part in Amanda’s history,” Falzon said. “I’m here to try to write my own.”

That attitude could provide an intriguing dynamic on fight night. Falzon will be stepping into an arena expected to be overwhelmingly supportive of Serrano, facing an experienced champion determined to finish her career with a victory.

The challenger nevertheless expressed confidence in her preparation and coaching staff, emphasizing that discipline and execution will be essential against an opponent with Serrano’s experience.

Falzon also understands the significance of competing under the 12-round, three-minute championship format. She said she anticipated Serrano would insist on those conditions, recognizing the champion’s long-standing advocacy for women competing under the same round structure as men.

For Falzon, the opportunity is substantial. Defeating Serrano in her final appearance would represent the biggest victory of her career and immediately change the direction of her professional journey.

One More Opportunity to Make Boxing History

Beyond the emotional significance of her retirement, Serrano enters the matchup with another milestone within reach.

With 32 professional knockouts, she has an opportunity to move beyond the knockout total associated with women’s boxing pioneer Christy Martin. The possibility adds another layer of historical significance to a career already filled with major accomplishments.

Serrano, however, appeared unwilling to allow that pursuit to overshadow the occasion.

“If the knockout comes, it comes,” she said. “I’m going to enjoy every second of the last time I go into that ring.”

It is a revealing perspective from a fighter whose aggressive style and willingness to exchange punches have been hallmarks of her success. Serrano has built her reputation on relentless pressure, combination punching and the ability to turn championship fights into demanding physical battles.

Even with retirement approaching, she has made it clear that Falzon will receive the same competitive intensity that has defined her career.

Serrano welcomed her opponent’s confidence and insisted that she wants to defeat the best version of the Australian challenger. For the defending champion, the ideal conclusion is not simply a celebration of past accomplishments, but another meaningful victory inside the ring.

Most Valuable Promotions Reflects on Serrano’s Legacy

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian, who appeared alongside Serrano, Falzon and company co-founder Jake Paul at the press conference, emphasized Serrano’s importance to the promotion and the broader development of women’s boxing.

Serrano was among the earliest fighters to place her trust in MVP, helping establish the company’s commitment to promoting women’s championship boxing alongside its other major events.

Bidarian credited her influence with shaping the promotion’s approach and highlighted her willingness to challenge established boxing conventions.

One of the most notable examples was Serrano’s decision to relinquish her WBC featherweight championship amid her push for the option to compete in three-minute rounds. The decision demonstrated her commitment to changing conditions in women’s boxing, even when that meant sacrificing a world title.

Her career has also helped create opportunities for younger Puerto Rican fighters, with Serrano becoming an important ambassador for the island’s boxing community.

While Bidarian described the event as a historic occasion, its greatest significance may ultimately be the chance for Puerto Rico to celebrate a champion who has represented the island throughout her career.

The Last Walk: A Farewell With Everything Still at Stake

Retirement fights are often presented as celebrations, but boxing rarely offers guaranteed endings.

Serrano will enter the Coliseo de Puerto Rico carrying the expectations of a home crowd, the responsibility of defending two world championships and the emotions of what she says will be her final professional appearance.

Falzon, meanwhile, has an opportunity to interrupt that celebration and achieve a career-defining upset.

That contrast gives The Last Walk its competitive appeal. One fighter hopes to finish an extraordinary career on her terms. The other hopes to use the same occasion to begin a new chapter of her own.

Whatever the outcome, January 9 promises to be a significant evening for Puerto Rican boxing and a moment of reflection on Serrano’s influence on the women’s game.

For a fighter who has spent her career pursuing championships, demanding opportunities and challenging the sport’s traditions, the final walk to the ring will carry a meaning that extends beyond the result.

And this time, the journey ends at home.

Fight Details: Amanda Serrano vs. Skye Falzon

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2027

Saturday, January 9, 2027 Venue: Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan

Coliseo de Puerto Rico, San Juan Championship: WBA and WBO Featherweight World Titles

WBA and WBO Featherweight World Titles Scheduled Distance: 12 rounds, three minutes each

12 rounds, three minutes each Broadcast: DAZN

DAZN Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions Tickets: Scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. AST, through Ticketera.com

Scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, November 4, at 10:00 a.m. AST, through Ticketera.com Press Conference: Watch the full replay on YouTube

Fight Week will continue covering Amanda Serrano’s final training camp, the buildup to her championship defense and the developments leading into her farewell fight in Puerto Rico.