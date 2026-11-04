Erislandy Lara to Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Tim Tszyu on December 12, Live on DAZN

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA – WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will take on Australian superstar and former world champion Tim Tszyu on Saturday, December 12 (U.S. date and time) headlining action streaming live on DAZN from Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Cuba’s legendary sharpshooter Lara will become the latest star to travel down under to challenge the power-punching Tszyu, looking to make his fifth defense of his title against the hometown hero, who can cement his own status as an Australian legend by becoming a two-division world champion.

The lineup will also include the return of former undisputed 154-pound king Jermell Charlo battling the hard-hitting Brock Jarvis in the 10-round middleweight co-main event, plus WBA Super Featherweight Champion Elnur Samedov defends his title against Australian top contender Liam Wilson in action beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers and TGB Promotions.

“Saturday, December 12 will see one of the biggest middleweight fights in years as the long-reigning world champion Lara defends his title against the popular action fighter and former champion Tszyu live on DAZN, with the winner emerging as the clear fighter to beat at 160 pounds,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “With Jermell Charlo making his long-awaited return in the co-main event, plus a toss-up 130-pound title fight between Elnur Samedov and Liam Wilson, and December 12 promises more drama live on DAZN.”

“This is the biggest and best fight card in Australia, full stop,” said George Rose, CEO, No Limit Boxing. “A reigning world champion, a former undisputed world champion and two world titles, in a stadium on the Gold Coast. Nothing else comes close. Tim Tszyu wanted the best middleweight in the world and we got him. Jermell Charlo, a former undisputed world champion, is finally making his return and he’s coming to Australia. Liam Wilson gets his redemption shot at a world title on home soil. Every fight on this card matters.”

“Lara vs. Tszyu is a high-stakes world title showdown, with Tim Tszyu looking to make history on home soil,” said Britton Hardin, Head of Boxing, North America at DAZN. “With 18 years in professional boxing, Erislandy Lara’s longevity and continued dominance are a testament to his remarkable career, adding even more significance to this title clash. With Jermell Charlo making his highly anticipated return, this is a stacked card from top to bottom. We’re proud to partner with PBC to bring another must-watch night of boxing to fans worldwide on DAZN.”

**ERISLANDY LARA VS. TIM TSZYU**

Both former world champions at 154-pounds who’ve now made their way to middleweight, the WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will welcome Australia’s Tim Tszyu to his first 160-pound world title shot as each hope to score a signature victory in this high-stakes 12-round showdown.

Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) has been dominant in his run at 160-pounds, showing off his ability to go toe-to-toe and end a fight with one punch, after establishing himself as one of boxing’s best technical fighters throughout the first part of his career. He most recently defended his title against Johan Gonzalez in December after previously delivering one of the best performances of his career as he stopped the durable former two-division world champion Danny Garcia in September 2024. He captured his WBA title with a first-round knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021, before KO’ing Gary O’Sullivan and Michael Zerafa. Prior to his middleweight exploits, Lara was the longest reigning 154-pound world champion before he lost a tough split-decision to Jarrett Hurd in a 2018 title unification match that earned “Fight of the Year” from the BWAA. Lara returned from that fight and battled former 154-pound world titleholder Brian Castaño to an exciting draw in another narrow fight that could have gone Lara’s way. He faced a slew of the top 154-pounders in the sport, including Canelo Álvarez, ahead of his middleweight debut.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position, and I’m blessed to have more opportunities like this to be a world champion and defend my title,” said Lara. “Traveling to Australia to fight Tszyu is something I’m really looking forward to. I know he’s a tough fighter, and I respect what he brings to the ring, especially fighting in front of his home fans. But I’ve been in big fights my whole career and I know what it takes to win at this level. I’m grateful to be able to showcase my skills on DAZN in front of boxing fans all around the world, and I’m going to Australia with one goal…to defend my title, put on a great performance and give the fans a fight they’ll remember for a long time.”

The 31-year-old Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs) will enter this fight off three consecutive victories, including a July triumph over former pound-for-pound great Errol Spence Jr. that saw Tszyu emerge from their clash with a unanimous decision victory. Tszyu’s winning streak has come after two memorable battles against WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora. Tszyu entered the first Fundora fight off a red-hot 2023 campaign that saw him elevated to world champion at 154-pounds while defeating former world champion Tony Harrison, top contender Brian Mendoza and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. A native of Sydney, Australia, Tszyu made his U.S debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision. Tszyu grew up playing soccer, but soon gravitated toward boxing. The decision led to him following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Kostya, who was an undisputed 140-pound champion.

“This is what I live for. Lara is a great champion and one of the most avoided fighters in the world. That is exactly why I wanted him,” said Tszyu. “Spence was the first step. This is the one that matters. This fight is about legacy. My dad is a Hall of Famer and the greatest fighter this country has produced. Becoming a two-weight world champion is the one thing he never did. That is what I am chasing, and it drives me every single day. Queensland and the Gold Coast have always backed me. I stopped Jeff Horn and defended my world title in Queensland stadiums and crowds and I can’t wait to feel that again. I’m ready to take that belt off Lara on the Gold Coast.”

**JERMELL CHARLO VS. BROCK JARVIS**

The former undisputed 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo will return to the ring for the first time since September 2023 as he looks to make a run at becoming a two-division champion, kicking off against the hard-hitting Australian contender Brock Jarvis in the 10-round middleweight co-main event.

Houston’s Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) unified super welterweight titles in emphatic fashion in May 2022, knocking out Brian Castaño in round 10 of their rematch, after they fought to a draw in a July 2021 slugfest. Charlo became a unified champion in September 2020, dropping Jeison Rosario three times on his way to an eighth-round knockout that earned him the WBA and IBF titles. Before that fight, Charlo had avenged the only loss of his career as he reclaimed his WBC belt via an 11th-round knockout of Tony Harrison in one of 2019’s best fights. Charlo won his first world title by scoring an eighth-round knockout of John Jackson in 2016, following up that victory with three successful defenses, knocking out Erickson Lubin and Charles Hatley, and winning a decision over former world champion Austin Trout. Charlo’s most recent action saw him come up short against then undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez in their September 2023 showdown.

“I’ve heard all the talk, and now it’s time to remind everybody why Jermell Charlo is still him,” said Charlo. “I appreciate Brock Jarvis stepping up, because a lot of these so-called top guys got cold feet. They use my name for clout but get quiet when it’s time to sign on that dotted line. I’m willing to fight on a co-main event all the way in Australia because that’s how hungry I am. I’ve got so much in me and I wasn’t going to let this year end without giving my fans what they’ve been waiting for. On December 12, I’m going to show everybody why I’m the most dangerous fighter from 154 to 160 pounds. I’m coming to take what’s mine. Lions Only!”

The 28-year-old Jarvis (23-2, 21 KOs) has risen up the rankings in his native Australia ever since turning pro in 2015 as a teenager. He’s shown tremendous power throughout his time in the pro ranks, with a 15-fight KO streak following his pro debut and a current run that’s seen him earn stoppages in each of his last six victories. His only defeats have come at the highest level, as he dropped a March 2025 showdown against former unified champion Keith Thurman and an October 2022 challenge of current welterweight world champion Liam Paro. Fighting out of Marrickville, New South Wales, Jarvis most recently bounced back from the loss to Thurman to stop the previously unbeaten Sam Beck in four rounds in August 2025.

“This is the fight I have waited my whole career for,” said Jarvis. “A former undisputed world champion, in a stadium, at home in Australia. It does not get bigger than this. Charlo thinks he’s coming to Australia to restart his career. I’m here to ruin his comeback.”

**ELNUR SAMEDOV VS. LIAM WILSON**

Kicking off action is a competition 130-pound title fight as reigning WBA Super Featherweight Champion Elnur Samedov hopes to defend his belt in enemy territory against popular Australian action fighter Liam Wilson.

Born in Azerbaijan and now residing in Noyabrsk, Russia, Samedov (22-1, 11 KOs) captured the title in dramatic fashion in February, turning his imagined dream into reality with an 11th-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten John Lenon Gutierrez. The 33-year-old will fight outside of Russia for only the second time on December 12, as he takes his sixteen-fight winning streak down under against Wilson. With only one narrow split-decision loss to then unbeaten Nikita Kuznetsov on his ledger, Samedov has a wealth of experience going late into fights, going 10 rounds or later seven times, including the 11th-round stoppage in his title-winning performance.

“This belt is the result of my whole career and everything my team has given me,” said Samedov. “I know Liam Wilson is a strong fighter and he will have his crowd behind him at home in Australia. That does not worry me. A real champion defends his title anywhere, against anyone. I am coming to the Gold Coast to show the world why I am the world champion. I’m going home with my belt. I will not give it up to anyone.”

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) most recently knocked out Rodex Piala to kick off his 2026 campaign in January. The 30-year-old gained a wealth of experience against elite competition in giving spirited challenges to former world champion Oscar Valdez in 2024 and multiple-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete, who he dropped in round four of their 2023 world title clash. Representing his native Redcliffe, Queensland, Australian, his only other defeat was quickly avenged when he stopped Joe Noynay in two rounds in March 2022. While his previous championship-level fights came in the U.S., Wilson will look to benefit from the home turf advantage against Samedov on December 12.

“I am so pumped for this. A world title fight in Queensland, in front of my people,” said Wilson. “This is the one I have dreamed about. I have chased this shot around the world. My career hasn’t been easy, but I’ve felt the love from fans every step of the way. I have never backed down from anyone and I am not starting now. Samedov is the champion, so taking it off him means more. I boxed for Australia on the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games almost a decade ago. Now, I get the chance to win a world title in the same city. You can’t not love that.”

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