Devin Haney vs. Liam Paro: Welterweight Unification Showdown Set for December 19 in San Francisco

Haney returns to the Bay Area with another world title in his sights, while Australia’s Liam Paro looks to spoil the homecoming. Brian Norman Jr. and Abel Ramos collide in a compelling co-feature.

SAN FRANCISCO — November 5, 2026 — Devin Haney has conquered Australia, claimed world championships in three weight classes and established himself among boxing’s elite. Now, the undefeated American star is bringing another championship opportunity home.

Haney (33-0, 15 KOs), the reigning WBO welterweight champion, will face Australia’s IBF titleholder Liam Paro (28-1, 16 KOs) in a highly anticipated unification showdown on Saturday, December 19, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The matchup brings together two champions with plenty to prove in a welterweight division that continues to generate intriguing championship possibilities. For Haney, the fight offers an opportunity to strengthen his position at 147 pounds and move closer to another undisputed championship. For Paro, it represents a chance to deliver another major upset on foreign soil and establish himself as one of the division’s leading fighters.

The event, promoted by Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions in association with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions, will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Two additional fights will join the televised lineup, with ticket information expected to be announced shortly.

Haney Returns Home With Another Championship in Mind

Few fighters of his generation have built a résumé quite like Haney. The former undisputed lightweight champion has consistently pursued significant championship opportunities, including traveling to Australia twice in 2022 to defeat George Kambosos Jr. and establish himself as the division’s undisputed king.

Haney followed those victories with a closely contested decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May 2023 before moving to junior welterweight, where he dominated Regis Prograis at Chase Center that December. That performance marked his first championship appearance in San Francisco and demonstrated his ability to carry his technical skills into a higher weight class.

His career encountered controversy in April 2024 when Ryan Garcia initially handed him his first professional defeat. The result was subsequently overturned to a no contest, preserving Haney’s unbeaten record.

After defeating Jose Ramirez in May 2025, Haney moved into the welterweight championship picture with a unanimous decision victory over Brian Norman Jr. last November. Haney scored a knockdown during that contest and captured the WBO title, becoming a three-division world champion.

Now, Haney returns to Chase Center with an opportunity to add the IBF championship to his collection. While he has already achieved undisputed status at lightweight, a victory over Paro would move him another step toward repeating that accomplishment at welterweight.

Haney has emphasized the significance of fighting before his hometown supporters while welcoming another Australian champion into the ring.

“I made history in Australia. Now it’s time to make history at home,” Haney said.

Liam Paro Has Built His Reputation on Defying Expectations

If Haney expects an easy homecoming celebration, Paro has other ideas.

The 30-year-old Australian has already demonstrated an ability to thrive in hostile environments. In June 2024, Paro traveled to Puerto Rico and upset the heavily favored Subriel Matias to capture the IBF junior welterweight championship, delivering one of the year’s more memorable championship performances.

Although Paro surrendered that title in a split-decision loss to Richardson Hitchins later that year, he successfully rebuilt his momentum after moving to welterweight.

Victories over Jonathan Navarro and previously unbeaten David Papot positioned Paro for another championship opportunity. In June 2026, he defeated Lewis Crocker by unanimous decision in Brisbane to capture the IBF welterweight title and become a two-division world champion.

That victory restored Paro’s championship standing and created the opportunity he had been seeking: a fight against one of boxing’s most recognizable names.

There is also an interesting connection between the two fighters. Paro competed on the undercard when Haney defeated Prograis at Chase Center in December 2023. Three years later, he returns to the same arena, this time as Haney’s opponent in a major championship unification.

Paro believes his experience overcoming difficult odds will serve him well against the unbeaten American.

“I’ve been the underdog plenty of times and I’ve made history before. December 19, I’m coming to unify the division and make more history,” Paro said.

A Clash of Styles With Major Implications at 147 Pounds

Beyond the championship belts, Haney-Paro presents an intriguing tactical battle between two accomplished fighters with contrasting strengths.

Haney has built his success around disciplined boxing, distance control and an accurate jab. His ability to dictate the pace of fights and limit opponents’ offensive opportunities has made him one of the sport’s most difficult fighters to solve.

Paro, meanwhile, brings a southpaw stance, determination and a willingness to compete aggressively when circumstances demand it. His victory over Matias demonstrated that he can execute a disciplined strategy against dangerous opposition without becoming overwhelmed by the occasion.

The Australian will need to find ways around Haney’s jab and disrupt the rhythm that has frustrated so many opponents. Haney, in turn, must contend with a confident champion who has already proven that fighting away from home presents little intimidation.

With both men holding major world titles, the winner will emerge with two of the four recognized welterweight championships and an even stronger argument for facing the division’s remaining titleholders.

Brian Norman Jr. Returns Against Dangerous Veteran Abel Ramos

The December 19 card also features an interesting welterweight co-main event as former WBO champion Brian Norman Jr. (29-1, 23 KOs) faces veteran contender Abel Ramos (29-6-3, 22 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round contest.

Norman returns to the spotlight looking to continue rebuilding his championship credentials following his defeat to Haney in November 2025. Before that setback, the hard-hitting Atlanta native had established himself as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

His rise included a spectacular 10th-round knockout of previously unbeaten Giovani Santillan in May 2024, followed by stoppage victories over Derrieck Cuevas and Jin Sasaki in 2025.

Norman responded to the Haney defeat with a second-round stoppage of Josh Wagner in May 2026, showing that his punching power remains a significant weapon.

Facing Ramos provides another opportunity to demonstrate that he belongs near the top of the welterweight rankings.

Ramos, a Mexican American fighter raised in Casa Grande, Arizona, has consistently shown the toughness and determination needed to compete against elite opposition. His résumé includes a narrow decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2020 and a dramatic split draw against Mario Barrios in November 2024, a fight in which both men scored knockdowns.

More recently, Ramos upset previously unbeaten Tahmir Smalls by split decision in February 2026, proving that he remains a dangerous opponent despite his years in the professional ranks.

The matchup offers Norman an opportunity to showcase his knockout ability against an experienced opponent, while Ramos has a chance to secure another meaningful victory and reenter the championship conversation.

A Major Night for the Welterweight Division

December 19 could carry implications well beyond one championship fight.

Haney is seeking to expand his legacy after achieving success across three weight divisions. Paro is attempting to cement his standing as a legitimate force at welterweight by defeating one of the sport’s biggest names. Meanwhile, Norman and Ramos will be fighting to strengthen their positions in a competitive division.

For Top Rank, the event also marks a renewed promotional partnership with Team Haney, which previously worked with the company during Haney’s successful pursuit of the undisputed lightweight championship.

With two championship belts on the line in the main event and several established contenders appearing on the undercard, San Francisco will host an important night for the welterweight landscape.

Haney has already delivered one memorable championship performance at Chase Center. This time, he hopes to leave the arena with another belt and another significant accomplishment on his résumé.

Paro, however, has made a career of ruining carefully planned championship celebrations.

On December 19, one champion will take a major step toward undisputed glory, while the other will leave San Francisco without his world title.

Fight Week | Boxing News & Analysis

Event Details