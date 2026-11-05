Vasiliy Lomachenko Comes Out of Retirement, Signs Multi-Year Deal with Top Rank

Vasiliy Lomachenko Shocks Boxing World with Comeback, Targets Undisputed Glory at 130 Pounds

November 5, 2026 | Fight Week

Just when boxing appeared to have seen the last of Vasiliy Lomachenko, the Ukrainian legend has decided his story inside the ring isn’t finished.

The former three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist has announced his return from retirement, revealing a multi-year co-promotional agreement with Top Rank through his newly established company, Loma Power Promotions. The move sets the stage for one of boxing’s most intriguing comebacks, with Lomachenko planning to return to the super featherweight division in early 2027.

For a fighter who walked away from the sport in June 2025, the decision represents a dramatic change in direction. Rather than returning to lightweight, where he spent the latter portion of his career competing against some of boxing’s biggest names, Lomachenko will drop back to 130 pounds with an ambitious objective: capturing the undisputed world championship.

A Familiar Partnership, A Different Mission

Lomachenko’s reunion with Top Rank brings him back alongside the promotional company that guided his professional career from its beginning in 2013. Under the leadership of longtime promoter Bob Arum, Lomachenko developed into one of boxing’s most technically accomplished fighters, earning recognition for his extraordinary footwork, precision and ability to dismantle opponents.

Arum welcomed the former champion’s return, emphasizing that Lomachenko remains motivated by an accomplishment that has eluded him throughout his decorated career.

“Vasiliy is one of the most gifted fighters I’ve ever promoted, and I’m delighted he’s returning to the ring,” Arum said, adding that the goal of becoming undisputed remains central to the comeback.

The partnership also introduces a new chapter outside the ropes. With Loma Power Promotions now part of the arrangement, Lomachenko will enter the next phase of his career with a promotional company of his own, giving the veteran boxer a new business role alongside his ambitions in the ring.

From Retirement to One More Championship Chase

Few fighters of Lomachenko’s generation have built a résumé comparable to his. Before turning professional, he captured Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, establishing himself as one of the most celebrated amateur boxers in history.

His transition into professional boxing was equally remarkable. Lomachenko captured his first world championship in just his third professional appearance, matching a record for the fastest ascent to a world title. By his 12th fight, he had already conquered three weight divisions, including a memorable stoppage victory over Jorge Linares in May 2018 to claim a lightweight championship.

Yet despite those accomplishments, an undisputed professional championship has remained beyond his reach.

His controversial unanimous decision loss to Devin Haney in May 2023 denied him the opportunity to claim all four major lightweight titles. Lomachenko rebounded the following year, stopping George Kambosos Jr. to capture the IBF lightweight championship in Australia.

When he announced his retirement in June 2025, Lomachenko left boxing with an 18-3 professional record, including 12 knockouts, and an established place among the sport’s most accomplished fighters.

Now, the opportunity to pursue one final championship achievement has brought him back.

Lomachenko Credits Faith and His Team for His Return

Lomachenko acknowledged that returning to professional boxing was something he once considered impossible.

“God works in mysterious ways. I thought I would never step back into the ring again as a boxer. But our Lord Jesus Christ had other plans for me,” Lomachenko said.

The former champion also expressed gratitude toward his longtime manager, Egis Klimas, who continued working toward a potential comeback even after Lomachenko had seemingly closed the door on his boxing career.

Klimas described the return as an opportunity for Lomachenko to pursue unfinished business, expressing confidence that the former champion still possesses the determination necessary to compete at the highest level.

Can Lomachenko Conquer Super Featherweight Again?

The decision to return at 130 pounds may prove to be one of the most fascinating aspects of Lomachenko’s comeback.

Having previously captured a world championship in the division, Lomachenko knows what it takes to succeed at super featherweight. However, returning after an extended absence presents questions about his conditioning, timing and ability to make the weight comfortably at this stage of his career.

His technical brilliance has never been in question. The challenge will be determining whether those skills can still translate into championship-level performances against an evolving generation of fighters.

There is also the matter of his ultimate objective. Becoming undisputed would require navigating the division’s championship picture, securing the necessary fights and demonstrating that he remains an elite competitor.

No opponent or specific date has been announced for his planned early 2027 return.

For now, the biggest development is the comeback itself. Lomachenko had seemingly closed the book on an extraordinary career, but the possibility of achieving something he never accomplished has given him another reason to compete.

For Lomachenko, the comeback is not simply about fighting again. It’s about completing a championship legacy that he believes remains unfinished.