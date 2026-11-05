Most Valuable Promotions Signs Undefeated Japanese World Champion Mizuki Hiruta in Major Boxing Deal

The reigning WBO and Ring super flyweight champion brings an unbeaten record and seven successful title defenses to Jake Paul’s growing promotional company.

NEW YORK (November 5, 2026) — One of Japan’s most accomplished female boxers is preparing for the next chapter of her career. Undefeated super flyweight world champion Mizuki “Mimi” Hiruta has signed a promotional agreement with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), joining a growing roster of international champions as the company continues its aggressive expansion into women’s boxing.

Hiruta (11-0, 2 KOs), the reigning WBO and Ring super flyweight champion, arrives at MVP with an impressive résumé that includes seven successful world title defenses, four consecutive Japan Female Fighter of the Year awards and recognition as The Ring’s 2025 Female Fighter of the Year.

For MVP, the signing represents more than another championship addition. It provides the company with a significant presence in Japan, one of boxing’s most competitive markets, while giving Hiruta an opportunity to increase her international visibility and pursue high-profile fights on a larger stage.

From Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to World Champion

Hiruta’s path to professional boxing has been anything but conventional. Before establishing herself among the sport’s elite, she served as an athlete in Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, developing the discipline and competitive foundation that would eventually carry her to world championship success.

Following an accomplished amateur career, Hiruta made her professional debut in 2021 and wasted little time making an impact. She captured the WBO super flyweight championship in just her fourth professional appearance, an unusually rapid rise that immediately established her as one of Japan’s most promising fighters.

Since winning the championship, Hiruta has developed into one of the division’s most difficult opponents. Her southpaw stance, accurate combinations and relentless punching volume have helped her dominate opponents while demonstrating the tactical versatility needed to compete at the highest level.

One of the defining moments of her championship reign came during her first title defense, when she scored a stoppage in just 63 seconds. The performance ranked among the fastest world championship finishes recorded in Japan and provided an early indication of her ability to capitalize on openings.

Hiruta later established a training base in Southern California, working under respected trainer Manny Robles. The move helped expand her international experience while allowing her to continue developing against a broader range of opposition.

The 2025 campaign proved particularly significant. Hiruta successfully defended her championship four times and earned The Ring’s Female Fighter of the Year recognition, further strengthening her standing among the leading pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing.

Her most recent appearance came in May 2026, when she retained her championships by unanimous decision on a boxing card staged near the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The victory extended her undefeated record and reinforced her position at the top of the super flyweight division.

MVP Continues Building Its Women’s Boxing Roster

The addition of Hiruta reflects Most Valuable Promotions’ continued investment in women’s boxing and its ambitions to develop a roster capable of staging major championship events across multiple international markets.

Founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, MVP has increasingly emphasized female fighters as a central part of its promotional business. Signing an established Japanese champion gives the company another recognizable name with the potential to headline championship events and attract audiences beyond the United States.

Japan has long been a powerhouse in the lighter weight divisions, producing technically skilled champions with strong domestic followings. Hiruta’s combination of championship credentials, marketability and international experience makes her an appealing addition to MVP’s expanding operations.

In announcing the agreement, Paul and Bidarian praised Hiruta’s accomplishments and expressed confidence that she can develop into an internationally recognized star.

“Japan has some of the best boxers in the world and Mizuki Hiruta has everything it takes to become a global superstar,” the MVP founders said.

The promotional team also indicated that staging an MVP event in Japan is among its future ambitions, potentially providing Hiruta with an opportunity to headline a major card in her home country.

Such an event could represent an important step for the company as it seeks to establish a stronger foothold in the Asian boxing market.

Hiruta Embraces the Opportunity

For Hiruta, the agreement offers an opportunity to capitalize on years of championship success while introducing her personality and fighting style to a wider audience.

Despite her extensive accomplishments, the undefeated champion remains relatively unfamiliar to some boxing fans outside Japan and the dedicated women’s boxing audience. MVP’s promotional resources and international distribution relationships could help change that.

Hiruta expressed enthusiasm about joining the company and emphasized that her goals extend beyond simply defending her championship belts.

“I want to thank Most Valuable Promotions from the bottom of my heart for this incredible opportunity!” Hiruta said. “I’m so excited to chase my dreams with MVP!”

She also made clear that she intends to maintain the personality and positive attitude that have become part of her identity.

“I want to be a one-of-a-kind SUPERSTAR! I want to be a CHINGONA! No pasa nada!”

That combination of ambition and individuality could become increasingly important as Hiruta attempts to build a more prominent international profile.

What’s Next for Mizuki Hiruta?

While the promotional agreement is official, MVP has not announced an opponent, date or venue for Hiruta’s first fight under its banner. Broadcast arrangements also remain undetermined.

Her immediate future will be worth watching as the super flyweight division continues to offer opportunities for championship unification bouts and other significant matchups.

With both the WBO and Ring championships in her possession, Hiruta already occupies a strong position in the division. The next challenge will be translating that success into the kind of marquee opportunities that can elevate a world champion into a global attraction.

For Most Valuable Promotions, bringing Hiruta into the organization is another indication that the company intends to make women’s boxing a centerpiece of its international growth.

For Hiruta, the objective is equally clear: remain undefeated, pursue the biggest fights available and establish herself as one of the sport’s premier international stars.

Fight Week will continue following developments surrounding Hiruta’s MVP debut as additional details are announced.