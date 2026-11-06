Omar Juarez Vows to Break Down Vargas and Drag Him Into Deep Waters

Photos from Team Juarez

LAS VEGAS – All-action super lightweight contender Omar “El Relampago” Juarez plans to give fans a show and take his opponent into “deep water” when he faces unbeaten phenom Emiliano “El General” Vargas in a 10-round attraction featured on a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on DAZN through Prime Video Saturday, December 5 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The bout is part of a loaded five-fight pay-per-view lineup headlined by undefeated Mexican superstar and unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez in a high-stakes unification clash against WBC Cruiserweight World Champion Michal Cieslak.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and available through Ticketmaster.com.

The 27-year-old Juarez (21-2, 8 KOs) made a name for himself with an exciting style that he brings to the ring time and time again and is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak that dates back to 2024. Now under the helm of top trainer Bob Santos, Juarez’s current run includes an impressive four-win 2025 that featured a dominant decision over Omar Rosario. A native of Brownsville, Texas, Juarez has achieved recognition in his community by uplifting the state’s youth through motivational speaking, receiving commendations from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives for his altruism.

Here is what Juarez had to say about facing Vargas, training camp in Las Vegas and more:

On what kind of fight fans can expect and what a win does for his career:

“It’s gonna be an exciting fight. Both of us are in there to prove something. I’m coming to hurt him and I’m coming to win. I have no doubt in my mind that I’m gonna win. I think he’s overlooking me and underestimating me. He thinks I’m a typical Mexican pressure fighter. But the fans are gonna see me break Vargas down and take him to deep water.

“This is a great win to have on my resume and get me closer to a world title shot. My team is managing my career perfectly, so I know that winning this will get me a big opportunity next.”

On his assessment of Emiliano Vargas:

“He sparred my brother, but that was many years ago. From what I’ve seen, he’s a fighter who reacts. He’s a fast-twitch type of guy. He reacts off of your reaction. But the guys he’s fought are very flat-footed. They’re telegraphing everything and you can see what they’re gonna do. He’s gonna try to do that with me, but I’m gonna be two or three steps ahead of him. Vargas hasn’t fought anybody who’s gonna take it to him like I will. It’s gonna be exciting once he sees that I’m not a normal fighter.”

On tapping Bob Santos as his lead trainer:

“Bob has been my manager since the beginning of my career, but has also been my little brother Sebastian’s trainer from his pro debut. That’s where I started to see that there are levels to this when it comes to guidance from the corner. When it came down to my tougher fights, I realized I needed to get better. I’m a hard worker, but I also realized with Bob that I needed to work intelligently. I was doing a lot wrong. The change was the best thing I could have done for my career.

“I don’t think it’s that he added anything, but he gave me more peace of mind that I’m a really good fighter who can adapt to anything. I’ve been flowing in these sparring sessions with big name fighters. I had been stressing in my head too much in my past fights and I wasn’t letting my movement be fluid. When I watch those fights I realize that I was too far into my own head. Bob helped me re-wire my brain so that I can say that I know who I am, I just have to go out and perform.

On what he learned from losses earlier in his career:

“When you get signed and you’re winning, there’s obviously a big crowd around you hyping you up. It’s the same story that every fighter goes through, and I went through it. People started doubting me and stopped believing in me. That kind of showed me who’s really with me. But the losses never bothered me. I’m doing this for myself and my family. I’m a competitor. I look for the grind. Sacrificing my time out here in Las Vegas is gonna pay off in the end.”

On what it means to fight on a David Benavidez undercard:

“This is a stacked card and it’s the perfect opportunity to shine and get this win, because everybody is gonna be tuning in. The card from top to bottom is filled with a bunch of hungry lions. We’re all coming to steal the show.”

On his message to his fans in Brownsville, Texas:

“They’ve always supported me since the beginning of my career and I represent them everywhere I go. I represent the special needs community everywhere I go as well and every time I step into the ring. We’re gonna go and get this win together.”