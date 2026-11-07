Caroline Dubois vs. Stephanie Han: Undefeated Champions Set for February 20 Lightweight Unification Showdown

Three world titles will be on the line as Caroline Dubois travels to Stephanie Han’s hometown of El Paso, Texas, for one of the biggest fights in women’s boxing.

EL PASO, Texas — Two undefeated world champions are preparing to put their perfect records and lightweight titles on the line when Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han meet in a highly anticipated unification showdown on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the matchup on November 6, setting the stage for a championship battle that will bring together three of the lightweight division’s major world titles. Dubois enters as the WBC and WBO champion, while Han will defend her WBA championship in front of her hometown supporters.

The fight will headline MVPW-09, continuing the promotion’s commitment to showcasing women’s championship boxing. The event will air live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and stream on the ESPN App in the United States for eligible ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select subscribers.

For Dubois, the showdown represents another opportunity to strengthen her position among boxing’s elite and move closer to undisputed championship status. For Han, it is a chance to prove herself against one of the sport’s most talented young champions while fighting on familiar ground.

Caroline Dubois Continues Her Pursuit of Lightweight Supremacy

At just 14-0-1 with five knockouts, Caroline Dubois has already established herself as one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s boxing. The London native has combined her exceptional amateur background with an increasingly impressive professional résumé, capturing multiple world championships while steadily climbing the sport’s pound-for-pound conversation.

Known as “Sweet Caroline,” Dubois built her reputation long before entering the professional ranks. She captured gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, won four European Youth Championships and represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. Those accomplishments helped establish her as one of Britain’s most promising boxing prospects.

Since turning professional in 2022, Dubois has demonstrated the technical precision, movement and ring intelligence that made her a standout amateur. Her development accelerated in April 2026 when she defeated Terri Harper at MVPW-01 to unify the WBC and WBO lightweight championships while also claiming The Ring title.

Dubois followed that achievement with a successful title defense against Amelia Moore in August, maintaining her unbeaten record and strengthening her standing in the division.

Now, the British champion is preparing to enter hostile territory against an opponent who has built a strong following in El Paso.

Dubois made her intentions clear in announcing the fight, saying she plans to take Han’s championship and demonstrate why she belongs at the top of the lightweight division. Her ultimate objective remains collecting every major title and becoming undisputed champion.

A victory over Han would bring Dubois another significant step closer to that goal and further establish her as one of the defining figures of the new generation of women’s boxing.

Stephanie Han Looks to Defend Her Hometown and Her Championship

Standing across the ring will be Stephanie “The Enforcer” Han, an undefeated WBA lightweight champion whose journey to the top of women’s boxing has been anything but conventional.

Han (13-0, 3 KOs) has balanced professional boxing with responsibilities as a mother of two and a veteran of the El Paso Police Department. A former beauty pageant competitor, Han has developed a reputation for determination and resilience, earning a devoted following in her hometown.

Her breakthrough came in February 2025 when she captured the vacant WBA lightweight championship with a first-round knockout of Hannah Terlep. Since winning the title, Han has successfully defended her championship three times, including two victories over former boxing champion Holly Holm.

Her most recent victory over Holm came on May 30 in El Paso, where Han once again demonstrated her ability to perform under the pressure of a major hometown event.

However, Dubois represents a different type of challenge.

The British southpaw brings a combination of amateur pedigree, technical skill and championship experience that will test Han’s ability to adapt throughout a high-stakes contest. While Han has proven capable of handling experienced opponents, she will face a champion entering the fight with considerable momentum and ambitions of dominating the division.

Han has embraced the opportunity, describing the unification showdown as a dream come true and inviting the El Paso community to support her as she attempts to add two additional world titles to her collection.

For Han, February 20 will be about more than defending a championship. It will be an opportunity to deliver the biggest victory of her career in front of the people who have supported her rise through the professional ranks.

A Unification Fight With Major Implications

The significance of Dubois vs. Han extends beyond the three championship belts at stake.

Women’s lightweight boxing continues to emerge as one of the sport’s most competitive divisions, and bringing together undefeated champions at this stage of their careers provides a meaningful matchup with consequences for the division’s future.

Dubois enters the contest with the advantages of an extensive amateur background and a polished southpaw style. Her ability to manage distance, dictate tempo and control exchanges has been central to her success.

Han, meanwhile, brings confidence built through an undefeated professional career and the experience of competing in emotionally charged hometown championship fights. Fighting in El Paso could provide an additional boost as she attempts to disrupt Dubois’ rhythm and establish her own offense.

The contrast in styles and circumstances should make for an intriguing championship encounter.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian emphasized the significance of matching two undefeated champions while recognizing the strong connection Han has built with the city of El Paso. The promotion views the event as another major opportunity to bring high-profile women’s boxing to a passionate local audience.

The championship showdown also adds another significant event to MVP’s expanding women’s boxing schedule, with the promotion continuing to build cards around established champions and emerging contenders.

Dubois and Han Begin the Road to February 20

The two champions are scheduled to appear in Arlington, Texas, during the festivities surrounding MVPW-07, headlined by Turhan vs. Baumgardner on Sunday, November 8, at College Park Center.

Their appearances provide an early opportunity to build anticipation for what is expected to be one of the most important lightweight championship fights of 2027.

Although the full February 20 undercard has not yet been announced, the main event already carries considerable stakes. Three major world titles, two undefeated records and a potential path toward undisputed supremacy will all be in play.

For Dubois, victory would strengthen her claim as the division’s leading champion. For Han, defeating the British star would represent a career-defining accomplishment and potentially reshape the lightweight championship picture.

Fight Week Outlook

The February 20 showdown presents the type of matchup that women’s boxing needs: two champions in their prime, meaningful titles on the line and a clear competitive purpose.

Dubois may enter with the stronger amateur résumé and greater international recognition, but Han’s unbeaten record, championship experience and hometown advantage make this a compelling test for both fighters.

With both women determined to move closer to undisputed status, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Fight Details: Dubois vs. Han

Date: Saturday, February 20, 2027

Saturday, February 20, 2027 Location: GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas Division: Lightweight — 135 pounds

Lightweight — 135 pounds Championships: WBC, WBO and WBA world lightweight titles

WBC, WBO and WBA world lightweight titles United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Sky Sports United States: ESPN App (eligible subscriptions required)

ESPN App (eligible subscriptions required) Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions Event: MVPW-09

Fans can register for ticket presale information through Most Valuable Promotions. General public ticket sales are scheduled to begin Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time through Ticketmaster.

Additional bouts and event details are expected to be announced.

Fight Week will continue following Caroline Dubois vs. Stephanie Han as the February 20 championship showdown approaches.