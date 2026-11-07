Fight Night Preview: Buatsi-Hutchinson II, Billam-Smith-Clarke & UFC

Saturday gives Fight Week one of those cards-within-cards afternoons that can easily turn into an entire day of combat sports.

In Manchester, Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson renew their rivalry with the interim WBC light heavyweight championship at stake. In London, former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith meets Chev Clarke, revisiting a rivalry that began long before either man became a professional. Then the attention shifts to Las Vegas, where Waldo Cortes Acosta faces Johnny Walker in a short-notice UFC heavyweight main event.

None of these fights individually carries the blockbuster feel of a mega-event, but collectively they make November 7 a strong Saturday for boxing and MMA fans. There are championship implications, career crossroads and several matchups where the favorite has more to lose than the underdog.

Here is this week’s Fight Week Fight Night Preview.

1. Final Odds and Late Updates

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson II

This may be the most interesting betting line of the entire day because the market does not seem completely convinced the first result will repeat itself.

Hutchinson entered Saturday as a slight favorite around -155, while Buatsi was approximately +115. Both fighters were priced at +350 to win by knockout, illustrating just how competitive bookmakers expect the rematch to be.

That makes sense considering what happened the first time.

Buatsi defeated Hutchinson by split decision in September 2024, but the result generated enough debate that the rematch has always made sense. Hutchinson has since rebuilt with consecutive victories, while Buatsi enters Saturday attempting to reestablish himself among the serious players at 175 pounds.

This time, there is more than bragging rights involved. The WBC lists the bout for its interim light heavyweight championship, putting the winner into an important position in one of boxing’s more intriguing divisions.

There is also very little separating them physically. Buatsi weighed 174.9 pounds, while Hutchinson came in at 174.5, giving us two fighters who appear to have completed camp without any significant scale-related issue.

The first fight told us these two are closely matched.

Saturday should tell us whether one of them has actually improved enough to create separation.

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Chev Clarke

If Buatsi-Hutchinson is close on the betting board, Billam-Smith-Clarke is the opposite.

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Billam-Smith enters as roughly a -450 favorite, with Clarke around +320. Billam-Smith brings a 22-2 record with 14 knockouts, while Clarke enters at 12-2 with nine stoppages.

The professional résumés clearly favor Billam-Smith.

But there is an interesting wrinkle.

These two have history stretching back to the amateurs, where Clarke enjoyed success against Billam-Smith. Now, years later, they meet with world-level cruiserweight implications attached to the outcome. Zuffa Boxing itself has promoted the fight as the continuation of an amateur rivalry that has been waiting roughly a decade to be settled professionally.

Billam-Smith has fought championship-level opposition, experienced difficult nights and learned how to survive when a fight becomes uncomfortable. Clarke has not yet demonstrated that same level of professional experience.

That makes Saturday less about whether Clarke has talent and more about whether he is ready to use it against someone who has already operated at the highest level.

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker

Then we get the heavyweights.

Cortes Acosta enters the UFC main event around -230, while Walker is approximately +190. The matchup is particularly intriguing because Walker, long known as an explosive light heavyweight, is now competing at heavyweight without having to make the difficult cut to 205 pounds.

The scale showed just how different these two heavyweights are.

Cortes Acosta weighed 262 pounds.

Walker weighed 239.

That 23-pound difference creates a fascinating stylistic question. Cortes Acosta is the more natural heavyweight and should carry the heavier shot, but Walker remains the longer, more athletic fighter, with advantages in height and reach.

For Cortes Acosta, this is also unfamiliar territory. Saturday marks his first scheduled five-round fight and his first UFC main event. That becomes important if Walker can survive the opening exchanges and force the favorite into rounds four and five.

2. Weigh-In Fallout

The good news is that Saturday’s major fights arrived without a headline-changing disaster at the scale.

Buatsi and Hutchinson both came in comfortably below the 175-pound limit. Billam-Smith weighed 199.5 pounds, while Clarke came in at 198.8, making their cruiserweight main event official without drama. Denzel Bentley and Shane Mosley Jr. both hit exactly 160 pounds for the Zuffa Boxing co-main event.

The UFC’s main attractions also successfully made weight.

Cortes Acosta’s 262-pound reading compared with Walker’s 239 may ultimately matter more than any missed weight would have. Walker has always possessed unusual speed and explosiveness for his size, and eliminating the light heavyweight cut could improve his durability. The tradeoff is that he is now dealing with naturally larger opponents who are accustomed to taking and delivering heavyweight punches.

The co-main event between Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba also became official, with Suarez at 115.5 and Jandiroba at 116. Their matchup could have direct implications for the UFC strawweight championship picture.

Sometimes weigh-in fallout is about controversy.

This week, it is more about what the numbers tell us about the fights.

3. Last-Minute Fight Changes

The UFC did have one notable late adjustment.

Lucas Brennan was removed from his featherweight bout with Austin Bashi because of injury, with Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Carlos Calderon stepping in to make his UFC debut. Calderon arrives with eight finishes among his 11 professional victories, giving Bashi a completely different assignment on short notice.

The important news, though, is that all three featured main events remain intact.

Buatsi-Hutchinson II is happening.

Billam-Smith-Clarke is happening.

Cortes Acosta-Walker is happening.

For a Saturday spread across multiple promotions and two countries, getting to fight day with the major attractions still standing is sometimes an accomplishment by itself.

4. Three Things to Watch

1. Can Willy Hutchinson Turn a Close Loss Into a Championship Win?

Hutchinson does not need to completely reinvent himself.

That may be the most interesting aspect of the rematch.

He was competitive enough with Buatsi the first time that one judge already believed he had done enough to win. Now he gets another opportunity with significantly higher stakes.

The question is whether Hutchinson can make the adjustments necessary to turn competitive rounds into clear ones.

Buatsi has historically been strongest when he can impose his physicality, attack the body and gradually turn the fight into something more uncomfortable than technical. Hutchinson is capable of boxing at range and creating awkward looks, but he cannot afford to surrender momentum for long stretches.

The betting market making Hutchinson the slight favorite suggests plenty of people believe he can reverse the first result.

That also puts pressure on him.

The first fight allowed Hutchinson to leave with the argument that he might have deserved the decision.

Saturday needs to produce something more definitive.

2. Can Chev Clarke Make Amateur History Matter Again?

Amateur victories are useful conversation pieces.

Professional boxing is different.

That is the challenge facing Clarke.

He has already shared the ring with Billam-Smith in their younger years, so there should be less mystery than usually surrounds a fighter taking this type of step up. Clarke knows what Billam-Smith feels like physically. He knows the rhythm. He knows he has beaten him before.

But the man standing across from him Saturday is not the same fighter.

Billam-Smith became a world champion through a combination of pressure, durability, physical strength and an ability to function when fights become ugly. He has experienced championship rounds and hostile situations that Clarke simply has not encountered professionally.

The underdog’s opportunity comes from making Billam-Smith uncomfortable before that experience becomes decisive.

If Clarke allows the fight to settle into a predictable rhythm, the former champion should have too many answers.

If he can force Billam-Smith to question himself early, however, those old amateur memories may suddenly start feeling relevant again.

3. Is Johnny Walker Better as a Heavyweight?

Johnny Walker has never lacked talent.

His UFC career has often been defined by the gap between what his physical abilities suggest should be possible and what has actually happened when elite opponents test his durability and decision-making.

Heavyweight gives him another opportunity to change that narrative.

Walker no longer has to drain himself to reach 205 pounds, and that could improve his ability to absorb damage. At the same time, Cortes Acosta is a completely different kind of physical problem than the light heavyweights Walker spent most of his career facing.

The UFC main event therefore becomes less about rankings and more about whether Walker has finally found the division where his unusual athleticism works best.

Cortes Acosta should be the stronger man.

Walker should be the faster one.

If Walker can stay disciplined and use his length instead of turning the fight into an early firefight, the +190 underdog line becomes interesting.

If he allows Cortes Acosta to consistently close the distance and exchange, the extra heavyweight durability may not matter much.

5. Quick Fight Week Picks

Friday remains our full prediction day, so the Saturday selections are the final read rather than another full breakdown.

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson II

Fight Week Pick: Joshua Buatsi

Method: Decision

Confidence: 6/10

The betting line slightly favors Hutchinson, but Fight Week is leaning toward Buatsi repeating the first result.

This should again be competitive. Hutchinson has the style to frustrate Buatsi and should have stretches where he controls the fight from range. The difference may come when Buatsi can turn technical exchanges into physical ones and make the final minutes of rounds more memorable.

Expect another close fight, although this time we see Buatsi doing enough to make the decision slightly clearer.

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Chev Clarke

Fight Week Pick: Chris Billam-Smith

Method: Decision

Confidence: 8/10

Clarke’s amateur history makes this more interesting than the -450 betting line suggests, but Billam-Smith has spent too much time at world level to ignore the experience gap.

Clarke should have success early.

The question is whether he can maintain it once Billam-Smith starts forcing prolonged exchanges and making him work every minute.

Fight Week expects Clarke to remain competitive while Billam-Smith gradually takes control over the second half.

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker

Fight Week Pick: Waldo Cortes Acosta

Method: TKO

Confidence: 7/10

Walker at heavyweight remains one of the more intriguing experiments in the UFC, and his athleticism gives him a genuine opportunity.

But Cortes Acosta is naturally built for this division.

The 23-pound difference at Friday’s weigh-in cannot be ignored, particularly if the fight becomes physical along the fence or turns into repeated punching exchanges.

Walker may look dangerous early, but Fight Week expects the heavier man’s pressure and power to eventually catch up with him.

Three Cards, Three Very Different Questions

Today does not have one overwhelming mega-fight.

It may be better because of that.

Buatsi-Hutchinson II asks whether a controversial first result can finally be settled with an interim championship on the line. Billam-Smith-Clarke takes an old amateur rivalry and tests whether those memories mean anything after years of professional development. Cortes Acosta-Walker asks whether one of MMA’s most unpredictable athletes has finally found the weight class that suits him.

There is also plenty underneath the main events. Denzel Bentley against Shane Mosley Jr. is a legitimate middleweight fight, while Suarez-Jandiroba could have immediate consequences near the top of the UFC strawweight division.

So yes, Fight Week Fight Night Preview belongs on the site today.

The cards are set.

The scales are closed.

And there is enough at stake from Manchester to London to Las Vegas to keep Fight Week busy all Saturday.