Turhan vs. Baumgardner: Fighters Trade Words at Final Press Conference Ahead of Championship Showdown

Credit: Most Valuable Promotions

Baumgardner promises a statement-making performance against unbeaten champion Turhan, while Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han exchange words ahead of their 2027 unification fight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The talking is nearly over as Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner and undefeated IBF lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan prepare to settle their differences in the ring Sunday, November 8, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The two champions came face-to-face Friday during the final press conference for MVPW-07, presented by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), with Baumgardner making it clear that she expects to deliver more than just another championship victory.

Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs), the reigning unified super featherweight champion and former undisputed champion, is moving up to the 135-pound lightweight division to challenge Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) for the IBF world championship. The matchup will be contested over 10 three-minute rounds, adding another intriguing element to a fight featuring two champions with different styles and championship ambitions.

The press conference also highlighted the growing depth of women’s boxing, with several world champions appearing ahead of Sunday’s event. Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps will meet for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles, while Skye Nicolson, Miyo Yoshida, Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado were among the other fighters discussing their upcoming bouts and championship aspirations.

Another developing storyline emerged when Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han appeared ahead of their February 20, 2027, lightweight unification clash in El Paso, Texas. Their presence added another layer of intrigue, particularly after Baumgardner took aim at Dubois over a potential matchup with Turhan.

Baumgardner Ready to Prove She Belongs at Lightweight

Baumgardner showed no hesitation when discussing her move to a higher weight class. Although she has accomplished nearly everything at super featherweight, the American champion believes competing at lightweight provides another opportunity to demonstrate her versatility and elevate her position in women’s boxing.

Her confidence was evident throughout the press conference, particularly when discussing the challenge posed by Turhan, a physically strong champion who enters the fight with eight knockouts in 14 professional victories.

On facing Turhan, Baumgardner said:

“I have one of the best challenges in front of me when we talk about stepping up. I’m stepping up to the lightweight division. I’m challenging a world champion, Elif [Nur Turhan], who is ready to fight. As for myself, I’m ready to go. I’m prepared, and I’m ready to punch her in the face.”

On her experience in the ring:

“Experience is everything in boxing, and I have that under my belt.”

On her plans for Sunday night’s performance:

“[Elif Nur] Turhan is a perfect opponent to pick apart. You will see high-level boxing. You won’t just see two girls fighting.”

On the matchup itself:

“This is a great matchup, and you will see the separation of a world champion, former undisputed champion at that.”

Baumgardner also emphasized the importance of bringing championship-level women’s boxing to a national television audience. Sunday’s event represents another significant opportunity for the sport to reach fans beyond its traditional audience.

On fighting on ESPN:

“MVP has seen the vision from afar, and now we’re actually doing it. This Sunday, you get to not only watch football, but you’re watching one of the best women fighters fight and step up to the plate on November 8th on ESPN. So, make sure you tune in.”

Baumgardner Takes Aim at Caroline Dubois

While Turhan remains her immediate opponent, Baumgardner also used the press conference to address Caroline Dubois, suggesting that the British champion avoided the opportunity to face Turhan.

The comments introduced another potential rivalry into the lightweight championship picture, especially with Dubois pursuing additional world titles of her own.

On Dubois not wanting to face Turhan:

“Caroline [Dubois] did not want this fight. When we talk about stepping up, I’m talking about being a big dog. She’s still a puppy. Like I said, they get free pup cups at Starbucks, and that’s where she is right now at the moment.”

On her own willingness to challenge Turhan:

“I work hard, and because this is a lifestyle for me, I’m stepping up again to do something she [Caroline Dubois] didn’t want to do. So that already tells you my championship mindset.”

Baumgardner also spoke about the broader impact she hopes to have on women’s boxing, stressing that her role extends beyond collecting championships.

On her plans for the remainder of fight week:

“Sunday is not just about winning another world title. It is about separating myself. I’ve been doing that with the hooks and the looks, with how I talk, how I promote myself, uplifting these women. It’s important that we’re using our influence, our impact. Not only am I bringing boxing on Sunday, but we’re bringing the weigh-ins tomorrow, y’all. You know, you love the weigh-ins. Then we’re also bringing people to church this Sunday.”

On fighting three-minute rounds:

“To make the adjustments to step up to three minutes is a personal decision. I think it allows me to just challenge myself in a different way after being in the sport for such a long time. With the skill set that I’ve been able to build, the three minutes just gave me more opportunity to showcase what that looks like. So, I think every woman has it in them. It’s just up to them if they want to press that button.”

On being the face of women’s boxing:

“Every woman has a story. Every woman has impact. I’m just blessed that I’m able to use my influence to the best of my ability, continue putting on the best fights, and be the face of women’s boxing”

Despite her pointed comments toward Dubois, Baumgardner offered support for Stephanie Han when asked about their upcoming championship encounter.

On Dubois vs. Han:

“This is the fight that’s going to build the sport of boxing. Stephanie [Han] is game. Caroline’s [Dubois] game. If I had to choose a winner, I’m going with my girl Stephanie Han from Texas, baby.”

Elif Nur Turhan Unfazed by Baumgardner’s Confidence

Turhan appeared considerably more reserved than her outspoken opponent, but the undefeated Turkish champion made it clear that she is prepared for the challenge.

With an unbeaten record and eight knockouts, Turhan enters the contest determined to defend her IBF lightweight championship against one of the sport’s most recognizable names.

Rather than engage in an extended verbal confrontation, Turhan focused on her preparation and the lessons learned from previous fights.

The following Turhan quotes were translated from Turkish.

On preparing to face Baumgardner:

“We’ve trained even harder for this one, and hopefully this performance will be much better.”

On Baumgardner’s confidence:

“It just means that she’s well prepared, and she’s ready to fight me. She’s prepared well for this fight.”

On what her previous bout against Beatriz Ferreira taught her:

“What it showed most of all is that I was well prepared, and it proved to be the case.”

On Baumgardner saying she is ready to punch her in the face:

“That’s our job. It’s normal for her to do that.”

On lessons learned from fighting Gabriela Tellez:

“We’re always getting stronger every single time we go out because we don’t stop. We’re not stopping. Of course, there’s a lot to learn from the last fight, too. But that’s how it was meant to be, and that’s how it was.”

On competing in three-minute rounds:

“Before everything. I appreciate the chance to fight three-minute rounds and to show that we can fight the same as men. I thank Alycia [Baumgardner] for that.”

On her prediction for Dubois vs. Han:

“I always say, whoever prepares the best and is ready to go to war, they’ll get the win.”

The contrast between the two headliners has become one of the event’s defining storylines. Baumgardner has embraced the spotlight with bold predictions and promises of technical superiority, while Turhan appears content to let her performance determine the outcome.

Stephanie Han and Caroline Dubois Look Ahead to February 2027

Sunday’s championship event also provided an early opportunity for Stephanie Han and Caroline Dubois to promote their upcoming lightweight unification showdown, scheduled for February 20, 2027, at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

Han (13-0, 3 KOs), the reigning WBA lightweight champion, will face Dubois (14-0-1, 5 KOs), who holds the WBC and WBO championships. With three major world titles on the line, the matchup could help determine the future of the 135-pound division.

Han acknowledged the challenge of facing Dubois but expressed confidence that she can defend her championship in front of her hometown supporters.

Stephanie Han on facing Dubois:

“This fight definitely makes sense. Caroline’s [Dubois] ranked number one in my division. She has two belts. She’s an Olympian, and I’m just excited for this opportunity, and I’m excited to have this in El Paso, Texas.”

Han on being considered the underdog:

“I definitely am the underdog, but I’m a champion for a reason. No one is going to get through me. I’m going to stay champion, and I’m the future undisputed lightweight champion.”

Dubois, meanwhile, made it clear that her ultimate objective remains undisputed championship status. She also responded to the possibility of eventually facing Baumgardner, adding fuel to a rivalry that could become one of women’s boxing’s most intriguing future matchups.

Caroline Dubois on facing Han:

“This is just another step on the road for me. I can’t wait. Undisputed, baby. Let’s f******g go!”

Dubois on wanting to face Baumgardner:

“I’ve been dreaming of moments like this. Alycia’s [Baumgardner] been running and ducking and diving for as long as she can. She’s made excuses, but now we’re here. We’re close. I have to get through [Stephanie] Han. She has to get through [Elif Nur] Turhan. We’re going to make it happen.”

Ramla Ali and Mikiah Kreps Battle for Two World Titles

The co-main event features another important championship matchup as Somali-British contender Ramla Ali (11-2, 3 KOs) meets undefeated New Yorker Mikiah Kreps (11-0, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight championships.

The fight presents a significant opportunity for both women. Ali is attempting to reach the highest level of her professional career, while Kreps hopes to maintain her unbeaten record and capture her first world championships.

Both fighters spoke about the sacrifices that brought them to this point and the importance of Sunday’s opportunity.

Ramla Ali on becoming a unified world champion:

“It would mean the absolute world. I’ve trained for such a long time to put myself in this position.”

On entering the fight as an underdog:

“I know so many times that people have slept on me, but I just want to say, don’t sleep on me.”

On what winning would mean to her supporters:

“It would mean so much to everyone. All the young girls and boys that look at me as hope and change…that if we both come from the same place and I can do it, you can do it too. That’s what I’m hoping to show on Sunday.”

On facing an undefeated opponent:

“You just have to remember that there comes a time when everybody loses. So, having an undefeated record doesn’t really scare me or do anything to me. I think the thing that separates us, or the thing that will separate us on Sunday, is who wants it more. I feel like I want it more.”

Kreps, who has known Ali through previous training and sparring experiences, expressed respect for her opponent while emphasizing that their personal history will not interfere with her championship ambitions.

Mikiah Kreps on what winning Sunday would mean:

“Winning Sunday night is everything. I’m here to win, and that’s what it’s going to be on Sunday.”

On the sacrifices required to develop as a boxer:

“Since my first fight at 9 years old, I’ve sacrificed everything to get to this point.”

On facing her former teammate and sparring partner:

“I have nothing but respect for my opponent, Ramla Ali. As you mentioned, we were former teammates, sparring partners, but I’m able to keep business. I think Ramla is a great person and a great fighter. We’ve taken her very seriously.”

Skye Nicolson Targets Another Statement Performance

Australian WBC super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) also participated in the press conference as she prepares for her MVP debut.

The former Olympian enters Sunday’s event determined to reinforce her standing among the division’s leading fighters following an injury-related setback that delayed her return.

Nicolson on making her MVP debut:

“Very happy to be here. The long-awaited MVP debut is finally here.”

On defending her WBC championship:

“I want to showcase my superior skills and that I’m the best in the division. I want to stand out.”

On her injury and delayed return:

“We had a little bit of an extra wait there. It was very frustrating times, obviously, with the injury and the setback, but very, very happy to be here and cannot wait for Sunday night.”

Nicolson also expressed interest in eventually facing the winner of Ali vs. Kreps, a matchup that could create another significant title unification opportunity in the super bantamweight division.

On a potential unification fight:

“Of course, I have my sights set on that. I’ll definitely be keeping one eye on that on Sunday. May the best girl win. I think it’s a great fight, a great matchup, and I think I will make a great fight with the winner of that fight.”

On continuing to improve as a fighter:

“I think we’ve all been through setbacks, ups and downs. Boxing isn’t smooth sailing. It’s what you do with those experiences, how you learn from them, how you adapt, how you grow, and how you show up better each time. That’s exactly what I’ve done. I’ve learned from my experiences. I’ve adapted. I’ve gotten better and better and better, and I’m going to show that again on Sunday.”

Miyo Yoshida Remains Motivated by Family and Championship Ambitions

Japan’s Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), a three-time world champion across two divisions, also spoke about the motivation behind her continued pursuit of boxing success.

Yoshida has already built an accomplished professional career, but she remains determined to challenge herself and pursue further championship opportunities.

The following Yoshida quotes were translated from Japanese.

On what motivates her to compete at the championship level:

“I want to keep challenging my limits, and I want to show my daughter that we should never give up.”

On who she wants to win Ali vs. Kreps:

“I’m rooting for [Mikiah] Kreps because I fought with her on two different fight cards.”

On pursuing a championship in a third weight division:

“I believe I can have a better opportunity or a better fight.”

Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado Chase More Championship History

The press conference also featured Mexico’s IBF super flyweight champion Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) and Panama’s WBA champion Nataly Delgado (21-7-2, 5 KOs), two fighters looking to strengthen their championship credentials.

Both emphasized the importance of continuing to pursue ambitious goals despite the challenges that come with long professional careers.

The following Garcia quotes were translated from Spanish.

Irma Garcia on adding another world championship:

“It would be a great opportunity for me to win another title and to be an undisputed fighter.”

On what continues to motivate her:

“It’s exciting for me that I have a title already, but I want to go after one more. I want to be an example to a woman that there is no age to go after your dreams.”

Delgado expressed similar determination, viewing the opportunity to unify world titles as a chance to make history for her country.

Nataly Delgado on pursuing her dreams:

“You have to go after your dreams. Even though I had a fall, I am super excited to be part of this big event, and I’ll see you on Sunday.”

On what becoming a unified champion would mean:

“I would be making history because I would be the unified boxing champion of Panama.”

Championship Stakes Take Center Stage in Arlington

With multiple world titles at stake, Sunday’s MVPW-07 card represents another significant night for women’s professional boxing.

The main event between Baumgardner and Turhan offers a compelling clash between an established former undisputed champion seeking success in another division and an undefeated titleholder determined to defend her position at lightweight.

The co-main event between Ali and Kreps carries its own championship implications, while the presence of fighters such as Nicolson, Yoshida, Garcia and Delgado highlights the depth of talent across the event.

Perhaps most importantly, the increasingly outspoken exchanges involving Baumgardner and Dubois suggest that the lightweight championship picture could become even more interesting in the months ahead.

For now, the immediate focus remains on Sunday, when Baumgardner attempts to add another championship to her résumé and Turhan looks to prove she belongs among the sport’s elite.

MVPW-07: Turhan vs. Baumgardner — Event Information

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Sunday, November 8, 2026 Venue: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas Main Event: Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner — IBF Lightweight World Championship

Elif Nur Turhan vs. Alycia Baumgardner — IBF Lightweight World Championship Co-Main Event: Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps — Vacant WBO and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championships

Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps — Vacant WBO and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championships Public Weigh-In: Saturday, November 7, at 6 p.m. CT, Texas Live!

Saturday, November 7, at 6 p.m. CT, Texas Live! Preliminary Card: 5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT on the ESPN App

5:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. CT on the ESPN App Main Card: 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes United Kingdom: Sky Sports, 1:30 a.m. GMT

Tickets are available through AXS.

Fans can also watch the full final press conference on MVP’s YouTube channel.

Fight Week will continue covering Turhan vs. Baumgardner, including the official weigh-in, championship action and post-fight results.