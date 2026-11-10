Christopher Diaz Meets Alan Chaves in December 10 Showdown at Caribe Royale on DAZN

Former world title challenger Diaz looks to revive his championship ambitions against knockout artist Chaves as Matchroom Boxing’s Project Series returns to DAZN.

ORLANDO, Florida — November 10, 2026 — Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz has spent years chasing boxing’s biggest prizes, but the veteran Puerto Rican contender knows opportunities at the championship level don’t last forever. On Thursday, December 10, Diaz will step into the ring against hard-hitting Alan Chaves in a pivotal lightweight matchup that could determine the direction of both fighters’ careers.

The two will meet for the WBO International Lightweight title at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, headlining the third installment of Matchroom Boxing’s Project Series, presented in association with Boxlab Promotions. The event will stream live worldwide on DAZN and take place during the inaugural WBO/IBF Unified Convention.

For Diaz, the fight represents another opportunity to prove he can still compete among the division’s elite. For Chaves, it offers a chance to recover from the first defeat of his professional career and reestablish himself as a legitimate contender.

With both fighters entering the matchup at critical stages of their careers, the December 10 main event carries significance beyond the regional championship at stake.

Christopher Diaz Looks to Prove His Championship Window Remains Open

Diaz (30-6, 19 KOs) has been through the demanding journey of a professional fighter who has repeatedly reached the doorstep of a world championship. A three-time world title challenger, the Puerto Rican veteran brings experience against high-level opposition and an understanding of what it takes to compete on boxing’s biggest stages.

At this point in his career, however, Diaz understands that experience alone will not guarantee another title opportunity. He needs a statement victory, and defeating a dangerous puncher like Chaves would provide a significant boost to his ambitions.

“Every fight is an opportunity to prove that I still belong among the best in the world, and this fight with Alan Chaves means I must perform at my absolute best,” Diaz said.

“I’ve been through the highs and lows of this sport, and every experience has made me stronger, wiser, and hungrier than ever. I know Chaves is a dangerous fighter with a lot of power, but I’ve faced adversity before, and I’ve never backed down from a challenge.”

Diaz believes his determination and experience can help him navigate a matchup that presents considerable danger. With 19 knockouts on his record, he has demonstrated the ability to finish opponents, but his approach against Chaves will also require discipline and defensive awareness.

Alan Chaves Seeks Redemption After First Career Defeat

Across the ring will stand an opponent with plenty to prove.

Chaves (22-1, 19 KOs) entered 2026 as a rising knockout artist whose aggressive style and finishing ability had made him an intriguing name in the lightweight division. His momentum accelerated in April following a spectacular knockout victory in Las Vegas that drew attention as a potential knockout-of-the-year contender.

That momentum suffered a setback in September when Chaves experienced his first professional defeat in New Jersey.

Rather than taking an extended rebuilding route, the powerful contender is returning against an experienced former world title challenger, a decision that illustrates the stakes surrounding his next appearance.

“He’s experienced, he’s dangerous, and that’s exactly the challenge I need right now,” Chaves said. “My last fight taught me a lot. Now it’s on me to show how much I’ve grown, and what I’m made of.”

With 19 knockouts in 22 victories, Chaves possesses the kind of power capable of changing a fight with a single exchange. The central question will be whether he can impose his aggressive style on a veteran who has spent much of his career competing against world-class fighters.

For both men, a victory would create momentum toward more significant opportunities in 2027. A loss could make the path back to title contention considerably more difficult.

Barrientes and Vallecillo Collide in Co-Main Event

While Diaz and Chaves provide the main-event drama, the supporting card features a competitive matchup between two rising junior featherweights with championship aspirations of their own.

Las Vegas prospect Angel Barrientes (15-1, 9 KOs) will meet Nicaragua’s Alex Vallecillo (16-1, 13 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round contest for the WBO and IBF Latino Junior Featherweight titles.

Both fighters have built impressive professional records while demonstrating the ability to finish opponents. Vallecillo enters with 13 knockouts in 16 victories, while Barrientes has stopped nine opponents during his professional career.

The regional championships provide an opportunity for the winner to strengthen his position in the division and move closer to consideration for a major world title opportunity.

“The time is now for me to show the world all the hard work I’ve been putting in to get ready for this fight,” Barrientes said. “My hunger to win these belts will not be denied.”

Vallecillo offered a similarly confident assessment of the matchup.

“I have the power and the will to win this fight,” he said. “Barrientes is in trouble and he knows it. I’m bringing these belts back home to Nicaragua.”

With both fighters capable of ending a contest early, the co-main event has the potential to deliver one of the night’s most entertaining battles.

Unbeaten Prospects Face Important Tests on Stacked Orlando Card

The December 10 event will also showcase several emerging prospects looking to establish themselves against increasingly demanding competition.

A matchup with strong Central Florida connections will feature undefeated Roberto Gomez (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dade City against Kissimmee’s Jeremy Adorno (11-1, 6 KOs). The two will compete in a scheduled eight-round junior lightweight contest with the WBO Junior Lightweight World Class Prospects Medal title at stake.

Another intriguing matchup pairs undefeated super welterweights Quincey Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Eric Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico. Both fighters have shown considerable punching power early in their careers, making their scheduled eight-round meeting an important test for two developing talents.

Orlando’s Brandon Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO) will attempt to build on his successful professional debut when he faces fellow unbeaten prospect Martel Washpun (4-0, 1 KO) of Baytown, Texas, in a four-round junior featherweight contest.

Cuban middleweight Pedro Veitia (8-0-1, 8 KOs) is also scheduled for action against Willie Jones (10-3, 7 KOs) of Burlington, North Carolina. Veitia has established a reputation for finishing fights, recording eight knockouts in his first nine professional appearances.

The card will additionally feature welterweight Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout, along with his younger brother, undefeated super welterweight Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs), in a six-round contest. Orlando lightweight Julio Solis (11-0, 8 KOs) is also slated for a six-round appearance. Opponents for all three fighters are expected to be announced.

Together, the supporting matchups reflect the Project Series concept of placing developing prospects in competitive fights rather than simply showcasing unbeaten records.

WBO and IBF Convention Adds Significance to Fight Night

Beyond the championship implications inside the ring, the event will take place during a notable week for international boxing.

The first WBO/IBF Unified Convention will bring representatives from two major sanctioning organizations together at Caribe Royale, creating a setting in which established contenders and emerging prospects can compete before members of the international boxing community.

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri described the convention as an important step in cooperation between the organizations, emphasizing the role regional championships play in developing future world champions.

The IBF’s Daryl Peoples similarly highlighted the importance of giving young fighters meaningful opportunities to compete for regional titles while gaining international recognition.

For the fighters involved, the convention setting offers more than additional visibility. Strong performances could help establish their credentials as they pursue more significant championship opportunities.

Eddie Hearn Expects Another Competitive Project Series Event

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn believes the Orlando event continues the original purpose of Project Series: providing a platform for developing talent while delivering meaningful, competitive fights.

“The first editions of the Project Series have been fantastic and done exactly what they were meant to do; showcase young talents and provide real excitement,” Hearn said.

The promoter described Diaz against Chaves as a pivotal main event, with both fighters facing considerable pressure to produce a victory.

Boxlab Promotions President Amaury Piedra also welcomed the WBO and IBF to Orlando, emphasizing the significance of hosting the convention alongside a professional boxing event featuring established names and rising contenders.

The partnership between Matchroom Boxing, Boxlab Promotions and the two sanctioning organizations creates an opportunity to spotlight fighters who may soon be competing on boxing’s largest stages.

A Crucial Night for Diaz, Chaves and the Next Generation

For Christopher Diaz and Alan Chaves, the December 10 showdown is about far more than adding another victory to their records.

Diaz is fighting to demonstrate that his years of experience can still carry him toward another championship opportunity. Chaves is looking to prove that one defeat does not define his future and that the knockout power responsible for his rise remains a serious threat to the lightweight division.

The supporting card will provide its own answers about several young fighters trying to advance toward championship contention.

With regional titles, unbeaten records and future opportunities on the line, Orlando’s Project Series event has the ingredients for a competitive night of boxing.

Christopher Diaz vs. Alan Chaves headlines Project Series on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, streaming live worldwide on DAZN.