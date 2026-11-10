Albina Moldazhanova Joins MVP as Rising Boxing Talent Eyes Bigger Opportunities

Six Fights, Six Knockouts: Albina Moldazhanova Joins MVP With Her Sights Set on Super Lightweight Gold

ARLINGTON, Texas — November 10, 2026 — Albina “The Lion” Moldazhanova is wasting little time making her presence felt in professional boxing. With six fights, six knockouts and a growing reputation as one of the sport’s most dangerous young punchers, the undefeated Russian prospect has officially signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), adding another rising talent to the company’s expanding women’s boxing roster.

The announcement came Monday, November 9, just one day after Moldazhanova delivered another impressive performance, stopping Kirstie Bavington in the fourth round of their super lightweight bout at MVPW-07 inside College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The 25-year-old needed just 44 seconds of the fourth round to finish the contest, improving her professional record to 6-0 with six knockouts.

For Moldazhanova, the victory was more than another highlight-reel finish. It was the latest step in a remarkable journey from a small Siberian settlement to the international boxing stage, and further evidence that she could become a serious factor in the 140-pound division.

From Siberia to Boxing’s International Stage

Long before she began knocking out opponents in the professional ranks, Moldazhanova was building the foundation of her boxing career in Demyanka, a small settlement in Siberia. Her pursuit of the sport eventually took her to Tyumen, where she developed the skills that would earn her a place on Russia’s national boxing team.

Her amateur accomplishments established her as one of the country’s promising talents. Moldazhanova captured Russian Youth, Russian national and European Youth championship titles while also earning a silver medal at the European Championships. She added a World Championships medal to her résumé in 2025, further strengthening her credentials before transitioning to professional boxing.

That extensive amateur background has translated into immediate success. While many young professionals spend their early careers adjusting to the pace and physical demands of the paid ranks, Moldazhanova has established herself as an aggressive, powerful finisher capable of ending fights without needing the judges.

Her punching power was particularly evident on August 21, when she stopped previously undefeated Sheila Liesegang with a crushing body shot just 1 minute and 21 seconds into the opening round at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The performance on the MVP x TikTok Live card offered an early glimpse of the destructive ability that has quickly become her calling card.

Against Bavington on November 8, Moldazhanova once again showed why opponents cannot afford to underestimate her finishing instincts. The fourth-round stoppage represented her sixth consecutive knockout and another significant moment in her rapid professional development.

MVP Sees a Potential Force at 140 Pounds

Most Valuable Promotions has made women’s boxing a major component of its business, investing in established world champions while continuing to identify younger fighters capable of becoming future headliners. Moldazhanova now joins that roster with an undefeated record, an accomplished amateur pedigree and a finishing percentage that immediately sets her apart.

MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul believe the Russian puncher possesses the combination of personality, skill and power needed to make an impact in the sport.

“Albina ‘The Lion’ Moldazhanova is a special talent with the kind of explosive power that can change a fight in an instant,” Bidarian and Paul said in a joint statement.

The promoters also pointed to her journey from Siberia and the contrast between her personality outside the ring and her aggressive approach once the opening bell sounds.

“Six fights, six knockouts speaks for itself, but what makes Albina especially exciting is the contrast between her infectious personality outside the ring and the relentless aggression she brings inside it,” they added.

MVP intends to continue developing Moldazhanova toward becoming a major contender in the women’s super lightweight division, where the competition will grow increasingly demanding as she moves toward higher-profile opponents.

Moldazhanova Has Her Eyes on an Undisputed Championship

Despite her early success, Moldazhanova has made it clear that remaining undefeated is not her ultimate objective. Her ambitions extend well beyond accumulating knockout victories, with the 25-year-old targeting the highest achievement in professional boxing.

“I want to become undisputed world champion and inspire others to believe that the impossible is possible,” Moldazhanova said following the announcement.

She also reflected on the unlikely path that brought her from Demyanka to the international stage.

“I come from a small village in Siberia called Demyanka, and boxing has taken me further than I ever could have imagined,” she said. “From moving to Tyumen to pursue my dreams, to representing my country on the international stage, every step of my journey has taught me that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and belief in yourself.”

The undefeated prospect expressed appreciation to MVP and SmartLab Boxing Promotions for supporting her career, describing the new promotional agreement as an opportunity to compete on larger stages and demonstrate her abilities to a wider audience.

The Next Step for “The Lion”

Six knockouts in six professional appearances make Moldazhanova an intriguing addition to the super lightweight division, but the true measure of her potential will come as the level of competition increases.

Her amateur credentials suggest there is more to her game than raw punching power, and her performances so far have given MVP plenty of reason to invest in her future. However, turning a promising knockout artist into a legitimate championship contender will require continued development and victories against increasingly accomplished opposition.

For now, Moldazhanova has accomplished everything asked of her in the professional ring. She has yet to hear a final bell, has demonstrated an ability to finish opponents with authority and now has the backing of one of boxing’s most prominent promotional companies.

At just 25 years old, the Siberian puncher is entering a new phase of her career with momentum firmly on her side.

For Albina Moldazhanova, the knockouts have created the attention. What she does against tougher competition will determine how far she climbs in the 140-pound division.