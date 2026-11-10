Unbeaten Light Heavyweight Arjan Iseni Looks to Make a Statement Saturday in Newark

NEW YORK CITY – Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), an Albanian-American boxer fighting out of Staten Island, New York, has prepared to make a strong statement this Saturday night in a 6-round bout against Everton Still (5-2-1, 3 KOs) at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey.

The 6’ 3” southpaw Iseni will make his Sullivan Management debut on the “Brick City Fight Night” card, presented by Rising Star Promotions.

“I want to have another dominating performance, win by knockout, and show people what I can do against any opponent, tall or short, boxers or brawlers,” Inseni explained. “I have a lot less on my plate now that I’m managed by Keith Sullivan. I just had to focus 100-percent on training. Keith kept reaching out asking if I needed anything and I really appreciated that a lot. I hope we do a lot together.”

“Every fight makes him want to get back in the gym and get better,” Sullivan added. “He’s put together a strong start as a pro, and I believe he has the talent and discipline to go a long way in this sport. He takes real pride in representing his Albanian roots, and I’m excited for the fans in New Jersey to see why I believe in him.”

Still is unbeaten in his last 6 fights, including 5 victories, 3 by stoppage. He is a southpaw like Inseni, which is always risky in terms of potential head butts, when two lefties fight.

“I’ve had plenty of work with southpaws,” Inseni said. “Style-wise, I know what to look for – openings — because I’m a southpaw. But sparring is different than a real fight in the ring. I protect myself at all times, especially when fighting in close, so I’ll be cautious of head butts. I was cut as an amateur and it’s not fun. I’ve definitely taken that into account.”

Trained by Arleano Sosa, Iseni was an elite amateur, winning multiple New York, regional, and national titles. He was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for several years and gained invaluable experience competing internationally.

The 23-year-old Iseni was a 5-time U.S. national amateur champion, including top honors at the prestigious 2021 USA National Championships, who registered an 85-25 record. Because his parents are from Macedonia, Iseni was able to join that country’s boxing team, allowing him to gain experience against various styles from fighters from all around the world: United Araa Emirates, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Poland, Uzbekistan and Ecuador.

Iseni’s fans may purchase tickets for this Saturday’s show via his Instagram account (@arjan_iseni).

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages 3-time, 2-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-6, 1 KO), Brooklyn’s undefeated NABF heavyweight champion Pryce Taylor (14-0, 9 KOs), Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (11-1-1, 9 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

INFORMATION

X : @Arjan_676 @KeithSulllivanNY

Instagram : @arjan_iseni @sullivan_galleshaw

Facebook : #ArjanIseni #sullivangalleshaw