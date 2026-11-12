Brooklyn’s undefeated Pryce Taylor Crowned new NABF Heavyweight Champion

(L-R) – Pryce Taylor proudly displays his NABF title belt with his manager, Keith Sullivan

NEW YORK CITY – Brooklyn’s undefeated Pryce Taylor (14-0, 9 KOs) captured his first title in professional boxing last Saturday night in Albuquerque, when he took a hard fought ten-round split decision over 2020 Ukraine Olympian Tsotne “Mr. T” Rogava (13-2, 8 KOs) to capture the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Heavyweight Championship.

The judges’ scores were 96-94, 96-94 and 93-97 in this tightly contested match. Taylor, who weighed 13-pounds less than his previous fight, wasn’t sure if he had won when he listened to the scores being announced.

“There’s a reason you never want to leave it in the hands of the judges,” he said. “I was concerned when I heard the wide 97-93 score for him (Rogava). My corner kept saying I needed a knockout to win. So, I applied heavy pressure in the final rounds.

“I feel I won the fight because of the pressure I applied in those last two rounds. I wobbled him and almost had him out, but I kept the pressure on right to the end.”

The NABF title should elevate Taylor in the World Boxing Council ratings. Taylor was No. 28 in the WBC’s world ratings going into the fight with Rogava.

“Pryce continues to prove why we believe he is the future of American heavyweight boxing,” Taylor’s manager Keith Sullivan noted. “Winning this junior title is another important milestone in what we expect to be a very special career. Pryce has embraced our philosophy of staying active, staying ready, and taking on every challenge put in front of him. This is another step up the ladder, and I firmly believe the best is yet to come.”

Taylor is taking off this week ,but he will be back at the Cops and Kids Boys and Girls Gym in Brooklyn next week to continue his training.

“I’ll be back in the gym next week,” he promised. “I need to work on my speed and keep dropping weight. I went from 284 to 271 for this fight. I should be back fighting in the first-quarter of 2027, defending my NABF title belt for the first time.”

The 30-year-old Taylor joined past NABF heavyweight champions such as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Ken Norton, Ray Mercer, and Wladimir Klitschko.

“The Pryce is Right” is now a title holder.

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages undefeated 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (19-6, 1 KO), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (11-1-1, 9 KOs), undefeated Staten Island light heavyweight prospect Artan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs),lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

INFORMATION

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