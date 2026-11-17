Jewry Rodriguez will step into a hometown main event just two fights into her professional career when she faces Chantal Sumrall on November 20 at BiYu Arena in Houston. For the former amateur standout, the scheduled six-round bantamweight bout offers an early opportunity to show how her extensive experience representing the United States translates to the professional ring.

Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) headlines BiYu Promotions’ “Apex Empress,” an all-women’s boxing event scheduled to air live worldwide on CombatVisionTV. Sumrall (3-4-2) brings the greater professional experience, giving Rodriguez a different assignment as she moves beyond the successful debut that launched her career earlier this year.

A 12-time national amateur champion with international gold medals on her résumé, Rodriguez stopped Kim Colbert in the second round of her professional debut in February. That result provided a promising start, but Friday’s matchup adds several new demands: a six-round distance, headline responsibility and the expectations that come with fighting in front of family and hometown supporters.

Rodriguez has prepared under her father and longtime trainer, Paul Rodriguez, with assistant coach Roscoe Hill also contributing to camp. The emphasis, she says, has been on refining the details needed to turn her amateur accomplishments into sustained professional success.

“Training camp has been going great, and I’m really happy with the work we’ve been putting in,” said Rodriguez. “Having my dad, Paul Rodriguez, as my coach means everything to me because he’s been part of my journey from the beginning. He knows my strengths, understands how I fight, and knows exactly what I need to work on to keep improving. Roscoe Hill has also been a great addition to our preparation, bringing another set of eyes and helping us sharpen the details. We’re focused on making sure I’m ready for every situation that could come up in the ring. I’ve accomplished a lot as an amateur, but now it’s about becoming the best professional fighter I can be.”

Sumrall’s nine professional appearances give her a clear edge in experience at this level. For Rodriguez, the challenge is to make her amateur foundation count against an opponent accustomed to the professional setting, while managing the pace of a fight scheduled for longer than her debut.

“Chantal Sumrall is an experienced fighter, and I’m not overlooking her at all,” Rodriguez said. “She’s been in the ring with different opponents and knows what it’s like to compete as a professional. I respect that experience, but I also believe in my skills and the preparation my team has put in. I want to show that I can take everything I’ve learned throughout my amateur career and use it effectively in the professional ring. Fighting in Houston makes this matchup even more special because I’ll have my family, friends, and hometown supporters there cheering me on. I’m coming to put on a great performance and give everyone a reason to be proud.”

The move to six rounds is a meaningful part of Rodriguez’s development. Her debut ended before endurance and adjustments over a longer distance could become factors. If Sumrall extends her on November 20, Rodriguez will have an opportunity to demonstrate those qualities while carrying the added attention of her first main event.

Rodriguez views the occasion as an early milestone in a career she hopes will eventually lead to a world championship.

“It’s just my second fight but I’ve dreamed about moments like this since I was a young girl starting out in boxing. I worked hard for years to become a national champion and represent Team USA, and now I have the opportunity to build something special as a professional. Every victory brings me closer to my dream of becoming a world champion. This is an important step in my journey, and I’m ready to make the most of it.”

The broadcast also gives Rodriguez a chance to introduce herself beyond Houston. An all-women’s card provides a focused stage for that introduction, with the hometown headliner hoping her performance reflects both her ambitions and the depth of talent in women’s boxing.

“Being able to headline Apex Empress on CombatVisionTV is an incredible opportunity, and I’m grateful to BiYu Promotions for believing in me,” she said. “It’s exciting knowing that fans from all over the world will have the chance to watch me fight, especially on a card that celebrates women’s boxing. There are so many talented female fighters who deserve these kinds of opportunities, and I’m proud to be part of an event that puts us in the spotlight. I want to represent Houston, my family, my team, and everyone who has supported me throughout my career. When people tune in on November 20, I want them to see why I’m so passionate about this sport and why I believe I can become a world champion.”

BiYu Promotions CEO Bobby Harrison sees Rodriguez’s amateur background as a foundation for the next stage of her career. Giving her the main event in Houston reflects the company’s investment in that potential, although Rodriguez remains at the beginning of proving herself as a professional.

“Jewry Rodriguez is a special talent, and we’re extremely proud to have her headlining Apex Empress in her hometown of Houston,” Harrison said. “When you look at everything she’s accomplished in amateur boxing, from winning national championships to representing the United States internationally, you can see that she has the foundation to become a major star in this sport. What makes this opportunity even more meaningful is that she gets to showcase her talent in front of her hometown fans while being featured on a worldwide broadcast. We believe Jewry has all the tools to become a future world champion, and we’re committed to giving her the platform and opportunities she needs to reach that level. November 20 is a big moment for her career and for what we’re building with Apex Empress.”

For Rodriguez, Friday’s task is to give that promise another concrete result. Her amateur record has helped earn the opportunity, and her debut supplied an encouraging opening chapter. Against Sumrall, the next measure will be how she handles a more experienced professional opponent, a longer scheduled distance and the spotlight of a Houston main event.