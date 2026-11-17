Photos by Alex Sanchez / Team Cottrell

Azariah Cottrell needed only one professional appearance to put a knockout on her record. When the undefeated featherweight returns against Erika Abarca on November 20 in Houston, she wants to show there is more to her game than punching power.

Cottrell (1-0, 1 KO) will compete in the scheduled six-round co-main event of BiYu Promotions’ “Apex Empress” at BiYu Arena, with the all-women’s card airing live worldwide on CombatVisionTV. Moving to six rounds in her second professional fight gives the young prospect an early opportunity to demonstrate the composure and control she has been developing alongside her aggressive approach.

Her “Stay Violent” motto captures the mentality she brings to the ring, but Cottrell describes her preparation in broader terms. Working with her father and trainer, CJ Cottrell, she has focused on becoming a more complete fighter—one capable of making adjustments and controlling a bout when an opponent does not immediately give ground.

“Training with my dad, CJ, is special because he knows me better than anyone, both inside and outside the ring,” said Cottrell. “He knows how to push me, how to motivate me, and how to bring the best out of me. We’ve been working on becoming a smarter, stronger, and more complete fighter. I want to keep improving every time I step into the ring. My dad has been there through everything, and I trust him completely. We have big goals, and we both know that the work we put in during training camp is what will make the difference on fight night.”

That balance between aggression and discipline will be worth watching against Abarca. A knockout debut is an encouraging introduction, but it leaves questions that only additional rounds and different opponents can answer. For Cottrell, the next stage is about building experience while showing that her offense can be supported by sound decisions throughout a fight.

“Erika Abarca is the next challenge in front of me, and I’m taking this fight seriously. I know every opponent is going to come into the ring trying to take my undefeated record, but I’m prepared for that. I want to show that I can do more than just punch hard. I want to show my skills, my confidence, and my ability to control a fight. I’m excited to get back in there and give the fans another great performance. My mentality hasn’t changed. I come to fight, I come to win, and I always want to make a statement. Stay Violent!”

The six-round assignment does not guarantee a longer night, but it requires preparation for one. If Abarca takes the fight into the later rounds, Cottrell will have a chance to show how she manages her energy, maintains her technique and responds as the bout develops. Those are useful measures for a prospect whose professional career is still taking shape.

Cottrell’s ambitions extend to a world championship, although she recognizes that a successful debut represents a starting point rather than proof that she is ready for the division’s established contenders.

“Getting my first professional win was an amazing feeling, especially winning by knockout, but I know that was just the beginning,” Cottrell said. “A victory on November 20 will be another important step toward where I want to go in this sport. I’m young, I’m hungry, and I’m willing to put in the work to become a world champion. Every fight is an opportunity to gain experience, learn something new, and build my name. I want to keep improving and show everyone that I’m someone they need to pay attention to in women’s boxing. I’m not looking to rush the journey, but I’m definitely looking to make an impact.”

Friday’s broadcast will also give supporters back home in Hawaii another opportunity to follow her progress. CombatVisionTV carried Cottrell’s professional debut, and her return to the platform comes with a prominent place on a card headlined by Houston’s Jewry Rodriguez against Chantal Sumrall.

“CombatVisionTV gave me the opportunity to showcase my professional debut, and I’m grateful to be back fighting on their platform,” Cottrell said. “It’s exciting knowing that people from Hawaii, Houston, and all over the world can tune in and watch me compete. I have so much love for everyone back home in Hawaii who supports me, and I want to make them proud every time I fight. Women’s boxing is growing, and having these opportunities to fight on a worldwide broadcast is huge for young fighters like me. I want everyone watching to remember my name after November 20.”

For BiYu Promotions, Cottrell’s placement in the co-main event reflects confidence in her potential and an interest in developing young fighters through the “Apex Empress” series. CEO Bobby Harrison believes her approach inside the ring and personality outside it give her an opportunity to build an audience as her career progresses.

“Azariah Cottrell is a star in the making, exactly the type of exciting young talent we’re looking to develop through Apex Empress,” Harrison said. “She has tremendous natural ability, a fearless attitude, and a strong team behind her with her father CJ leading the way. Her professional debut showed us a glimpse of what she’s capable of, and we’re excited to see how she continues to develop. Azariah has the personality, determination, and fighting style to become a fan favorite in women’s boxing. Giving young prospects like her a major platform is central to our vision at BiYu Promotions, and we believe her future is extremely bright.”

Against Abarca, Cottrell has the opportunity to give that confidence more substance. Another victory would preserve her unbeaten start, but the performance itself can reveal just as much: whether she can pair her attacking instincts with the patience, judgment and control needed as the opposition becomes more demanding.