Jiří Procházka tries to stop the undefeated rise of Navajo Stirling, Gabriela Fundora defends her undisputed flyweight crown, Lauren Price brings her world titles home to Wales, and one of boxing’s most intriguing young heavyweights faces his first significant professional test.

After the championship-heavy schedule we had last weekend, this week offers something different. Instead of one enormous event dominating everything around it, boxing and MMA are spread across several days and several continents, giving fight fans something meaningful to follow from Wednesday through Saturday.

The week begins in Australia, where undefeated heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana takes a considerable step up against Hemi Ahio. Friday then belongs largely to women’s boxing, with Lauren Price defending her unified welterweight championships in Cardiff while Gabriela Fundora puts the undisputed flyweight championship on the line in California.

Saturday shifts the spotlight to Doha, where the UFC has assembled one of its deeper Fight Night cards of the year. Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka meets unbeaten Navajo Stirling in the main event, while former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces one of the featherweight division’s fastest-rising finishers.

There may not be one crossover mega-fight this week, but there are five matchups that could tell us quite a bit about where their respective divisions are heading.

1. Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

MMA — UFC Light Heavyweight Main Event

Saturday, November 21 — ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar

Paramount+

For Navajo Stirling, the UFC has officially reached the point where there are no more developmental fights.

The undefeated New Zealander enters Saturday at 11-0 and ranked No. 5 in the UFC light heavyweight division. He earned his contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024 and has remained perfect since arriving in the promotion, winning six UFC fights and finishing each of his three opponents in 2026. His most impressive performance came in August, when he stopped former champion Jan Błachowicz in the opening round.

Now the UFC is giving him another former champion, and this one represents an entirely different kind of danger.

Jiří Procházka enters ranked No. 2 with a 32-6-1 record and an extraordinary 28 knockout victories. His fights rarely operate according to normal MMA rhythms. He attacks from strange angles, creates exchanges that often appear chaotic and has built a career around being comfortable in situations where most fighters would prefer to reset.

That makes this more than the usual veteran-versus-prospect matchup.

Stirling has looked composed throughout his rise. He has power, patience and the confidence that comes from never having experienced a professional defeat. Procházka, however, is the type of opponent capable of dragging someone into a fight they did not intend to have. His unorthodox movement and willingness to take risks create problems that are difficult to reproduce in a training camp.

There are championship implications as well. Procházka has already held the UFC light heavyweight title and currently sits only a couple of spots away from another opportunity. Stirling has reached the top five without losing and now gets a chance to beat a second former champion in four months. The UFC has explicitly positioned Saturday’s five-round main event as a fight between the division’s No. 2 and No. 5 contenders.

If Procházka wins, he reminds everyone that the road to another title shot still runs through him. If Stirling wins, particularly if he finishes Procházka, the discussion changes immediately from promising contender to legitimate championship threat.

That is enough to make it Fight Week’s No. 1 fight to watch.

2. Gabriela Fundora vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

Boxing — Undisputed Flyweight World Championship

Friday, November 20 — Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California

DAZN

Gabriela Fundora has quietly built one of the strongest résumés in women’s boxing, and Friday gives her another opportunity to strengthen it close to home.

The undefeated champion enters at 18-0 with 10 knockouts and will defend the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine flyweight championships against Poland’s Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10-1. Golden Boy has placed the championship fight in the co-main event underneath Amari Jones against DeAundre Pettus, but the stakes surrounding Fundora-Zapotoczna are considerably larger than the card position might suggest.

Fundora’s rise has been unusually decisive.

She captured her first world championship by stopping Arely Mucino in 2023 and has continued adding belts while maintaining an undefeated record. Her combination of height, southpaw positioning and genuine punching power makes her particularly difficult at flyweight, where she often enjoys physical advantages without sacrificing the speed expected from the division.

The knockout numbers also separate her from many champions in the lighter women’s weight classes. Fundora has stopped ten opponents in 18 victories and has produced stoppages in several championship fights, giving her the ability to create separation even when opponents are technically capable of competing with her.

Zapotoczna arrives in California with far less name recognition, but that also makes the matchup dangerous in a different way. She has only one professional defeat and enters with nothing resembling the pressure surrounding the undisputed champion. Fundora is expected to win. She is expected to look impressive. And at this point in her career, every defense is also an audition for bigger fights and potentially additional weight divisions.

Fundora has already accomplished the difficult part of becoming undisputed. The challenge now is building a reign that makes people remember what she did after collecting all four major belts.

Friday is another opportunity to do exactly that.

3. Lauren Price vs. Michaela Kotaskova

Boxing — Unified Welterweight World Championship

Friday, November 20 — Utilita Arena Cardiff, Wales

BBC Two / BBC iPlayer in the UK

Lauren Price returning to Cardiff has become more than simply another title defense.

It is becoming one of Welsh boxing’s signature events.

The undefeated Olympic gold medalist enters Friday at 10-0 with two knockouts and puts her WBA, WBC and IBF welterweight championships on the line against Czech challenger Michaela Kotaskova, 12-1-2 with four knockouts. Price also holds the IBO and Ring Magazine titles, and the bout will be broadcast free-to-air in Britain on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Price’s professional career has moved quickly because her amateur résumé allowed her to skip much of the usual development process. She became Wales’ first female boxing world champion by defeating Jessica McCaskill in 2024, then added the IBF and WBC titles by beating Natasha Jonas in 2025. Earlier this year, she successfully defended against Stephanie Piñeiro Aquino in a fight that required more work than some of her previous victories.

That last performance may actually make Friday more interesting.

Price has rarely looked overwhelmed technically, but championship careers are not built entirely around comfortable victories. Piñeiro forced her to work through a difficult fight, and now the question is whether that experience produces an even more complete champion.

Kotaskova enters with only one professional defeat, and that came against Chantelle Cameron at super welterweight. She returns to what she considers her natural welterweight division and has made it clear that she does not view Cardiff simply as an opportunity to participate in somebody else’s homecoming.

The challenge for her is substantial. Price is excellent at controlling distance, managing the pace of rounds and making opponents reach before countering. Those qualities helped make her an Olympic champion and have translated smoothly into professional boxing.

But the larger story is beginning to become what comes after fights like this.

Price has already established herself as the leading welterweight champion. The sport contains several possible high-profile opponents across nearby divisions, and another commanding performance will only increase pressure for one of those bigger matchups to happen.

Before any of that matters, however, she has to handle business at home.

Kotaskova gets ten rounds to try to make sure she does not.

4. Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos

MMA — UFC Featherweight Co-Main Event

Saturday, November 21 — ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar

Paramount+

Aljamain Sterling has already experienced what it feels like to reach the very top of the UFC.

Kevin Vallejos is trying to discover whether he belongs there.

That makes their featherweight co-main event one of the most revealing fights on Saturday’s Doha card.

Sterling enters ranked No. 4 at featherweight with a 26-5 record after previously holding and defending the UFC bantamweight championship three times. Since moving to 145 pounds, he has gone 3-1 and most recently defeated Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision over five rounds in April.

Vallejos arrives with almost exactly the opposite résumé.

He is 17-1, ranked No. 9 and has built his reputation through finishing ability, with 13 knockout victories and nine first-round stoppages. His UFC run has included victories over established featherweights Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett, enough to move him rapidly from prospect status into the top 10.

Now comes the stylistic examination.

Sterling is not the type of opponent who allows a dangerous striker to simply establish rhythm. His grappling, control and ability to create scrambles can turn a fight into a completely different contest than an opponent anticipated. Vallejos will have to show that his rise has produced more than explosive offense; he will have to demonstrate that he can maintain that offense when an elite grappler is constantly threatening to change levels or take his back.

Sterling has pressure of his own.

At 37, he is no longer in the position where losing means simply regrouping and climbing again. Every fight matters if he intends to make another run at a UFC championship, particularly in a division filled with younger contenders trying to use his name as a shortcut upward.

That creates the familiar but compelling dynamic of an established former champion defending his position against someone who wants to inherit it.

Vallejos has spent the past two years proving he deserves tougher opponents.

Saturday he gets one.

5. Teremoana Teremoana vs. Hemi Ahio

Boxing — Heavyweight Bout

Wednesday, November 18 — Pullman Melbourne Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia

DAZN / Fox Sports and Kayo in Australia

Fight Week starts early this time.

Australian heavyweight prospect Teremoana Teremoana enters Wednesday with a perfect 12-0 record, all 12 victories coming by knockout, and faces New Zealand veteran Hemi Ahio in what should be the most meaningful test of his professional career so far.

Teremoana has already attracted significant attention because heavyweight prospects with his combination of size, amateur experience and finishing power are difficult to ignore. Matchroom has openly promoted the former Olympian as a future world champion, but heavyweight development has a way of exposing fighters who are moved too quickly or protected for too long.

Ahio represents the point where those questions begin becoming useful.

The New Zealander has more experience, has already fought physically unusual heavyweight opponents and understands that this may be one of his final opportunities to push himself into the larger international conversation. He is also considerably shorter than Teremoana, creating a matchup that will require him to find a way inside rather than simply box from comfortable range.

For Teremoana, the result matters, but the performance may matter almost as much.

Knocking out overmatched opposition tells us a prospect possesses power. Doing it against somebody experienced enough to survive difficult moments tells us considerably more.

Heavyweight boxing always needs new names, and promoters are constantly searching for the next fighter capable of moving from prospect cards to major events. Teremoana appears to possess many of the qualities that create that excitement.

Wednesday should give us a better idea of whether the timeline needs to accelerate.

Fight Week’s Must-Watch Fight

Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling gets the top spot because it represents one of the best tests a rising MMA contender can receive.

Stirling is undefeated, already ranked in the top five and coming off a first-round finish of a former world champion. Nothing about his résumé suggests the UFC needs to protect him anymore.

So they are not.

Instead, he gets Procházka, a former champion who has knocked out 28 professional opponents and remains one of the most unpredictable fighters in the sport. The matchup should tell us much more about Stirling than another fight against somebody ranked outside the top 10 ever could.

If Stirling wins, the UFC light heavyweight title picture could change almost immediately. If Procházka wins, he stops another contender’s momentum while strengthening his own argument for another championship opportunity.

The rest of the week has a different kind of significance. Fundora is trying to turn an undisputed championship into a lasting reign. Price continues building both her own résumé and women’s boxing in Wales. Sterling is protecting his place among the featherweight elite against a young knockout artist. Teremoana is reaching the stage where the word “prospect” eventually has to become “contender.”

Melbourne begins the week on Wednesday. Cardiff and California take over Friday. Doha closes it Saturday.

There may not be one massive pay-per-view dominating the schedule, but this is exactly the kind of week when Fight Week’s 5 Fights to Watch earns its name.