November 18, 2026

The lightweight division has undergone a significant transformation over the past year, and Fight Week’s November rankings reflect just how different the landscape at 135 pounds has become.

Gone is the era when nearly every major conversation in the division centered around Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and the possibility of fights involving a handful of established stars. Stevenson and Raymond Muratalla have moved on, while a younger group of champions has begun establishing its own identity.

At the center of that new generation is William Zepeda, who remains No. 1 in the Fight Week Lightweight Top 10. But the most significant development in this month’s rankings belongs to Floyd Schofield, whose victory over Lucas Bahdi has transformed him from highly regarded contender into legitimate world champion.

Schofield defeated Bahdi by unanimous decision on October 10 in Chicago to capture the vacant WBA lightweight championship. All three judges scored the fight for Schofield, although the action was far more competitive than some of the scorecards suggested. Schofield dropped Bahdi early before Bahdi returned the favor in the 11th round, forcing the unbeaten American to survive adversity before securing the biggest victory of his career.

The controversy surrounding some of the officiating did not disappear after the final bell. Bahdi’s team challenged the result, prompting the WBA to conduct a review. On November 11, the organization officially upheld Schofield’s victory and denied the request for an immediate rematch, leaving Schofield firmly established as WBA lightweight champion.

That result is enough for Fight Week to move Schofield from No. 5 to No. 3.

Fight Week Lightweight Top 10 — November 2026

Rank Fighter Record Previous 1 William Zepeda 34-1, 27 KOs 1 2 Abdullah Mason 21-0, 18 KOs 2 3 Floyd Schofield 20-0, 13 KOs 5 4 Andy Cruz 7-1, 4 KOs 3 5 Sam Noakes 19-1, 16 KOs 4 6 Jadier Herrera 18-0, 16 KOs 7 7 Andres Cortes 26-0, 13 KOs 8 8 Lucas Bahdi 20-1, 15 KOs 6 9 José Valenzuela 16-3, 10 KOs NR 10 Dzmitry Asanau 14-0, 7 KOs NR

Zepeda Still Sets the Standard at 135

William Zepeda remains the fighter everyone else is chasing.

The WBC officially lists Zepeda as its lightweight world champion, with unbeaten Jadier Herrera holding the interim championship. Zepeda’s aggressive style has always made him one of boxing’s most entertaining pressure fighters, but his recent performances have also shown a fighter becoming increasingly comfortable controlling fights rather than simply overwhelming opponents with volume.

At 30 years old, Zepeda is also reaching the point where maintaining the No. 1 ranking requires more than simply holding a belt.

The fighters directly behind him are young, unbeaten and increasingly accomplished.

Abdullah Mason remains No. 2 and may ultimately possess the highest ceiling of anyone in the division. The WBO continues to recognize Mason as its lightweight champion, with former junior lightweight champion Joe Cordina positioned as his mandatory challenger.

Then comes Schofield.

For the first time, Fight Week has three champions occupying the first three positions, and all three represent potentially compelling unification fights.

That is exactly where lightweight should be heading.

Schofield Is No Longer Just Potential

Schofield’s rise is the most important development in this month’s rankings because his résumé finally caught up with his talent.

For several years, “Kid Austin” was discussed as one of boxing’s most promising young fighters. He had speed, athleticism, power and confidence, but there remained a legitimate question about what would happen once he faced another young fighter who believed he belonged at the same level.

Bahdi provided that test.

Schofield did not dominate every minute. He was hurt. He went down late. He had to remain disciplined after the fight suddenly became dangerous.

And he still won.

Those are the types of experiences that can matter more to a young champion than another easy knockout.

The WBA’s subsequent decision to uphold the result eliminates any uncertainty over his championship status. The belt belongs to Schofield, and so does Fight Week’s No. 3 position.

Now the interesting part begins.

A fight with Zepeda or Mason would begin separating the champions from one another rather than simply allowing four sanctioning bodies to operate parallel versions of the division.

Andy Cruz Has the Next Opportunity to Change Everything

Andy Cruz falls from No. 3 to No. 4 this month, but the move has more to do with Schofield’s accomplishment than anything Cruz has done wrong.

And Cruz could change the rankings again very quickly.

On November 27, the Olympic gold medalist will face undefeated Artur Subkhankulov in Ufa, Russia, for the vacant IBF lightweight championship. It will be Cruz’s second opportunity at a world title after his narrow majority-decision loss to Raymond Muratalla earlier this year.

Cruz rebounded from that defeat with a third-round stoppage of Abraham Montoya, and Muratalla’s move out of the division has created another opening.

Subkhankulov enters at 12-0 with six knockouts and will have the advantage of fighting at home. The IBF currently has the championship vacant, with Subkhankulov and Cruz positioned at the top of its title picture.

A Cruz victory would give lightweight another legitimate champion and create an extremely compelling four-man group at the top:

Zepeda. Mason. Schofield. Cruz.

That is the foundation of a division capable of producing several major fights in 2027.

The Bottom Half Is Becoming Much Harder to Crack

The movement does not stop near the top.

Jadier Herrera climbs to No. 6 while remaining undefeated at 18-0 with 16 knockouts. The WBC continues to recognize Herrera as interim champion beneath Zepeda, which means his path toward a major championship fight is already established.

Andres Cortes moves to No. 7, while Bahdi drops two positions to No. 8 following the first loss of his professional career.

Fight Week is not overreacting to Bahdi’s defeat.

He entered the Schofield fight undefeated, competed at championship level and managed to put Schofield on the canvas late. Losing competitively to the new No. 3 lightweight is very different from proving you do not belong among the division’s elite.

The pressure instead comes from below.

José Valenzuela enters at No. 9 after rebuilding his career and producing the type of significant victory necessary to return to the lightweight conversation.

The final position goes to Dzmitry Asanau, whose steady rise is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Asanau remains unbeaten at 14-0, and the WBC’s newly released November rankings now place him as the organization’s No. 1 lightweight contender, ahead of Lamont Roach, Sam Noakes, Jordan White and Andres Cortes.

That does not automatically make Asanau one of the ten best lightweights in the world.

But combined with his recent performances, it earns him an opportunity to prove that he belongs.

Roach and Berinchyk Fall Out

Two recognizable names disappear from Fight Week’s Top 10 this month.

Lamont Roach Jr. falls from No. 9, while former world champion Denys Berinchyk drops from No. 10.

Neither departure should be viewed as permanent.

Roach remains highly regarded and is still ranked second by the WBC behind Asanau. The difference is that the fighters moving into the Fight Week rankings currently have more momentum.

That distinction matters.

Fight Week does not want rankings to become a place where established names remain indefinitely because of what they accomplished several fights ago. Current performance has to matter.

One meaningful victory could bring Roach straight back.

Berinchyk faces a tougher climb after consecutive defeats, but his championship experience ensures he remains relevant if he can produce a strong comeback.

Lightweight Needs Unification, Not More Belts

The most encouraging thing about the current lightweight division is not that there are several champions.

It is that those champions are still young enough—and close enough in ability—that there is no convincing reason they should avoid one another.

Zepeda currently holds the WBC championship. Mason owns the WBO belt. Schofield has the WBA title. The IBF championship will be decided between Cruz and Subkhankulov on November 27.

By the end of this month, boxing could have four clearly established champions at 135 pounds.

That should not become an excuse to create four separate championship careers.

It should become the beginning of a tournament without officially calling it one.

Zepeda against Mason.

Schofield against Cruz.

Winners meet.

There are other combinations, of course, but the larger point is the same. Lightweight has reached the stage where contenders becoming champions is no longer enough.

Now the champions need to fight one another.

Until that happens, William Zepeda remains Fight Week’s No. 1 lightweight, Abdullah Mason waits directly behind him, and Floyd Schofield has officially transformed the Top 3.

The division is no longer waiting for its next generation.

It has arrived.

For the complete fighter-by-fighter breakdown and the latest updates, visit Fight Week’s permanent Lightweight Top 10 rankings page.