Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School | 11:00 a.m. PT

WHO:

FABIAN GUZMAN – Middleweight Prospect

JOHNNY “SUGARCANE” CAÑAS – Lightweight Prospect

FEDERICO PACHECO – Heavyweight Prospect

WHAT:

The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation will host its 27th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21. Golden Boy representatives will be joined by the Student Leadership team to help distribute hundreds of turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving foods to his hometown in the East Los Angeles community*. The event will be sponsored by La Gloria Tortillas, 4 Earth Farms, and Tampico. The Foundation would also like to give special thanks to UNFI for helping secure turkeys and pies.

Note: The families receiving the turkey dinner donations have been pre-selected. Turkey dinners will not be given away on-site to community members without a voucher.

WHEN:

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Media & Fighter Arrival: 10:30 a.m. PT

Turkey Giveaway: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Oscar De La Hoya Ánimo Charter High School

Side Entrance on Beswick

1114 South Lorena Street

Los Angeles, CA 90023

View Location on Google Maps