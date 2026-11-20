LOS ANGELES (November 20, 2026) — In a heavyweight division where one punch can change everything, Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh has decided that protecting his world ranking is less important than taking the fights that could move him closer to a world championship. The Nigerian-born contender is embracing another dangerous assignment as he prepares to challenge undefeated Ukrainian heavyweight Andrii “Rampage” Novytskyi for the WBC International Heavyweight Championship.

Ibeh (17-3-1, 15 KOs) accepted the opportunity on relatively short notice and will face Novytskyi (16-0, 12 KOs) on Friday, November 27, at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. The scheduled 10-round championship contest is part of the “Final Boss” boxing event, presented by JAB Promotions in association with Ringside Ticket, Toro Promotions and Egis Klimes.

For Ibeh, the matchup represents both an opportunity and a significant gamble. Currently ranked No. 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the Phoenix-based heavyweight has worked his way into world-title contention. Rather than waiting for a potentially safer opponent, he is stepping into the ring with an undefeated champion who has established himself as a legitimate threat in the division.

A former Canadian Football League player and cousin of retired heavyweight Ike Ibeabuchi, Ibeh brings an imposing physical presence to the ring. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing approximately 280 pounds, the reigning WBC FECARBOX and WBA Continental Americas heavyweight champion has built his reputation around power, aggression and a willingness to face difficult opposition.

“Everything is risky in boxing in the heavyweight division,” Ibeh explained. “I’m not going to second-guess because, all it takes is one punch, so it doesn’t matter who you fight, whether he’s on the way down or world champion. I’m looking at this fight as due for me, like I’m facing (Tyson) Fury or (Oleksandr) Usyk.

“I’m hoping this win puts me one step closer to the goal of a world title fight and becoming world champion. There are a lot of opportunities for the world titles without a unified champion since Usyk vacated.”

A Dangerous Test Against an Undefeated Champion

Standing across from Ibeh will be a confident and unbeaten titleholder determined to continue his rise through the heavyweight rankings. The 31-year-old Novytskyi, originally from Ukraine and now based in Los Angeles, enters the contest ranked No. 13 by the WBC and has demonstrated the ability to win both by knockout and over the distance.

Novytskyi first captured the vacant WBC International heavyweight championship on July 27, 2024, when he stopped Keith Rydell Mayes Jr. in the opening round. He followed that performance with a successful title defense against Edgar Ramirez in December 2024, earning a 10-round decision on the Fury-Usyk 2 card in Saudi Arabia.

His most recent appearance came on April 24, 2026, when he successfully defended his championship for the second time, knocking out Alexander Flores in the fourth round. The victory further strengthened his position among the division’s emerging contenders and kept his undefeated record intact.

Novytskyi understands the challenge presented by Ibeh but believes his preparation and technical approach will be enough to neutralize the challenger’s power.

“Ibeh is good and he is strong, but I’m ready for him, and for the top heavyweights,” Novytskyi commented. “I’ll be prepared and have a good game plan. I’m leaving Temecula with a victory.”

The matchup presents an intriguing contrast in heavyweight styles. At 6-foot-6, Novytskyi holds a two-inch height advantage and is expected to rely on his boxing fundamentals, distance management and ability to control the action from the outside. Ibeh, meanwhile, has the physical strength and punching power to make the contest uncomfortable if he can close the distance and force exchanges.

For Ibeh, the key will be remaining adaptable. Although he expects Novytskyi to establish a measured pace behind his jab, the challenger believes he can compete in a technical boxing match or turn the contest into a physical battle.

“I know he’s (Novytskyi) undefeated and a tall guy (6’ 6”),” Ibeh said. “If I have to box him, I’ll out-box him and if he comes out to fight that will be to my advantage. I expect him to fight his usual way – Soviet style – boxing from the outside. I expect him to box but I’ll be prepared for anything he does. If he wants to go toe-to-toe, I’ll be ready!”

Heavyweight Championship Implications

While the WBC International championship will be contested inside the ring, the implications could extend well beyond the regional title. Both fighters are positioned within the WBC rankings, and a convincing victory would strengthen the winner’s case for more significant opportunities against established heavyweight contenders.

For Novytskyi, defeating an experienced, highly ranked opponent would add another meaningful victory to his undefeated record and reinforce his credentials as an emerging championship threat. Ibeh, on the other hand, has an opportunity to disrupt the Ukrainian’s momentum while improving his own standing in the division.

The stakes are particularly significant for Ibeh, who has made it clear that his ambitions extend beyond collecting regional championships. Having worked his way into the world rankings, he sees challenging an undefeated titleholder as the type of calculated risk necessary to reach the next level.

Heavyweight boxing rarely rewards hesitation, and with both men possessing legitimate knockout power, the November 27 showdown offers the potential for a dramatic contest. Whether Ibeh can impose his strength or Novytskyi can dictate the pace from the outside could determine which contender takes the next step toward the sport’s biggest opportunities.

Final Boss: Main Event and Fight Night Details

The heavyweight championship showdown adds another significant attraction to the “Final Boss” card, which will be headlined by undefeated Mexican contender Lazaro “El Rey” Lorenzana (22-0, 13 KOs), fighting out of San Diego, against veteran Ronald Ellis (18-5-2, 12 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round main event.

The event will also feature special appearances by two of boxing’s most celebrated legends, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran, bringing additional star power to a card featuring established contenders and emerging talent.

Doors at Pechanga Resort Casino open at 5 p.m. PT, with the opening bout scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

According to the event announcement, coverage will be available on Spectrum Channel 15, with streaming options including Roku, YouTube and Adrenaline.

Tickets are available through the Pechanga Resort Casino box office at 888-810-8871.

Fight card subject to change.

Event Information

Event: Final Boss

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Venue: Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California

Featured Heavyweight Title Fight: Andrii Novytskyi vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Championship: WBC International Heavyweight Title

Scheduled Rounds: 10

Doors Open: 5 p.m. PT

First Bout: 6 p.m. PT

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