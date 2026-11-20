FIGHT WEEK FRIDAY PICKS • NOVEMBER 20, 2026

The Fight Week Picks are back after another strong week, and this time the action begins before we even get to Saturday.

Last weekend finished 5–1 with one draw. Ciryl Gane successfully defended the UFC heavyweight championship, Kayla Harrison submitted Amanda Nunes, Caio Borralho defeated Yousri Belgaroui, Anthony Olascuaga retained his flyweight title and Carlos Adames handled Gerome Warburton. Diego Pacheco’s loss to Darius Fulghum was the lone defeat on our card, while Kevin Holland and Uroš Medić fought to a majority draw and therefore do not count toward the season record.

That moves the running total to:

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 48–29

This weekend begins tonight at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, where undefeated middleweight contender Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus and undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora puts all of her hardware on the line against Jasmina Zapotoczna. Saturday then shifts the spotlight halfway around the world to Doha, where former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka faces unbeaten Navajo Stirling in a fascinating clash between experience and momentum.

There are several fights this weekend where the better-known name is not necessarily the fighter with the clearer path to victory.

Here are the Fight Week Picks.

FRIDAY NIGHT BOXING — JONES VS. PETTUS

Amari Jones vs. DeAundre Pettus

Amari Jones has reached the stage of his career where simply remaining undefeated is no longer enough. The 24-year-old middleweight is 17-0 with 15 knockouts, sits near the top of the IBF rankings and has already stopped former world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri and veteran Luis Arias in consecutive appearances. Tonight’s matchup with DeAundre Pettus is less about proving Jones belongs among the division’s prospects and more about showing he is ready to begin operating like a legitimate world-title contender.

Pettus enters at 14-4 with seven knockouts, and his greatest opportunity may come from forcing Jones into a fight that becomes more physical than technical. Jones has been so successful overwhelming opponents early that we have not often seen him forced to solve difficult problems over a long fight. Pettus needs to make him work, survive the early pressure and see whether Jones becomes impatient when the knockout does not immediately arrive.

The problem is that Jones has developed into more than a puncher. His ability to switch stances, change angles and attack in combinations makes it difficult for opponents to simply defend against the power. At six feet tall, he also possesses enough size at middleweight to control distance before closing in when he sees an opening.

Golden Boy has scheduled this for 12 rounds, which is significant. Jones needs the experience of preparing for championship distance even if the fight never gets there. If he wants to force his way into the middleweight title picture in 2027, performances like this need to look professional rather than reckless.

Fight Week Pick: Amari Jones

Method: TKO

Confidence: 9/10

Fight Week expects Pettus to give Jones more resistance than some of his recent opponents, but the difference in speed and offensive firepower should gradually become overwhelming. Jones breaks him down and earns another stoppage before the championship rounds.

Gabriela Fundora vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

Gabriela Fundora has quickly reached a point where dominance is expected every time she enters the ring. The undefeated flyweight champion is 18-0 with 10 knockouts and will defend the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine championships tonight against Jasmina Zapotoczna, who enters at 10-1.

Fundora’s physical dimensions immediately create problems at flyweight. She stands 5-foot-9, unusually tall for the division, but she does not fight like someone interested only in using her reach from the outside. She is willing to pressure opponents, attack the body and remain in exchanges long enough to create finishing opportunities.

Zapotoczna presents a different kind of challenge because she is not coming in with a reputation as a major puncher. She has no knockouts in her 10 professional victories, which means her route to an upset likely requires winning rounds through movement, accuracy and discipline rather than hurting Fundora with one shot.

That is an extremely difficult approach to maintain against a champion who can attack from several different ranges. Zapotoczna may be able to disrupt Fundora’s rhythm early, but she will need to do it almost perfectly for the entire fight.

Fundora does not need to chase a knockout here. If she uses her length, controls the pace and forces Zapotoczna to work her way through combinations simply to get inside, the rounds should begin accumulating quickly.

Fight Week Pick: Gabriela Fundora

Method: Decision

Confidence: 9/10

We expect Fundora to dominate most of the fight without necessarily forcing the stoppage. Zapotoczna’s movement and durability should carry her to the final bell, but Fundora retains the undisputed championship with a wide decision.

Joel Iriarte vs. Darvin Galeano

Joel Iriarte continues to look like one of Golden Boy’s most intriguing young fighters. The 23-year-old welterweight enters tonight at 11-0 with 10 knockouts, and the finishing percentage tells you why Golden Boy has continued moving him quickly. His opponent, Darvin Galeano, is 15-4 with nine knockouts and represents the kind of experienced fighter who should force Iriarte to remain disciplined rather than simply chasing another highlight.

Iriarte’s size is immediately noticeable. At 6-foot-1, he is a large welterweight who can create offense behind his reach before turning combinations into power shots once opponents begin covering up. The danger for a young knockout artist is becoming too dependent on that power and forgetting the work necessary to create the opening.

Galeano has enough experience and enough punching ability to punish mistakes. He should try to frustrate Iriarte early, force him to reset and see whether the younger fighter becomes impatient.

We do not expect that strategy to work for eight rounds. Iriarte appears increasingly comfortable letting his offense develop instead of forcing it, and that maturity should create opportunities as Galeano begins slowing.

Fight Week Pick: Joel Iriarte

Method: TKO

Confidence: 8/10

Galeano gives Iriarte valuable rounds, but the younger fighter’s size, speed and power gradually take over before producing a stoppage in the second half.

UFC QATAR — PROCHÁZKA VS. STIRLING

Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

This may be the weekend’s most difficult fight to predict because we already know almost everything about Jiří Procházka and still do not know exactly how good Navajo Stirling can become.

Procházka enters ranked No. 2 at light heavyweight and remains one of the most dangerous offensive fighters in the UFC. His six UFC victories have all come inside the distance. The downside is equally obvious: his aggressive style repeatedly leaves defensive openings, and those openings have become increasingly costly against the division’s elite. He enters Saturday coming off another championship-fight knockout loss, this time against Carlos Ulberg.

Stirling represents the opposite trajectory. The unbeaten City Kickboxing product has rapidly climbed to No. 5 in the rankings and has become more dangerous as the competition has improved. After beginning his UFC run with three decision wins, he has produced three victories this year and most recently stopped former champion Jan Błachowicz in less than three minutes.

The matchup creates an interesting tactical question for Procházka. Does he remain completely committed to the unpredictable offensive style that made him champion, or does he recognize that Stirling’s countering ability makes unnecessary exchanges increasingly dangerous?

Procházka can absolutely win this fight. He has more five-round experience, has fought at a higher level and brings the kind of unusual rhythm that cannot easily be recreated in training. Stirling has never been through anything quite like a five-round fight against a former UFC champion.

But the younger fighter appears to be developing at exactly the right time.

Stirling is more structured defensively, and that may be enough against an opponent who sometimes creates as many openings for the opposition as he creates for himself.

Fight Week Pick: Navajo Stirling

Method: TKO

Confidence: 6/10

Procházka makes this chaotic and dangerous, particularly early, but Stirling remains composed and eventually catches the former champion during one of those extended exchanges.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos

This is the kind of matchup that can rapidly change the title picture at featherweight.

Aljamain Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion who has already established himself as a legitimate contender at 145 pounds. Since moving up, he has earned important victories over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal, and a third consecutive win would keep him squarely in the championship discussion.

Kevin Vallejos represents the next generation coming quickly behind him. The 24-year-old Argentine enters at 18-1, has won seven straight and is 4-0 in the UFC. His only professional loss came against Jean Silva on Dana White’s Contender Series, and his recent run has transformed him from prospect into a legitimate ranked contender.

The obvious question is whether Vallejos can keep Sterling from turning this into a grappling-heavy fight. Sterling remains one of the most accomplished wrestlers and back-takers in the UFC, and asking a young striker to defend those situations for 15 minutes is a completely different assignment from allowing him to build combinations in open space.

Vallejos has the advantages in youth, explosiveness and striking power. Sterling has the advantage in experience and possesses the one skill set that can potentially remove those weapons from the fight entirely.

This is another low-confidence pick because Vallejos may simply be arriving at the perfect time.

Fight Week is still siding with the veteran.

Fight Week Pick: Aljamain Sterling

Method: Decision

Confidence: 6/10

Vallejos lands the more damaging strikes when the fight stays standing, but Sterling mixes clinch work, takedowns and control well enough to slow the younger fighter’s momentum and win a close decision.

Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega

Two veteran fan favorites meet in a fight neither can afford to treat casually.

Dan Hooker enters Saturday trying to stop a three-fight losing streak. His most recent defeat came against Salahdine Parnasse in Paris, where a body kick badly hurt him before the finish. Hooker remains one of the toughest and most experienced lightweights in the UFC, but at this stage every loss naturally creates questions about how much punishment remains in a career filled with wars.

Brian Ortega brings a different set of questions. The longtime featherweight contender is now competing at lightweight, and the move could help a fighter who has spent years making a difficult cut to 145 pounds. Ortega’s submission game remains elite, and Hooker cannot become careless simply because most of the fight begins standing.

Hooker’s best approach is to use his length and make Ortega work through straight punches and kicks before he can enter the clinch. Ortega has historically been willing to absorb damage to create opportunities, but that becomes dangerous against a larger lightweight who can attack effectively from range.

If Ortega gets the fight to the ground, the prediction changes immediately. Hooker cannot afford extended grappling exchanges against one of the best submission threats of his generation.

Fight Week believes Hooker can keep enough of the fight standing.

Fight Week Pick: Dan Hooker

Method: Decision

Confidence: 7/10

Ortega creates dangerous moments whenever he can force grappling exchanges, but Hooker’s size, activity and range allow him to control enough of the striking to end his losing streak.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev

Kyoji Horiguchi’s second UFC run has quietly become one of the most compelling stories in the lighter divisions.

The former RIZIN and Bellator champion enters Saturday at 36-6, with 15 knockout victories and six submissions. Earlier this year he defeated Manel Kape, immediately reminding everyone that his years away from the UFC did not prevent him from remaining one of the world’s best lighter-weight fighters.

Asu Almabayev represents a completely different challenge. The No. 7-ranked flyweight is comfortable wrestling, controlling position and creating the kind of slow, physically draining fight that can neutralize explosive strikers.

Horiguchi’s experience should matter here. He has seen elite wrestling, world-class striking and championship-level pressure across several promotions and weight classes. More importantly, he remains difficult to hit cleanly, with UFC statistics listing a 64-percent significant-strike defense rate.

Almabayev needs to prevent Horiguchi from dictating the rhythm. If he can consistently force clinches and takedowns, he can turn this into a very close fight.

We expect Horiguchi’s speed and ability to exit exchanges to make those opportunities difficult to sustain.

Fight Week Pick: Kyoji Horiguchi

Method: Decision

Confidence: 8/10

Almabayev’s wrestling creates some difficult rounds, but Horiguchi lands the cleaner strikes and controls enough of the fight at distance to earn another important UFC victory.

Fight Week Pick of the Week

Amari Jones over DeAundre Pettus by TKO

The most interesting prediction may be Stirling over Procházka, but our strongest pick of the weekend comes tonight.

Amari Jones is no longer fighting like a prospect who needs years of careful development. Consecutive stoppages of Luis Arias and former champion Vincenzo Gualtieri showed that his power carries against opponents with legitimate professional experience. Pettus deserves respect, but Jones possesses advantages in speed, offensive variety and finishing ability that become difficult to ignore over 12 scheduled rounds.

The important part will be how Jones gets the finish. We do not want to see him simply sprint toward another knockout because that approach eventually becomes dangerous against championship-level opponents. If he stays disciplined, works behind his jab and allows the openings to develop, the stoppage should come naturally.

Fight Week Pick of the Week: Amari Jones by TKO — Confidence 9/10.

Fight Week Picks — At a Glance

Amari Jones over DeAundre Pettus — TKO — 9/10

Gabriela Fundora over Jasmina Zapotoczna — Decision — 9/10

Joel Iriarte over Darvin Galeano — TKO — 8/10

Navajo Stirling over Jiří Procházka — TKO — 6/10

Aljamain Sterling over Kevin Vallejos — Decision — 6/10

Dan Hooker over Brian Ortega — Decision — 7/10

Kyoji Horiguchi over Asu Almabayev — Decision — 8/10

This weekend has an interesting generational theme running through almost every major fight. Jones is trying to prove he is ready to graduate from contender to championship threat. Stirling and Vallejos are attempting to knock established former UFC champions out of the way. Horiguchi, Sterling, Hooker and Procházka are all trying to remind younger fighters that experience at the elite level still matters.

That is what makes the slate more interesting than the number of major events might suggest.

Fight Week 2026 Prediction Record: 48–29

Seven more selections are on the board. The boxing starts tonight, and by Saturday afternoon the UFC Qatar results will tell us whether the veterans survived another weekend—or whether another group of rising contenders accelerated the changing of the guard.

Check back with Fight Week for results, reaction and post-fight analysis.