UFC 330 Results & Main Card Recap: Makhachev Defeats Garry, Dern Retains Title

UFC 330 took place Saturday, August 15, in Philadelphia. The five-fight main card featured two title fights and three finishes.

Islam Makhachev def. Ian Machado Garry — Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Makhachev retained the UFC welterweight championship in a competitive five-round fight. His wrestling and control proved to be the difference, although Garry had his moments and made Islam work for it. The victory was Makhachev’s 17th consecutive UFC win, breaking Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

Mackenzie Dern def. Gillian Robertson — Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Dern successfully made her first strawweight title defense, controlling much of the championship fight and handing Robertson her first loss after a five-fight winning streak.

Jalin Turner def. Kauê Fernandes — KO, Round 1 (0:39)

The most explosive performance of the main card. Turner needed only 39 seconds to put Fernandes away and earned a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Dustin Stoltzfus def. Mansur Abdul-Malik — Submission, Round 2 (4:25)

Stoltzfus weathered the early action and finished Abdul-Malik with a rear-naked choke, snapping his own two-fight losing streak.

Esteban Ribovics def. Edson Barboza — TKO, Round 2 (1:32)

Ribovics stopped the longtime UFC veteran with strikes. The loss proved to be the final fight of Barboza’s career, as he announced his retirement afterward.

FightWeek takeaway: UFC 330 wasn’t an all-time classic but it was consequential. Makhachev strengthened his pound-for-pound resume with a record setting win, Dern established herself with a first title defense, Turner delivered the night’s highlight, and Barboza’s retirement closed the book on one of the UFC’s most entertaining careers.