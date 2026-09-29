Fight Week Prospect Watch: Omari Jones & 4 Rising Fighters to Watch

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

There comes a point in every prospect’s career when being undefeated stops being the story.

Eventually, the matchmaking gets harder. The rounds get longer. The opponent across the ring or cage arrives with ambitions of his own. Winning is no longer enough to create momentum; a young fighter has to show that the skills that looked impressive against developmental opposition can survive when the level rises.

That is what makes this week’s Fight Week Prospect Watch particularly interesting.

Olympic medalist Omari Jones returns home for his first professional main event. Undefeated lightweight George Staines puts his perfect record on the line tonight with a UFC contract potentially waiting on the other side. Brazilian strawweight Aieza Bertolso brings one of the more impressive résumés on this year’s Contender Series, while British prospect Hamza Uddin makes an enormous jump into a championship fight.

And then there is Ben Whittaker, a fighter who may be making his final appearance in a column like this. By Saturday night, Whittaker could be less prospect than outright world-title contender.

Here are the five rising fighters Fight Week is watching from September 29 through October 3.

1. Omari Jones — Super Welterweight

Record: 7-0, 4 KOs

Opponent: Alan Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs)

Fight Date: October 2

Location: Caribe Royale — Orlando, Florida

Watch: DAZN

Omari Jones has spent most of his young professional career carrying expectations that were established long before he ever fought without headgear.

The Orlando native was the lone American boxing medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning bronze before signing with Matchroom and turning professional in 2025. Seven fights later, Jones remains undefeated, and Friday night brings the first real headline moment of his professional career: a hometown main event against veteran Alan Sanchez.

That hometown element matters.

Jones made his professional debut in Orlando and has always been positioned as someone capable of eventually becoming a major attraction there. But headlining is different from simply appearing on the card. The spotlight lasts longer, the promotional responsibilities increase and the opponent is supposed to ask more difficult questions.

Sanchez has 32 professional bouts behind him and has shared the ring with a much deeper level of opposition than Jones has encountered through seven fights. This is precisely the type of veteran assignment that can expose a young fighter who is moving too quickly — or confirm that the prospect is ready for substantially more.

The event itself is part of Matchroom’s Project Series, a concept specifically built around developing and testing emerging fighters. Jones is therefore not simply headlining Friday’s show. He is essentially the face of what the series is supposed to produce.

Fight Week Take: Jones has already shown the pedigree and polish. Friday is about beginning to build the professional résumé to match them. Beating an experienced Sanchez convincingly in his first hometown main event would be another meaningful step toward moving Jones from Olympic prospect to nationally relevant contender.

2. George Staines — Lightweight MMA

Record: 8-0

Opponent: Loai Abushaar (7-1)

Fight Date: September 29

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series — Week 8

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Watch: Paramount+

George Staines enters tonight with something every prospect wants and eventually has to defend: a perfect record.

The unbeaten English lightweight is 8-0 as a professional after a lengthy amateur career and closes Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series against Arizona native Loai Abushaar. The UFC describes Staines as a former IMMAF standout, while Abushaar enters at 7-1 with a 100-percent finishing rate and four consecutive stoppage victories.

This is one of those Contender Series matchups where the numbers only tell part of the story.

Staines has the unbeaten record, but Abushaar has been finishing people. Abushaar has the physical dimensions — at roughly 6-foot-4, he would be among the tallest lightweights in the UFC — but Staines brings considerably more high-level amateur experience.

Neither man is being asked merely to win.

Contender Series has always been an audition disguised as a fight. A cautious decision can sometimes be enough, but fighters enter the cage knowing the real objective is to make UFC matchmakers believe they need to see them again.

That changes the psychology of a prospect fight. There is pressure to perform, not merely survive.

Fight Week Take: Staines has built an 8-0 record to reach this opportunity. Tonight is about turning it into something tangible. If he handles a dangerous finisher and produces the kind of performance Contender Series rewards, his next bout could come with “UFC” attached to it.

3. Aieza Bertolso — Strawweight MMA

Record: 7-0

Opponent: Camila Reynoso (9-1)

Fight Date: September 29

Event: Dana White’s Contender Series — Week 8

Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas

Aieza Bertolso might not have the name recognition of some fighters appearing on this week’s list, but her résumé makes her one of its most accomplished prospects.

The 25-year-old Brazilian enters Contender Series at 7-0 as a professional and has not lost a fight across amateur and professional competition in 21 consecutive appearances. Before turning pro, she won two IMMAF world championships. She has since added the LFA strawweight championship to her résumé.

Those credentials create expectations.

There is a difference between being undefeated because a career is carefully managed and remaining undefeated after competing against quality opposition across multiple levels of the sport. Bertolso has already demonstrated that she can win when something meaningful is at stake.

Tonight offers a different test.

Camila Reynoso is 9-1 and appeared on The Ultimate Fighter, giving Bertolso an opponent who has already been exposed to the UFC environment and arrives with considerable professional experience for a 21-year-old.

Stylistically, Bertolso’s submission game and aggressive approach make her especially interesting in a setting like Contender Series. She does not appear interested in simply banking rounds; the UFC’s own preview describes a fighter who actively searches for opportunities to finish.

Fight Week Take: Bertolso feels less like a raw prospect and more like a fighter waiting for access to the next level. An impressive win over Reynoso could make tonight the final chapter of her career outside the UFC.

4. Hamza Uddin — Flyweight

Record: 6-0, 3 KOs

Opponent: Sean Bruce (8-2)

Fight Date: October 3

Location: Utilita Arena — Birmingham, England

Titles: British & Commonwealth Flyweight Championships

Six professional fights usually means a boxer is still learning in relative privacy.

Hamza Uddin is about to learn under championship pressure instead.

The 23-year-old from Walsall enters Saturday undefeated at 6-0 and challenges Sean Bruce for the British and Commonwealth flyweight titles on the Ben Whittaker-Conor Wallace undercard in Birmingham. Matchroom lists Uddin at 6-0 with three knockouts after an amateur career that convinced the promoter to move him aggressively from the beginning.

This is a substantial leap for a fighter with so little professional experience.

Uddin has already been given developmental tests designed to expose him to different problems. But fighting for established domestic championships is different. The fight is scheduled to matter beyond his win-loss record.

That is often where we learn the most about a prospect.

Talent can carry a fighter through the early stages of a professional career. Championship fights begin testing composure, pacing and the ability to make adjustments when an opponent is still there after the initial plan stops working.

Uddin may eventually look back at Saturday as the night his career accelerated.

Or it may be the night that shows him what still needs to be developed.

Either outcome makes it worth watching.

Fight Week Take: Winning domestic titles after only six professional fights would immediately change the pace of Uddin’s career. This isn’t another developmental appearance. It is his first chance to leave the ring as a champion.

5. Ben Whittaker — Light Heavyweight

Record: 12-0-1

Opponent: Conor Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs)

Fight Date: October 3

Location: Utilita Arena — Birmingham, England

Watch: DAZN

Ben Whittaker presents an interesting question for Prospect Watch this week.

Is he still actually a prospect?

Saturday may provide the answer.

The Olympic silver medalist returns to Birmingham to face Conor Wallace in a final eliminator for the IBF light heavyweight title, with Whittaker also defending his WBC Silver belt. Matchroom calls Wallace the toughest opponent of Whittaker’s professional career, and the Australian enters with a 17-1 record and 12 knockouts.

This is no longer developmental matchmaking.

A victory puts Whittaker in position to become the IBF’s leading challenger for a world championship. At that point, discussions about potential and development largely give way to discussions about championship readiness.

Whittaker has always attracted attention because of the showmanship — the movement, the confidence and the willingness to entertain inside the ring. But fighters eventually reach a level where style becomes secondary to results.

Wallace represents that level.

He has enough power to punish mistakes and enough experience to force Whittaker into stretches of a fight where improvisation may not be enough. For Whittaker, the assignment is to show that the flashy moments rest on top of a championship-level foundation.

Fight Week Take: This feels like a graduation fight. Beat Wallace in a final world-title eliminator and Whittaker no longer belongs near the front of a prospect list. He belongs in the world-title conversation.

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Omari Jones

There were several legitimate choices this week.

Staines and Bertolso are fighting tonight for opportunities that could immediately land them on the UFC roster. Uddin is fighting for two championships after only six professional bouts. Whittaker is knocking on the door of a world-title opportunity.

But Omari Jones gets this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week.

Jones represents the stage of development this feature is designed to capture. He has the elite amateur résumé. He has remained unbeaten through seven professional fights. The skills are obvious.

What he does not yet have is the professional résumé that transforms possibility into proof.

Friday’s fight against Alan Sanchez begins that process.

A hometown main event against a veteran with more than 30 professional fights is not a world-title eliminator, and it should not be treated like one. But that is what makes it such a useful prospect fight. It is another step upward without pretending Jones has already arrived.

If Jones handles Sanchez comfortably, the questions surrounding his next appearance become more interesting.

Not whether he is ready to step up.

How far?

Fight Week Prospect of the Week: Omari Jones.

This Week Is About Moving Forward

There is no single theme quite as clean as last week’s run of undefeated-vs.-undefeated fights.

Instead, this week is about career movement.

Jones is moving from prospect undercard attraction to hometown headliner.

Staines and Bertolso are trying to move from regional standouts to UFC fighters.

Uddin is attempting to move from six-fight prospect to British and Commonwealth champion.

And Whittaker is trying to move beyond the prospect conversation completely.

That progression is ultimately what Fight Week Prospect Watch is supposed to follow.

The undefeated records are interesting. The knockouts make good highlights. Amateur medals create expectations.

But the real story begins when the level changes.

This week, for five rising fighters, it does.

Who Should We Watch Next?

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we follow fighters making the transition from prospect to contender and identify the names worth knowing before everyone else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.