Paddy Donovan Joins Katie Taylor’s Historic Farewell Fight Card at Croke Park

LIMERICK, Ireland (August 17, 2026) – Coming off his successful performance in International Boxing Federation’s Title Eliminator this past May in Germany, the new IBF No. 1, mandatory challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan couldn’t be happier or more excited to be fighting September 5th at famed Croke Park on Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor’s farewell fight card, “Once Upon a Time,” in Dublin.

Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) faces undefeated Flora Pili (12-0, 2 KOs), of France, for the Undisputed World Super Lightweight Championship, while Limerick’s Donovan (15-2-1, 11 KOs) takes on Tyrone “The Mighty Celt” McKenna (5-6-1, 8 KOs), of Belfast, in a 10-round match. “Once Upon a Time, “ which will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN, sold-out in 30-minutes.

It also marks the first professional boxing event held at Croke Park in 54 years, since “The Greatest” – Muhammad Ali – stopped Alvin Lewis in the 11th round of their heavyweight fight there. Donovan vs. McKenna is the lone scheduled All-Irish match-up on the Sept. 5th main card, the first of its kind at Croke Park in a century, since promoter Jim Rice held a pro boxing event there on July 10, 1926, which featured several All-Irish fights.

“I am a proud Irishman and to fight in front of 80,000 people is a dream come true for me,” the charismatic Donovan said. “Once this card was announced, I told Andy (Lee, Donovan’s head trainer/co-manager) and Keith (Sullivan, co-manager/lawyer) to make it happen. Every single fighter wants to fight in front of 80,000 people, especially with Croke Park being a historical stadium for national sports, and it is a dream for me to participate and show fans around the world with 80,000 Irish fans in the stadium cheering. I’m really looking forward to it.

“This will be my third time fighting on a Katie Taylor card and it gets even more special every single time, none better than this one. Katie has led by example through the years and she’s a fighter I’ve looked up to. And to be a part of her last fight, here in Ireland is fitting. I can’t wait for fight night!”

Taylor will retire after this fight, leaving a void in terms of the contemporary face of Irish boxing. An impressive victory for Donovan on Sept. 5, followed by a world title challenge, could insert Donovan into that position.

“Katie Taylor is one of the greatest athletes Ireland has ever had; she’s the greatest female fighter of all time,” a respectful Donovan added. “She has already put Irish boxing on the map. Katie has put us in the history books. How great is that to be the greatest female fighter who has ever, and to be from our small country? Katie is a national treasure to us. It’s a proud moment for Katie to be fighting in front of 80,000 fans and I am so happy and grateful to get my opportunity and chance to fight on the same card. I wish her all the best, but she will be remembered in Irish folklore forever.”

(L-R) – Paddy Donovan & Katie Taylor



“Fighting on Katie’s retirement card in Croke Park before 80,000 people is exactly the kind of stage Paddy Donovan belongs on,” Sullivan commented. “Paddy has established himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting fighters, and now he gets the opportunity to perform in front of a massive home crowd on a truly historic night. We’ve always believed Paddy has the talent to become a world champion, and nights like this are another important step toward that goal. I expect Paddy to put on a spectacular performance and remind everyone why he is one of the brightest stars in Irish boxing.”

Donovan is facing a tough, experienced opponent in McKenna, who he knows, respects and isn’t looking past. A former WBC Inter-Continental Champion, the battle-tested McKenna has been in tough against the likes of Jack Catterall, Roger Progais, Harlem Eubank and Paddy’s archrival, Lewis Crocker.

“Tyrone McKenna has nothing to lose in this fight,” Donovan added. “This is potentially Tyrone’s last fight, so he’s going to give it his all fighting in front of 80,000 Irish fans. Tyrone is a proud Irishman. I’m sure he’s taking this fight seriously, because he’s going to be in the ring with a young, very hungry, dangerous fighter. Let’s enjoy the moment and put it all on the line and give the Irish fans something to really enjoy.

“Tyrone and I have mutual respect for each other. We go way back to when I started my professional journey in 2019, when Tyrone McKenna was my sparring partner for many years while he was at the peak of his career. I helped him and he helped me along the way. He will bring a lot of experience in the ring on September 5th. I’m looking forward to seeing how good Tyrone can be. It’s a great matchup and I’m looking forward to it.”

Donovan is eager to take on the elite of one of boxing’s hottest divisions and its “name” champions, but, first, he needs to get past McKenna.

“The welterweight division is a great place right now with some amazing champions. (Americans) Ryan “King Ry” Garcia (WBC, 25-2, 20 KOs) for one, Devin “The Dream” Haney (WBO, 33-0, 15 KOs), Rolly Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) and (Australian) Liam Paro (IBF, 28-1, 16 KOs),” Donovan noted. “Once I capture the IBF title, I want to fight the best because I believe I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I will fight them anywhere, anytime. I’ll be ready. They will never see a storm like what is going to come their way once I capture the IBF title. I believe I can beat every single one of them. I’m not worried and don’t care about anyone as long as I get my opportunity to fight them. I will take those fights with both hands.”

A cracker of a fight is on the horizon, and more happy days are certainly coming for Paddy Donovan.

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