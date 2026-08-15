RESULTS FROM SUGAR LAND TEXAS “FIGHTS UNDER THE LIGHTS” – Izaiah Dent Hands Chavon Stillwell First Defeat, Captures NABA Light Heavyweight Title

Photos by CombatVisionTV

Izaiah Dent Hands Chavon Stillwell First Defeat, Captures NABA Light Heavyweight Title at “Fights Under the Lights” Live on CombatVisionTV

SUGAR LAND, TX (August 15) – Last night, Bobby Harrison’s BiYu Promotions presented “Fights Under the Lights” live from Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. The event streamed worldwide on CombatVisionTV.com where you can watch the replay.

Hall of Famers Roy Jones Jr. and Al Bernstein provided expert commentary and analysis alongside Hector Camacho Jr. and undefeated female professional boxer Jewry Rodriguez, bringing viewers all the action from ringside. Adding to the excitement of the night, a $5,000 Knockout of the Night bonus was awarded to Mauricio Quintanilla for his standout stoppage victory.

In the 10-round main event. Izaiah Dent (11-0, 9 KOs) remained undefeated with a split decision victory over Chavon Stillwell (10-1, 8 KOs), capturing the WBA/NABA light heavyweight title and handing Stillwell the first defeat of his professional career. Both fighters had their moments throughout the competitive bout, but Dent was the busier fighter and did enough to earn the victory. The judges scored the fight 98-92 and 96-94 for Dent, while the third judge had it 96-95 for Stillwell.

“I knew I had to stay active and keep the pressure on him,” Dent said. “He came to fight and made me work for every round, but I believed I did enough to get the win. Becoming a champion and giving him his first loss makes this victory even more special. I’m only getting started.”

In the eight round co-main event, Jayden Britton (10-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Bruno Pola Ruiz (11-5-2, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout. Britton consistently landed the cleaner shots throughout the fight, earning scorecards of 80-72, 78-74, and 77-75, all in his favor. With the victory, Britton captured the WBA/NABA super middleweight title.

“I felt like I controlled the fight from start to finish,” Britton said. “He was a tough opponent, but I stayed composed, landed the cleaner shots, and stuck to the game plan. Winning this title means a lot, but this is only the beginning. I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

“Launching CombatVisionTV with Fights Under the Lights is a special moment for us,” said Bobby Harrison of BiYu Promotions. “Our vision is to create a platform that gives fighters greater exposure while bringing boxing fans exciting, competitive fights from around the world. To launch with an event at Constellation Field and have legends like Roy Jones Jr. and Al Bernstein involved makes the night even more meaningful. This is just the beginning for CombatVisionTV and BiYu Promotions.”

Undercard Bouts:

Daniel Grandy (5-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Eduardo Tarango (1-6). Grandy applied relentless pressure throughout the fight, earning scorecards of 40-36, 40-36, and 39-36, all in his favor.

Steven Grandy (5-0, 5 KOs) defeated Gerardo Reyes (3-5, 2 KOs) by second-round TKO. Grandy battered Reyes throughout the opening round, with Reyes suffering a severe cut in the process. Grandy continued to apply pressure in round two before the bout was stopped at the 2:21 mark.

Mauro Sierra (13-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated with a unanimous decision victory over Miguel Menchaca (4-2-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-round bantamweight bout, capturing the ABO title. Sierra used his superior boxing skills and movement to outbox Menchaca throughout the contest, controlling the action and landing the cleaner shots. The judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45, all in favor of Sierra.

John Torres (13-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated Ryan Adams (12-13-1, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled six-round super middleweight bout. Torres faced an early scare when Adams dropped him with a powerful right hook in round two. Torres recovered and began outworking Adams as the fight progressed, taking advantage as Adams faded in the later rounds. The judges scored the bout 57-56 twice and 58-55, all in favor of Torres.

In a battle of undefeated fighters in bout five, Mauricio Quintanilla (8-0, 4 KOs) handed Jerrell Mayweather (5-1, 3 KOs) his first professional defeat, scoring a second-round TKO in a scheduled six-round welterweight bout. Quintanilla dropped Mayweather with an overhand right in the opening round and sent him to the canvas again with a flurry of punches later in the round. Quintanilla continued the pressure in round two, dropping Mayweather for a third time with another barrage to bring the bout to an end at the 1:35 mark.

In bout four, Joshua Franco (5-0, 3 KOs), a southpaw, defeated Roberto Castro (3-5, 1 KO) by fourth-round TKO in a scheduled four-round welterweight bout. After dominating the first three rounds, Franco closed the show with a flurry of combinations, with his straight left proving particularly effective. The stoppage came at the 2:12 mark of round four.

Ivan Vasquez (12-2-2, 9 KOs) defeated Eduy Bernardo (27-12, 19 KOs) by first-round knockout in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout. Vasquez dropped Bernardo with a straight left midway through the opening round before finishing him with a barrage of punches at the 2:54 mark.

Ty Cassell (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Charles Scott Jr. (1-6, 1 KO) by third-round TKO in a scheduled four-round super lightweight bout. After two closely contested rounds, Cassell caught Scott with a right-left-right combination that brought the fight to an end at 2:18 of round three.

Roy Knight (4-1, 3 KOs) defeated Bryan Springs (3-19-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in a four-round middleweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.