Lightweight Prospect Jonny Mansour Faces Richard Segura in Detroit Co-Main Event on August 29

Aug. 29 Event Airs Live On Wynn Records Network At 7 p.m. ET

DETROIT (Aug. 19, 2026) — San Diego’s Jonny Mansour has built one of the most followed young résumés in the sport, and the undefeated lightweight now has an opponent for his Detroit debut: Richard Segura, a fellow Southern Californian who is an undefeated fighter in his own right at 7-0-1, who will face Mansour in the co-main event of the August 29 card at the Fox Theatre, live on Wynn Records Network. Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the Fox Theatre.

Mansour-Segura is featured on a stacked card of prospects and contenders that also includes Mansour’s cousin JuJu Ballo, who will serve as the evening’s second co-main event, and a heavyweight matchup between Brandon Moore and Bryant Jennings. The event is promoted by Salita Promotions and Mansour and Ballo’s G2G Promotions in association with Wynn Records. Tickets for Aug. 29 are on sale now at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com .

The 26-year-old Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) enters coming off the biggest win of his career, a shutout unanimous decision over William King last April in Oceanside, Calif., in his first eight-round bout, packing Frontwave Arena with a sellout 5,000 fans for a venue record. As an amateur, Mansour became the first Californian since heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. to win back-to-back National Golden Gloves titles, and he was the U.S.’s No. 1-ranked lightweight. He has trained alongside Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquiao and David Benavidez, and dedicates his career to his late mother, who passed away from cancer last year.

Segura, 29, of Moreno Valley, Calif., enters the bout without a defeat and will look to hand Mansour his first pro loss in front of a national audience.

A proud Chaldean, Mansour is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Iraq, and he is looking to fight in front of a hometown-away-from-home crowd in Detroit, home to the largest Chaldean community in the country. “My goal is to fight in front of my people,” Mansour has said. “I want to put on a great show and represent.”