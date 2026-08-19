Reina Tellez Finishes Arizona Camp Ahead of Jessica Barry Clash at MVPW-06: UK vs. USA

Photo by Team Tellez

Top featherweight contender heads to Birmingham with confidence and gratitude as she prepares to represent the United States on August 29, live on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US

GLENDALE, AZ (August 19, 2026) – Boxlab Promotions’ featherweight contender Reina Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) is putting the finishing touches on a demanding training camp in Glendale, Arizona, alongside trainer Jr. Lopez, as she prepares for one of the most significant opportunities of her professional career.

Tellez will square off against British contender Jessica Barry (10-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight showdown on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The bout joins a loaded MVPW-06: UK vs. USA main card, headlined by a high-stakes, 10-round title unification clash at 154 pounds between the USA’s unified WBA and WBC champion Mikaela Mayer, and the UK’s WBO champion Chantelle Cameron. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States.

With weeks of hard work nearly complete, Tellez believes her time in Arizona with Lopez has strengthened her both physically and mentally. Rather than reinventing herself for the biggest stage, the focus throughout camp has been on sharpening the qualities that have carried her to this point while correcting the small details that can make the difference at the elite level.

“This has been one of the most focused camps of my career, and I’m extremely grateful to Coach Jr. Lopez for everything he’s poured into me,” said Tellez. “We’ve worked on the little things every day, my timing, movement, combinations, conditioning, and staying disciplined from the first round to the last. Coach has pushed me when I’ve needed to be pushed, but he’s also helped me understand the importance of being patient and trusting my abilities. I feel like I’ve grown during this camp, and I’m excited to put that work on display.”

Standing across the ring from Tellez will be Barry, who enters the contest with just one professional defeat and the added motivation of competing on home soil. Tellez understands the challenge that awaits her in Birmingham and has approached her preparation with respect for both her opponent and the magnitude of the occasion.

“Jessica Barry is a fighter that I know is coming with her best,” Tellez said. “She’s going to be fighting at home with the crowd behind her, and I know she’s going to be motivated. That’s exactly why I’ve prepared the way I have. I’m not going over there expecting anything to be given to me. I’m going there prepared to earn everything. I believe in myself and my team, but I also understand that I have to prove it when the bell rings.”

The UK vs. USA theme adds another dimension to a matchup already carrying major implications in the featherweight division. For Tellez, wearing the American colors on an international stage is a responsibility she embraces with tremendous pride.

“To travel to England and represent the United States is something I’m very proud of,” Tellez explained. “There are so many great fighters in America who could have been given this opportunity, so I don’t take it lightly that I’m one of the fighters chosen to represent our country. I’m going into her backyard, and I know the atmosphere is going to be incredible. I want to represent myself, my team, my family, and the USA with class and give the fans a great fight.”

At 13-1-1, Tellez has already established herself as a serious contender, but she recognizes that a victory over Barry on an internationally televised card could propel her career to another level. With the featherweight division offering increasingly significant opportunities for women’s boxing, Tellez views August 29 as a chance to demonstrate that she belongs in the conversation for the division’s biggest fights.

“A win here would mean a lot to my career because this is the type of fight that can open doors,” Tellez said. “My goal is to become a world champion, and I understand that you have to take risks and perform in big moments to get there. I’m thankful to MVP, Boxlab Promotions, my team, and everyone who helped make this opportunity possible. I don’t want to look too far ahead because Jessica Barry deserves my full attention. Right now, August 29 is the only thing that matters.”

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, believes Tellez’s willingness to travel overseas and face a talented opponent in hostile territory speaks to both her confidence and her championship ambitions.

“Reina has conducted herself throughout this process with the maturity and professionalism of a true warrior,” said Piedra. “Representing the United States on an international platform carries a certain responsibility, and she understands the significance of that distinction. She’s entering a talented opponent’s home country, before a passionate British audience, and embracing the challenge rather than shying away from it. Those are the moments that reveal a fighter’s character, and we have tremendous confidence in Reina’s ability to rise to the occasion.”

Piedra also expressed his appreciation to Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) for providing Tellez with an opportunity to showcase her abilities before audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.

“We’re sincerely grateful to MVP for believing in Reina and providing her with this opportunity,” Piedra continued. “Women’s boxing continues to advance because meaningful opportunities are being created for talented fighters to test themselves against quality opposition on major stages. MVP has demonstrated a genuine commitment to that progression. For Reina to represent the United States on a UK vs. USA card, live on Sky Sports and ESPN+, is an opportunity we deeply appreciate, and one we intend to make the most of.”

With training camp coming to a close, the hard work has been done. Tellez will now turn her attention toward Birmingham, where an important test, an international audience, and the opportunity to take another major step toward a world championship await.

For Tellez, however, the mission remains simple…stay humble, trust the preparation, and make every round count.