Fight Week Prospect Watch: 5 Rising Fighters to Watch — August 25–29

TUESDAY FEATURE • FIGHT WEEK PROSPECT WATCH

The stars of tomorrow are fighting today.

Each Tuesday, Fight Week Prospect Watch highlights rising fighters from boxing and MMA who are worth following before they become household names.

This week is built around prospects being tested. Jonny Mansour puts his unbeaten record against another undefeated fighter in Detroit, Bella Mir gets her chance to earn a UFC contract, and several young fighters are moving beyond developmental opposition into bouts that could tell us much more about their futures.

Record7-0, 2 KOs OpponentRichard Segura (7-0-1) Fight DateAugust 29

Jonny Mansour is reaching the point where simply staying undefeated is no longer enough. The 26-year-old lightweight faces fellow unbeaten Southern Californian Richard Segura in a co-main event at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Mansour enters at 7-0 after shutting out William King over eight rounds in April. Before turning professional, he won back-to-back National Golden Gloves titles and was the No. 1-ranked lightweight in the United States. He has also spent time training alongside fighters including Manny Pacquiao, David Benavidez and Ryan Garcia.

Segura brings a 7-0-1 record and represents the type of opponent a serious prospect eventually has to face. Somebody’s unbeaten record could disappear Saturday night.

Fight Week Take: This is what a prospect fight should look like. Mansour isn’t fighting someone brought in simply to give him another win. A convincing performance against another unbeaten fighter would move him another step closer to contender status.

Record4-0 OpponentAlex Apodaca (3-1) Fight DateAugust 25

Bella Mir arrives on Dana White’s Contender Series with considerably more attention than the average 4-0 prospect.

The 23-year-old is undefeated in professional MMA with three first-round submission victories. She also brings an elite wrestling background, including a 2026 NCAA championship, along with U20 and U23 national titles.

Mir faces Alex Apodaca in the main event of Tuesday’s Contender Series card at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Apodaca enters 3-1 and has won three straight fights.

There is also an obvious storyline surrounding Mir. She is the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, but her résumé is quickly becoming strong enough that she doesn’t need her father’s name to make her interesting.

Fight Week Take: Mir has the wrestling and submission game to become a serious MMA prospect. Tuesday is about showing that those skills translate against increasingly difficult professional competition.

Record5-0, 3 KOs OpponentJoshua Moreno (4-0, 3 KOs) Fight DateAugust 29

Someone’s perfect record has to go.

Richard “La Bombita” Fernandez Jr. faces Joshua Moreno in a six-round battle of undefeated bantamweights on Saturday’s Detroit card. Fernandez enters 5-0 with three knockouts, while Moreno is 4-0 with three stoppages.

Fernandez had an extensive amateur career before turning professional in 2024. The 23-year-old won seven national titles as a member of Team USA, but this weekend represents a different kind of challenge: his first professional opponent who has yet to lose.

At the prospect level, these are often the fights that tell us more than a dozen one-sided victories.

Fight Week Take: Fernandez has the amateur résumé. Now we get to see how he handles another young fighter who enters the ring believing he is the prospect.

Record8-0 OpponentGary Balletto Jr. (11-3) Fight DateAugust 25

Sean Clancy Jr. may be one of the most dangerous finishers competing on this week’s Contender Series card.

The undefeated 23-year-old from Scotland enters with an 8-0 professional record — and he has finished all eight opponents. UFC describes Clancy as a strong grappler with dangerous submission skills who can pressure opponents on the ground or work effectively on his feet.

Standing across from him will be Gary Balletto Jr., an experienced regional fighter and former CES welterweight champion. Balletto enters with an 11-3 record and a four-fight winning streak.

The assignment is straightforward but difficult: beat an experienced opponent, look impressive doing it and convince UFC officials that an 8-0 record belongs inside the Octagon.

Fight Week Take: Eight fights and eight finishes gets our attention. If Clancy can keep that streak alive against Balletto, the UFC may have another young welterweight worth watching.

Record2-0, 2 KOs OpponentGloria Munguilla (8-3) Fight DateAugust 29

Jasmine Hampton has only two professional fights, but her team clearly isn’t interested in bringing her along slowly.

The Ann Arbor prospect is 2-0 with two knockouts and now jumps into an eight-round fight against Gloria Munguilla, an 8-3 veteran who recently challenged for the WBC International light flyweight title.

Hampton trains at Tony Harrison’s Super Bad Boxing Gym and entered the professional ranks after a strong amateur career that included reaching the U.S. Olympic Trials. She narrowly missed earning a place on the Olympic team.

Going from two professional bouts to an experienced opponent over eight rounds is a considerable jump. It also tells us Hampton’s handlers believe she is capable of moving quickly.

Fight Week Take: Hampton may have the highest risk-to-experience ratio on this week’s list. If she handles Munguilla convincingly, her 3-0 record will mean much more than most prospects’ first three victories.

Jonny Mansour gets the nod as this week’s Fight Week Prospect of the Week.

Mansour already has the amateur credentials and a growing following. What matters now is proving he can continue advancing against fighters who aren’t there simply to make him look good.

Richard Segura enters Saturday night undefeated at 7-0-1. Mansour enters 7-0. The fight is scheduled for the co-main event spot at Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre and will be available on Wynn Records Network.

That’s a meaningful fight for a developing lightweight.

A dominant Mansour victory would not make him a contender overnight, but it would be another important piece of evidence that the former amateur standout is ready for increasingly serious opposition.

Saturday’s Fox Theatre card deserves special attention from prospect watchers.

Beyond Mansour, Fernandez and Hampton, the card includes undefeated heavyweight Sardius Simmons (8-0, 4 KOs), undefeated super lightweight Lance Smith (7-0, 5 KOs) and several other developing fighters. Julius “JuJu” Ballo, one of America’s most decorated recent amateurs, is also scheduled to make his Detroit debut.

It is the kind of card where the names buried below the main event may ultimately become the biggest stories.

Fight Week Prospect Watch returns every Tuesday as we track young fighters moving from prospect to contender — and find the names worth knowing before everybody else does.

Boxing. MMA. Future champions. Every Tuesday on Fight Week.