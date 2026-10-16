Vermont’s Lone Professional Boxer Mohammad “Lightning” Alyazouri Returns to the Ring November 7 at Encore

(Picture by Emily Harney/Fightography)

QUINCY, Mass. – The only professional boxer in Vermont, Jordan-born light heavyweight Mohammad “Lightning” Alyazouri (1-0, 1 KO), is looking forward to his first fight under the Granite Chin Promotion banner on November 7th at Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts.

After turning in an impressive pro debut on Aug. 29 fighting on the “Boston Harbor Fight Night 2” card, also presented by Granite Chin Promotions and CES Boxing, Alyazouri is anxious for his return to Encore.

Alyazouri was a member of the Jordan National Boxing Team for a decade, 2012-2022, registering an impressive 83-8 amateur record. He resides in Burlington, Vermont, with his wife, Kate. In his pro debut this past August 29th at Encore, he used a powerhouse left hook to stop Charles de Sousa only 35-seconds into the opening round.

“I can’t wait,” the 30-year-old Alyazouri said. “Encore is where my pro career started. Everything there was amazing – the people who work there, fans and the fights. I love it there! I have a good fanbase. My wife lived in Boston for a few years, so a lot of our friends live there. We own a gym (Emerge in Winooski) and a lot from that community will drive down, too.

“I felt very comfortable when I walked to the ring and decided to go for it. My fight only lasted 35 seconds and I’ll have that same mentality for this fight. Nothing has really changed since my last fight other than I signed with Granite Chin.”

Alyazouri, who moved to the United States 3 years ago, will face 28-fight veteran Saul Almeida in a scheduled 4-round bout at Encore on Nov. 7. He smoothly transitioned from the amateurs to pro ranks in his Aug. 29 fight.

“There’s a big difference between amateur and pro boxing,” Alyazouri explained. “Amateurs are like a sprint; pros are like a marathon. Another big difference is as an amateur you could fight 5 times a week, but pros fight longer rounds, less often, and there are less rules to protect the fighter. There is more freedom in the pros to do what you want and more time to do what’s needed inside the ring.

“Boxers from around the world have so many different styles. Jordanians tend to be more balanced, which we got from the Soviets. In the United States and Great Britain there is more pressure and inside fighting. We learned to fight and train like them (Soviets), but I brought my skills to the pro ranks.”

Alyazouri has traveled from his native Jordan to his new home in Burlington, Vermont, and the payoff is once again at Encore.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.GraniteChin.ticketspice. com and www.CESFights.com.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

INFORMATION

Website: www.granite- chin-promotions.com

Instagram: @Alyazouri7