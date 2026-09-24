Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa 2: Fight Week Preview, Tale of the Tape & Keys to Victory

Repeat or revenge? Ten months after Takuma Inoue handed Tenshin Nasukawa the first loss of his professional boxing career, two of Japan’s biggest names meet again with the WBC bantamweight championship on the line.

Inoue will defend his 118-pound title against Nasukawa on Sunday, September 27, at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Japan as part of Prime Video Boxing 16. Their first meeting came on November 24, 2025, when Inoue earned a 12-round unanimous decision to capture the vacant WBC championship.

But this is not simply a replay of the first fight.

Both men have added something significant since then.

Inoue followed the victory by successfully defending his championship, while Nasukawa earned another shot at the title after defeating former four-division champion Juan Francisco Estrada in an eliminator.

Now the question is simple:

Has Tenshin improved enough to change the result, or does Takuma Inoue still have too much championship-level boxing experience?

Tale of the Tape

Takuma Inoue Tenshin Nasukawa Age 30 28 Height 5’4½” 5’5″ Reach 64″ 65″ Record 22-2 8-1 Knockouts 5 3 KO Percentage 22.7% 37.5% Stance Orthodox Southpaw

The WBC lists Inoue at 22-2 with five knockouts and Nasukawa at 8-1 with three knockouts entering the rematch.

What Changed Since the First Fight?

The first meeting told us plenty about both fighters.

Nasukawa’s speed and athleticism were obvious early. He moved well, created unusual angles and showed why his transition from elite kickboxing to professional boxing attracted so much attention.

But as the fight progressed, Inoue’s experience began to matter.

He stayed composed, adjusted to Nasukawa’s movement and gradually took control of the fight over 12 rounds.

That was perhaps the most important lesson.

Nasukawa clearly belonged at world level.

But belonging there and beating an experienced world champion are two different things.

Since that night, Nasukawa has continued to develop.

His win over Estrada earned him another opportunity at Inoue and provided another major test against a decorated veteran.

Now he gets something every developing fighter wants:

A second chance against the man who exposed the areas he still needed to improve.

Why Takuma Inoue Wins

Experience remains Inoue’s biggest advantage.

He has been a professional since 2013 and has already spent years competing against world-class opposition.

Nasukawa has only nine professional boxing bouts.

That gap matters, especially over 12 rounds.

Inoue understands how to manage a championship fight. He does not need to dominate every second or chase a knockout. He can lose an exchange, reset and immediately return to his game plan.

That patience helped him in the first fight.

It could help him again Sunday.

Inoue is also comfortable fighting opponents who rely heavily on speed. Rather than trying to match Nasukawa’s athleticism, he can use timing, positioning and experience to make the challenger work.

Keys to Victory for Inoue

1. Stay patient

Nasukawa will likely start quickly. Inoue cannot allow the challenger’s early speed to force him into a rushed fight.

2. Make Tenshin box for 12 rounds

The longer this becomes a technical championship fight, the more Inoue’s experience should matter.

3. Attack the body

Slowing Nasukawa’s legs could take away one of his biggest advantages.

Why Tenshin Nasukawa Wins

Nasukawa may still have the greater raw athletic upside.

His speed is exceptional.

His movements can be difficult to read because he did not develop through a traditional boxing system.

And his southpaw stance gives Inoue another problem to solve.

But the most important factor may simply be experience.

Nasukawa now knows exactly what it feels like to spend 12 rounds with Inoue.

There should be fewer surprises this time.

He knows how Inoue reacts to his movement.

He knows where the first fight began to slip away.

And he has had ten months to correct those problems.

That makes this a much more interesting rematch than simply placing the same two fighters together again.

Keys to Victory for Nasukawa

1. Maintain his early success

Starting quickly is not enough. Nasukawa needs to carry his speed and activity into the championship rounds.

2. Create angles

Standing directly in front of Inoue gives the champion time to settle into his rhythm.

3. Show the improvement

The first fight gave Nasukawa 12 rounds of information. This time, he needs to demonstrate what he learned from it.

Experience vs. Evolution

This matchup really comes down to one question:

Can rapid improvement overcome years of championship experience?

Inoue has spent more than a decade developing as a professional boxer.

Nasukawa is trying to compress that learning curve into only a few years.

Very few fighters could enter professional boxing, reach a world-title fight in their eighth bout and then earn another title opportunity almost immediately afterward.

But Nasukawa is not a typical prospect.

His combat-sports background gave him a foundation most newcomers simply do not have.

Sunday may tell us how close he now is to becoming a complete championship-level boxer.

3 Fighters to Watch on the Undercard

Ryosuke Nishida

Former IBF bantamweight champion Ryosuke Nishida moves into another major opportunity against Australia’s Sam Goodman.

Nishida enters at 11-1 with two knockouts, while Goodman brings a 22-1 record with eight knockouts.

They will meet for the vacant IBF interim super bantamweight championship, putting the winner directly into the conversation at 122 pounds.

That makes this much more than a supporting fight.

It could have major implications for one of boxing’s strongest lower-weight divisions.

Tomoya Tsuboi

Tomoya Tsuboi gets an extraordinary opportunity very early in his professional career.

The former amateur standout faces South Africa’s Ricardo Malajika for the vacant WBC super flyweight championship.

Teiken lists Tsuboi at 3-0 with two knockouts and one no contest, while Malajika enters at 17-2 with 12 knockouts.

Tsuboi has very little professional experience.

Malajika has considerably more.

That contrast alone makes this one of the most intriguing fights on the card.

Ryusei Matsumoto

Another unbeaten Japanese fighter gets a world-title opportunity when Ryusei Matsumoto faces Mexico’s Russell Acosta.

Matsumoto enters at 8-0 with five knockouts, while Acosta is 17-0 with six knockouts.

The two will meet for the WBO interim minimumweight championship.

Two undefeated fighters.

A world title on the line.

And another chance for Japan’s growing collection of elite lower-weight fighters to produce a new champion.

Also This Weekend: Raul Rosas Jr. Gets His Biggest UFC Test

Fight Week readers should also keep an eye on Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos on Saturday.

This is not part of the Inoue–Nasukawa card — it is the main event of UFC Fight Night at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Rosas Jr. is still only 21 years old, but he is already ranked No. 12 in the UFC bantamweight division.

He enters at 13-1 and is riding a five-fight winning streak after defeating veteran Rob Font by unanimous decision in March. Half of his professional victories have come by submission.

Barcelos is No. 13 and brings a very different level of experience.

The Brazilian enters at 22-5, has eight knockout victories and owns an impressive 88 percent takedown defense according to UFC statistics.

That makes this a fascinating test for Rosas.

His grappling has been the foundation of his rise.

Barcelos is exactly the type of experienced, technically sound veteran who could force Rosas to show whether the rest of his game has caught up.

The UFC has confirmed the bout as Saturday’s main event, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

For Rosas Jr., this is another opportunity to move closer to the bantamweight top 10.

For Barcelos, it is a chance to stop one of the UFC’s fastest-rising young fighters.

Youth versus experience — and five rounds to find out who is ready for the next step.

Final Word

Takuma Inoue already answered the question once.

When he and Tenshin Nasukawa met last November, Inoue showed that championship-level boxing experience still mattered more than extraordinary athletic ability.

Ten months later, the question has changed.

How much better has Tenshin become?

Nasukawa has now spent 12 rounds with Inoue.

He has gone back to work.

He has beaten another elite veteran.

And now he gets the rematch.

Inoue, meanwhile, has continued doing exactly what world champions are supposed to do: win.

That is what makes Sunday’s fight so compelling.

Inoue wants to prove the first fight was no accident.

Nasukawa wants to prove his first professional defeat was simply part of the learning process.

Sunday in Tokyo, we find out whether history repeats itself — or whether Tenshin Nasukawa has evolved enough to rewrite it.

And before we get there, Fight Week has another major young star to watch Saturday night when Raul Rosas Jr. tries to take another step toward UFC bantamweight contention.