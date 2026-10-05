Serbian giant Sanel Hasanovic inked by expanding Sullivan Management

NEW YORK CITY (October 5, 2026) – Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (10-1-1, 8 KOs) has been signed by Sullivan Management, joining its heavyweight stable that also includes Albanian Kristian Prenga (21-2, 20 KOs) and undefeated prospect Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs), of Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old Hasanovic stands 6’ 8 ½” and weighed 260-pounds for his last fight, in which he stopped Zoran Paunovic in the second round this past August 2nd in Serbia.

“I met Keith Sullivan and we had a good conversation,” Hasanovic explained. “We talked about boxing, my career and where I want to go in the future. We found common ground and agreed on the direction we wanted to take. I believe we can accomplish a lot together. I also believe we are going to have a very good relationship, both professionally and personally. Hopefully, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves and accomplish something special in boxing.”

“Sanel Hasanovic is a big addition to Sullivan Management,” added Hasanovic’s manager Keith Sullivan, founder of Sullivan Management. “At 6-foot-9, with 8 knockouts and ten victories, he brings imposing size and serious punching power to the heavyweight division. I’m excited to help him build on that foundation, secure the right opportunities and work toward the biggest stages in boxing.”

Hasanovic’s unusual height is a tremendous advantage in several ways, particularly today with some many “big” heavyweights.

“My height is definitely an advantage,” Hasanovic said, “but I don’t believe it is the key to winning fights. Training, physical conditioning, discipline and the ability to deal with adversity are much more important. Being 6’ 8 ½” gives me certain advantages with distance, reach and my ability to control the range. It can also have a psychological effect when an opponent sees a very tall, strong heavyweight standing across from them has different qualities, but they all have them.”

The giant Serb has gained invaluable experience sparring the likes of many of the top heavyweights in the world such as Ring Magazine Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs), Anthony “AJ” Joshua (30-4, 117 KOs), reigning IBF World Heavyweight Champion Filip “El Animal” Hrgovic (21-1, 16 KOs), 2-division world champion Murat Gassiev (34-2, 27 KOs), and WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs).

(L-R) – Sanel Hasanovic & Alexandr Usyk

“Every one of them has different qualities but they all have some in common: discipline, dedication and a serious approach to their profession,” Hasanovic noted. “I have been part of seven training camps with Usyk and I am also happy to be part of Hrgovic’s preparation in Big Bear Lake, California, working with him and (trainer) Abel Sanchez.

“From Usyk’s camp especially, I learned a lot about preparation, discipline and the mental side of boxing. Being around that level of competition teaches that you cannot be afraid of getting hit. At the same time, you have to respect punches and keep your defensive instincts. There comes a time in boxing when you are going to get hit; what matters is how you respond, how well you can handle adversity and whether you can continue moving forward. Being part of these camps has given me experience that I could never get from simply watching fights.”

(L-R) – Sanel Hasanovic & Anthony Joshua

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages 3-time, 2-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs), Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (10-1-1, 8 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), undefeated Staten Island light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

INFORMATION

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