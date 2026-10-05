Sullivan Management signs Staten Island Light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni

NEW YORK CITY – Rapidly rising Sullivan Management has announced the signing of light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), an Albanian-American fighting out of Staten Island, New York.

“Keith Sullivan does the right things for his fighters,” Iseni talked about why he signed with Sullivan Management. “Contracts are scary for boxers. I also thought it was cool that he’s been involved in a charity-run boxing gym. My coach and others said, if I sign with anybody, it should be with Keith. He is definitely going to make my life easier. He always picks up the phone when I need to speak with him. I can’t negotiate but now he will handle that for me. Boxing is what I love to do and Keith will help me be my best. He will take care of logistics, negotiating and take me to the top. I want to be world champion, fight in big fights, and do what’s right for the sport.”

“Arjan Iseni has all the ingredients I look for in a fighter – talent, power, discipline and a tremendous work ethic,” Sullivan commented. “With a record of 6-0, he’s just getting started. I believe he has a very bright future in this sport, and I am excited to welcome him to the Sullivan Management team and help guide him toward the biggest fights and opportunities in boxing.”

Iseni’s head trainer Arleano Sosa added, “I’m pleased Arjan Iseni has signed a boxing management contract with Keith Sullivan. Arjan was an elite amateur, winning multiple New York, regional, and national titles. He was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for several years and gained valuable experience competing internationally. Now 6–0 as a professional with 5 knockouts, Arjan has a bright future ahead. Keith is a dedicated manager committed to helping his fighters reach the elite level. Together, they’re working toward the ultimate goal: a world championship.”

Iseni, 23, was a 5-time U.S. national amateur champion, including top honors at the prestigious 2021 USA National Championships, who registered an 85-25 record. Because his parents are from Macedonia, Iseni was able to join that country’s boxing team, which led to him gaining invaluable experience fighting all around the world: United Araa Emirates, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Poland, Uzbekistan and Ecuador.

“My parents are Albanians but citizens of Macedonia,” explained the self-described pure boxer Iseni, “and I was able to fight for the Macedonian boxing team. I wanted to fight internationally and fought the best of the best from each country. I had signing offers from promoters when I was 17-18 and won some national titles, but you tend to fight the same guys in those tournaments. By fighting internationally, I fought opponents with different styles from Eastern Europe, Asia, Russia and other countries. You can’t compare fighting guys with different styles in fights to prepare to go pro.”

Iseni has also benefited from already sparring proven professional boxers such as super middleweight world title challenger Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (24-2, 19 KOs) and undefeated British cruiserweight Viddal Riley (14-0, 7 KOs).

The 6’ 3” southpaw Iseni will make his Sullivan Management debut on the November 14th “Brick City Fight Night” card, presented by Rising Star Promotions, in a 6-round match against Everton Still (5-2-1, 3 KOs) against the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey.

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages 3-time, 2-division world champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO), undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs), Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (10-1-1, 8 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

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