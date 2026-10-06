Three-Time, Two-Division World Champion Miyo Yoshida Aims to Make History Against WBC Champion Skye Nicolson

NEW YORK CITY (October 6, 2026) – Three-time, two-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (19-5, 1 KO) is long overdue for her 8th world title fight and the Japanese boxer will finally get that opportunity on November 8th against World Boxing Council (WBC) World Super Bantamweight Champion Skye Nicolson (16-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-round title fight on the “MVP 07” card, airing live on ESPN from Arlington, Texas.

Yoshida is a promotional free agent who has fought only twice since 2024. “I’m very excited,” the popular Yoshida said about her upcoming match. “I have no amateur boxing background, but after giving birth to my daughter at the age of 27, I fully committed myself to boxing and eventually became world champion at 115 and 118 pounds. Now, I’m challenging myself to win a world title at 122 pounds and can become a 3-divison world champion. I’m grateful to have made it this far. Through this fight I want to show that regardless of age, circumstances, when you started boxing, or the path you’ve taken there are always possibilities if you continue to challenge yourself.

“I was disappointed when this fight was postponed from September in the UK to (Nov. 7) Texas. I had been preparing for this world title fight for a long time. After bringing myself to a physical and mental peak, I had to reset and build myself back up again. There are things in boxing that are simply beyond your control. The location has changed from the UK to Texas, but the most important thing for me is getting the opportunity to fight Skye for the world title. No matter where the fight takes place, my job remains the same. Now, I’m looking forward to fighting in Texas.”

“I believe a lot of thanks goes to my manager, Keith Sullivan, whom I trust very much. He has continued to patently support me and never gave up on me. I believe this world title opportunity is something we’ve earned together as a team. I didn’t get here by myself.”

Rarely has a world-class boxer such as Yoshida needed to be as patient for so long as she’s had to for a title shot. In the end, though, it’s all been worth the excruciating wait.”

Yoshida won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Flyweight titles in 2019 and again in 2021. On December 23, 2024, she stepped in as a late replacement in San Francisco and upset IBF Bantamweight World champion Ebanie Bridges (9-1) by a 10-round unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 97-93). On October 23, 2024, Yoshida relinquished her IBF title on October 23, 2024, in a 10-round rematch against Shurretta Metcalf (13-5-1, 2 KOs), as the judges had disputed scores of 99-91, 96-94, and 96-93. Yoshida’s manager, Attorney Keith Sullivan, successfully submitted an appeal to the IBF, asserting that Yoshida’s performance warranted a different outcome.

The IBF ruled in January 2025 to install Yoshida as its No. 1, mandatory challenger, ordering Metcalf to defend her crown against Yoshida by October 2025. Metcalf, though, requested and was granted a voluntary defense by the IBF for a unification fight with Cherneka Johnson (19-3, 8 KOs), the WBA World Super Bantamweight Champion (18-2, 8 KOs) stopped Metcalf with a 9th-round knockout to become the undisputed World Super Bantamweight Champion, leaving Yoshida in dire straits. She was still the IBF No. 1, mandatory challenger but Johnson has 4 mandatory defenses to make, including the IBF.

“Miyo has earned the IBF bantamweight mandatory position,” Sullivan noted, “and we don’t take lightly the fact that we’re pursuing the WBC super-bantamweight world title. But Miyo has never been afraid of a challenge, and neither am I. I didn’t want another cycle of inactivity waiting for her title shot while unification fights and other sanctioning body mandatory commitments took place ahead of her IBF title opportunity. So, I seized another title opportunity, a division above. I’ve worked closely with her and know the commitment, toughness and championship mentality she brings every day. Opportunities to make history don’t come around often. I believe enough in Miyo to take this chance at a higher weight division. She’s ready to show the world once again that she belongs at the very top of this sport when she becomes a three-time world champion.”

Team Yoshida jumped at the opportunity to move up to the super bantamweight division to challenge world champion Nicolson for the WBC crown, because of the belief she has in her skills, experience and drive.

“I’ve never taken the traditional path in boxing,” Yoshida added. “I’m a little different from most fighters in the boxing world. Moving up is one of the challenges but, on the other hand, I won’t have to cut as much weight which means I can step into the ring with more energy and strength. I believe my strengths are my speed, time and work rate. Rather than trying to match my opponent’s size, I think the most important thing is to fight my own style of boxing, even at 122 pounds.”

Yoshida, known as the “Fighting Single Mother” in Japan, is a respected role model and recipient of Ring Magazine‘s 2023 Most Inspirational Female Fighter award. She is among just 23 female world champions from Japan and only the sixth to hold world titles in multiple divisions.

A former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, Sullivan also manages undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs), Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga (21-2, 21 KOs), Serbian heavyweight Sanel Hasanovic (10-1-1, 8 KOs), undefeated Staten Island light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni (6-0, 5 KOs), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs),lightweight Fei Faiva (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and junior featherweight prospect Brooklyn “The Big Deal” Barwick (5-1, 5 KOs). Sullivan also co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (16-2, 12 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

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